The Tor Zenith is a Fuss Free, Australian-Made, Steel Trail Bike

Key details
Last week we covered a new prototype trail bike from Devlin Cycles
, and here’s the other candy red custom steel full suspension from the 2021 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia. This one comes from Tor Bikes out of Beechworth, Victoria who revealed their first trail bike at the 2019 edition of the show
.
Shane Flint is the creator and fabricator behind Tor Bikes, a bike brand that specialises in custom steel mountain bikes and dabbles in gravel and road bikes, too. Here, Flint talks through this one-off Zenith trail bike that was off to a customer. Moving forward Tor will be offering the Zenith in both production sizing and full custom.
Details:Frame material
Steel (Columbus Zona, Reynolds 853 & 4130 Chromoly)Intended Use:
Trail Rear travel:
130mmWheelsize:
29"Head tube angle:
66°Effective Seat Tube Angle:
75°Price:
AU$5,800 (approx US$4,500), stock sizingMore info: torbikes.com.au
The Zenith is pitched as a well-rounded, fuss-free 29er trail bike that offers 130mm of travel from the single-pivot rear end. Made by Shane Flint, the frame is TIG-welded steel consisting of a mix of Columbus Zona and Reynolds 853 tubing, and the swingarm features 4130 Chromoly side plates.
The frame offers room for up to 29 x 2.5 in rubber, while all the fitment points are kept as common as possible. There’s an English threaded bottom bracket, a 44 mm straight head tube and Boost axle spacing. This latest version of Tor’s Zenith trail bike moves to all stainless steel hardware.
This particular bike was custom-made. “The bike will be mainly be ridden in Melbourne but with some trips to Tasmania,” said Flint. “Jamie, the guy who I built it for, was after a bike that could do everything, leaning a little on the distance side of things… that can do weekly rides around Melbourne.” Melbourne trails are rather 'pedally' and steep descents aren’t so common. For this, Flint landed on a head angle of 66-degrees while the effective seat angle is 75-degrees.
This customer’s bike has been given the full paint treatment by Velocraft in Melbourne, including painted to match fork and stem. The gold highlights were chosen to match Fox’s Kashima coat, and even the Zipp logos on the wheels have been given matching gold branding.
This bike is fully custom with the candy red and gold colour scheme carried through most of the componentsA production version
Tor’s production version of the frame will still be made to order but feature stock sizing. These will feature a simpler (and arguably more durable) single colour powder coat finish.
Australian labour isn’t cheap, and so you can expect to pay AU$5,800 (approx US$4,500) for a stock sizing version of the Tor Zenith frame (including Fox DPX2 rear shock). Custom geometry and/or paint will come at an additional cost.
You can learn more at torbikes.com.au
.
11 Comments
Ps. lovely finishing work and paint!
( If the short side of the rear triangle was parallel with the seat-stay, and the shock in vertical position, it would be perfect)
Not enough bells and whistles in this price range!
