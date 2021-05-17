The Tor Zenith is a Fuss Free, Australian-Made, Steel Trail Bike

May 17, 2021
by Dave Rome  
Tor Zenith custom steel trail bike

Last week we covered a new prototype trail bike from Devlin Cycles, and here’s the other candy red custom steel full suspension from the 2021 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia. This one comes from Tor Bikes out of Beechworth, Victoria who revealed their first trail bike at the 2019 edition of the show.

Shane Flint is the creator and fabricator behind Tor Bikes, a bike brand that specialises in custom steel mountain bikes and dabbles in gravel and road bikes, too. Here, Flint talks through this one-off Zenith trail bike that was off to a customer. Moving forward Tor will be offering the Zenith in both production sizing and full custom.
Details:

Frame material Steel (Columbus Zona, Reynolds 853 & 4130 Chromoly)
Intended Use: Trail
Rear travel: 130mm
Wheelsize: 29"
Head tube angle: 66°
Effective Seat Tube Angle: 75°
Price: AU$5,800 (approx US$4,500), stock sizing
More info: torbikes.com.au


Tor Zenith custom steel trail bike
The Handmade Bicycle Show Australia has been packed with stunning custom bikes.

Key details
The Zenith is pitched as a well-rounded, fuss-free 29er trail bike that offers 130mm of travel from the single-pivot rear end. Made by Shane Flint, the frame is TIG-welded steel consisting of a mix of Columbus Zona and Reynolds 853 tubing, and the swingarm features 4130 Chromoly side plates.

Tor Zenith custom steel trail bike
A single-pivot suspension design delivers 130mm of rear-wheel travel.

The frame offers room for up to 29 x 2.5 in rubber, while all the fitment points are kept as common as possible. There’s an English threaded bottom bracket, a 44 mm straight head tube and Boost axle spacing. This latest version of Tor’s Zenith trail bike moves to all stainless steel hardware.

Tor Zenith custom steel trail bike
The bike's finish is super clean.

This particular bike was custom-made. “The bike will be mainly be ridden in Melbourne but with some trips to Tasmania,” said Flint. “Jamie, the guy who I built it for, was after a bike that could do everything, leaning a little on the distance side of things… that can do weekly rides around Melbourne.” Melbourne trails are rather 'pedally' and steep descents aren’t so common. For this, Flint landed on a head angle of 66-degrees while the effective seat angle is 75-degrees.

This customer’s bike has been given the full paint treatment by Velocraft in Melbourne, including painted to match fork and stem. The gold highlights were chosen to match Fox’s Kashima coat, and even the Zipp logos on the wheels have been given matching gold branding.

Tor Zenith custom steel trail bike
Tor Zenith custom steel trail bike
Tor Zenith custom steel trail bike
This bike is fully custom with the candy red and gold colour scheme carried through most of the components

A production version
Tor’s production version of the frame will still be made to order but feature stock sizing. These will feature a simpler (and arguably more durable) single colour powder coat finish.

Tor Zenith custom steel trail bike
It wouldn't be a handmade steel bike without the addition of a chunky head badge.

Australian labour isn’t cheap, and so you can expect to pay AU$5,800 (approx US$4,500) for a stock sizing version of the Tor Zenith frame (including Fox DPX2 rear shock). Custom geometry and/or paint will come at an additional cost.

You can learn more at torbikes.com.au.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 For everyone on the other side of the pond. Beechworth is a tiny town north of Melbourne. Awesome place to stay and checkout local trails. Guys like Dean Lucas, The Panozzo's and Zwar brothers cut their teeth in around here and it's only a frolic to Bright's Nat champs DH track. So sick to see locals dipping into beautiful steel designs.
  • 2 0
 I would have expected a brace on the front of the 2 halves of the swingarm similar to the Starling, but I'm no bike builder so maybe it doesn't need it? I suppose if you stiffen one area, the torsional loading is transferred to another, so if you brace there, it will probably transfer the side loads to the front shock bushing?

Ps. lovely finishing work and paint!
  • 2 0
 Spacer stack and no rise bar makes me feel weird. Everything else is money.
  • 2 0
 *Australian labour isn’t cheap. Australia isn’t a cheap place to live. Australian labor is reflected as such.
  • 1 0
 Nice!
( If the short side of the rear triangle was parallel with the seat-stay, and the shock in vertical position, it would be perfect)
  • 2 0
 Call me Tony Stark, cause I need Black Sabbath to ride this Sweet Leaf.
  • 3 2
 That bike is more sexy and hot than my girlfriend and probably can ride harder too!!!
  • 1 1
 I thought fuss free was supposed to be no nonsense, practical and affordable, something like Škoda Octavia.
Not enough bells and whistles in this price range!
  • 1 0
 For this dentist $5800 frame it better comes with a security guard.
  • 3 0
 Nah, this is not for dentists, dentists ride carbon. This one is for IT startup CEOs in mid 40-ties, with spartan beards.
  • 1 0
 'Fuss free' and 'Australian' seem like synonyms in my book

Post a Comment



