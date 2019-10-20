Video: The Reality of Racing the Trans Madeira 2019

This was THE toughest day I have ever had on a bike.Following on from part 1 last week, this episode really gets into the thick of it and I start to realize the reality of racing on this insane terrain 5 days in a row.I was Physically and Mentally exhausted... Even though I had trained and prepared specifically for this race, NOTHING can prepare you for the real deal.Looking back on it now I went to hard on the first day and was within touching distance of the podium, trying to carry that pace into the other days was a real challenge. It saw me start to make mistakes and slip back in the rankings, ending up the week 6th in my category and 10th overall.Super happy with the result for my first attempt at this format of racing, if im totally honest I think it is the purest form of Enduro and something that everyone who loves racing should try...That beer tasted SO good at the end of the toughest but most fun week i have ever had on a bike!