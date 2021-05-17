The Tor Zenith is a Fuss Free, Australian-Made, Steel Trail Bike





Last week we covered a new prototype trail bike from Devlin Cycles , and here’s the other candy red custom steel full suspension from the 2021 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia. This one comes from Tor Bikes out of Beechworth, Victoria who revealed their first trail bike at the 2019 edition of the show Shane Flint is the creator and fabricator behind Tor Bikes, a bike brand that specialises in custom steel mountain bikes and dabbles in gravel and road bikes, too. Here, Flint talks through this one-off Zenith trail bike that was off to a customer. Moving forward Tor will be offering the Zenith in both production sizing and full custom. Details:



Frame material Steel (Columbus Zona, Reynolds 853 & 4130 Chromoly)

Intended Use: Trail

Rear travel: 130mm

Wheelsize: 29"

Head tube angle: 66°

Effective Seat Tube Angle: 75°

Price: AU$5,800 (approx US$4,500), stock sizing

More info: torbikes.com.au

The Handmade Bicycle Show Australia has been packed with stunning custom bikes.

Key details

A single-pivot suspension design delivers 130mm of rear-wheel travel.

The bike's finish is super clean.

This bike is fully custom with the candy red and gold colour scheme carried through most of the components

A production version

It wouldn't be a handmade steel bike without the addition of a chunky head badge.