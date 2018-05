MENTIONS:

Can you apply backcountry ski-touring approach to a bike trip? We sent Kevin Landry and the boys deep into BC to find out.No Quarter tells the story of 5 guys heading into the backcountry with information from Google maps and broken stoves, and shows the adventures they had aboard their SCOTT Genius bikes.For the full story and full length film, click here Photos: Margus RigaFilm: Max Berkowitz / Kevin Landry