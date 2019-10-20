Video: The Reality of Racing the Trans Madeira 2019

Oct 19, 2019
by Oli Carter  


This was THE toughest day I have ever had on a bike.
Following on from part 1 last week, this episode really gets into the thick of it and I start to realize the reality of racing on this insane terrain 5 days in a row.
I was Physically and Mentally exhausted... Even though I had trained and prepared specifically for this race, NOTHING can prepare you for the real deal.


Looking back on it now I went to hard on the first day and was within touching distance of the podium, trying to carry that pace into the other days was a real challenge. It saw me start to make mistakes and slip back in the rankings, ending up the week 6th in my category and 10th overall.
Super happy with the result for my first attempt at this format of racing, if im totally honest I think it is the purest form of Enduro and something that everyone who loves racing should try...

That beer tasted SO good at the end of the toughest but most fun week i have ever had on a bike!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Enduro Racing Trans Madeira


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash
107762 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
63949 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'
57697 views
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
57667 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike
55172 views
Movies for Your Monday - In Memory of Jordie Lunn
53652 views
Update: Brook Macdonald Rides Bike for First Time Since Mont-Sainte-Anne Injury
49701 views
6 DH Bikes & 6 Instagrams from Formation - Women's Freeride Progression Sessions
45444 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010805
Mobile Version of Website