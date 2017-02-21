VIDEOS

The Tuesday Tune Ep 15: The Concept of Correct Setup

Feb 21, 2017
by Vorsprung Suspension  
The Tuesday Tune 15 - The Concept of Correct Setup

by VorsprungSuspension
Views: 5,206    Faves: 28    Comments: 4


"How do I set my suspension up correctly?"
"How do I know if my suspension is set up correctly?"

There's a good chance you've asked that at some point in your bike riding life if you're a mountain biker, either to yourself or somebody else. We get the question at least once a day here at Vorsprung, so we would be remiss not to address it head on.

The long and the short of it is that the correct suspension setup is the one you're happiest with, according to whatever criteria you use to determine that. Just want a smooth ride above all else? Or are you willing to take some punishment for the sake of cutting seconds off the stopwatch? Clearly, the two are going to result in some differences in setup. This week on the Tuesday Tune, we're discussing simple questions you can ask yourself about whether your suspension is performing the way you want it to, to help you narrow down the characteristics that could do with improvement, and to help you understand where compromises in your setup may begin to arise.


MENTIONS: @VorsprungSuspension


Must Read This Week
Is This GT's New DH Bike?
86518 views
Randoms - Frostbike 2017
69725 views
Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL - Review
62189 views
Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube
56114 views
Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video
55197 views
Randoms - London Bike Show 2017
54977 views
2016 Photo of the Year Winner is…
48484 views
Norco Range 9.2 - First Ride
46953 views

61 Comments

  • + 83
 Steve dares to be complex, nuanced and philosophical about the nature of suspension, riding and bikes. he has clearly put in the hard work of study, contemplation, and working on his communication skills in order to explain the nature of this highly sophisticated topic. those that seek to truly understand are remarkably well served by this guy who has gone to pains to educate us without ever coming across as elitist about it. many thanks to the man.
  • + 8
 Couldn't agree more, these videos are gold nuggets of knowledge.
  • + 2
 this ^^^ and through the magic of editing
  • + 5
 @jamesbrant thanks, you are too kind!
  • + 17
 This guy would have the most dialed suspension
  • + 40
 He rides a rigid.
  • + 7
 Yeah he really has it setup perfectly.
  • + 1
 At least suspension aren't bottoming out like a sledgehammer in a cement mixer anymore. Somebody knows what they're doing.
  • + 9
 @Shimanosaint0097 for about five days a year that is probably true. The rest of the time I've usually got other prototype bits and pieces being tested, which often suck for a while before we get them dialled.
  • + 10
 Fascinating... Awesome high-tech graphics really bring the concepts to life!
  • + 12
 We use all the latest and greatest whiteboard markers Smile
  • + 2
 @VorsprungSuspension: I just love that you responded to this - and with humor! Fan for life!
  • + 7
 I did my rebound setting according to this video and it feels really good: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiHQd4mzl3Y
He seems to think that there are 3 click range which are correct settings for rebound and all the others are basically wrong.
  • + 1
 I setup my ccbda with his guide too.
  • + 18
 Hi. I'm the guy from that video. Accordingly to FOX suspension engineers, they also share a similar vision:
www.pinkbike.com/news/To-The-Point-Rebound-Damping-2013.html

"There is a very limited range of rebound velocities that result in a good setup. Some
people may prefer rebound on the slower side of this spectrum, and some on the faster side.
This is worth repeating: the useable spectrum for a given rider is only about 3 clicks wide. "

While I agree that suspension must be set up to personal preferences, this is very subjective and when it comes to rebound speed the spectrum is more limited. There are many people who run very fast rebound and other very slow rebound without realizing how that can negatively affect the suspension behavior and bike stability. The curb test method is a starting point method and it's helpfull since it eliminates very slow rebound setting (slower than critical damping, which don't have any advantage). The question is how fast it should be from critical damping point. This would depend on your preferences, however the room is quite narrow. With a small oscillation in this method you get a good balance between stability and liveliness. If you want to go faster, them it becomes more live and plusher but it also becomes more sketchy and dangerous on jumps. It's always a balance. So, the bottom line is: For most people the curb test is a great starting tool since it helps them to use a balanced rebound setup, without going into extreme settings.

Bye Smile
  • + 2
 @andrextr: I set up my Fox Float DPS rebound using the curb test from your video to find the maximum rebound damping (slowest) setting then sped it up one click, and it was a match to the middle of the Fox recommended 3-click range based on the pressure I put in it to get the recommended sag. Win all around.
  • + 8
 @TheRealJuhana that 3 click usable rebound range is accurate for most single tube Fox shocks, and for some other shocks with relatively coarse rebound adjusters (most RS rear shocks for example). For the X2 and other shocks with finer adjustments such as the Double Barrel, BOS Stoy etc, the usable number of clicks can be substantially higher than that.
  • + 8
 @andrextr: I think your test is pretty handy just for the reason you've given - that it eliminates at least the slowest end of the spectrum. FYI though, critical damping when seated is actually quite different to [equivalent] critical damping when standing up. The human body behaves quite rigidly when sitting down, but becomes a very flexible and active component of the suspension when standing up, making it impossible to define what critical damping actually is when riding in that position. As a result, rebound needs to be a bit slower when seated than when standing. IMO this is why Cane Creek's Climb Switch is so good - it shuts down the LSR as well as the LSC which is way more useful for seated riding.
  • + 4
 3 click range _per person_. Meaning that once you have your rebound dialed in to your preferences and style, it's very unlikely you'd go more than 1 or 2 clicks in either direction to tune for specific tracks/trails.

And the wrong there is "technically wrong"; "too much rebound" is under the critical damping threshold and it should be very ineffective at isolating the sprung loads from the terrain; "too little rebound" is too far above the critical threshold and should be bouncy (and can be sketchy on jumps [you'll get bucked]).

The "3 clicks" rule helps keep riders from hearing "all jump bikes have super slow rebound" and cranking theirs all the way down, or that "race bikes run wicked fast rebound" and cranking theirs up and getting tossed OTB on the first big hit.

Once you've got it estimated (with curb test or however), you shouldn't be going more than a couple clicks either way for tweaking the feel.
  • + 3
 @VorsprungSuspension: Thank you Steve for your comments. Keep it up with these good videos! Smile
  • + 8
 I love the "I just rolled out of bed and made a suspension video" feel of these videos.
  • + 4
 haha, well we wouldn't want to mislead people there!
  • + 5
 @vorsprungsuspension Steve I've just been trying to set up my Super Delux, I can't find the 'suspension feels good adjuster' do I need to buy this as an upgrade kit???
  • + 8
 Rockshox confusingly mark it as a Badness adjuster, just set it to minimum and you'll be good Smile
  • + 3
 Hey @vorsprungsuspension could you do a video on how to set your suspension for the marshy drop test, I've seen videos of him slamming gregs bike into the ground hard and it sticking like glue, and accelerating forwards but whatever I do I can never achieve this, mine just bounces around!
  • + 2
 @VorsprungSuspension Amazing simplification Steve with the performance vs. 'adjustment feel'. I would like to better understand how you then take the next step beyond tuning via available shock or fork settings and associated adjustments for a given suspension design. I have a few questions about achieving something that is capable maximizing performance while optimizing feel derived from the myriad of parameters you have listed which result in performance trade-offs. Some common issue I have found the compromise of 1) reducing the volume to increase force required throughout the stroke a appropriate solution to minimizing bottom out I feel like it 'packs' in the middle portion of the stroke and even when adjusting the LSC it still is tough to achieve what I think I want. It always feels like support is lacking or small bump sensitivity is lost 2) Is their a fork damper design that allows you get closer to a better (not correct) setup via tuning or alternative cartridge design? How do you know what you want if you haven't ridden something better than what is available via mainstream i.e. how do we know how a tuning will feel or custom cartridge?... current reviews of products make it hard to discern what's better, more reliable, is most appropriate for a bike's frame compression ratio? "Fundamental changes" is the discussion I would like to hear about and how they can be resolved....I know you have a list to discuss (I think that is your market). Thanks again for a thought provoking discussion!
  • + 5
 Really good. This is the first one i've watched so i guess im about to watch the next 14 tonight.
  • + 1
 Interesting video. Have a better understanding of the requirements. I'm listing that checklist as mandatory. I usually set my fork and shock rebound on half of total clicks and adjust a click + or - on different trails. Thanks for the videos so far!
  • + 1
 I just switched the spring on my old "the first ones"36 van rc2 for the firmer of the 3 that came with the fork the violet color I guess ,and the HSC and LSC to almost full compression minus 2 or 3 ,and I tell you what that fork feels fast ,the stearing has a more snappier and directiness feel coming out of the corners and a lot more support on corners,but in rocks (a real 200m rock garden )it just feels dead. Now what ?back a little on the HSC?and a little on the LSC? I tried and backed all out the HSC and the LSC and it felt like it had almost no rebound damping I had to turn 4 clicks ,and the spring just felt soft ,changing the position on the the bike(for worst :-)) ) ,amazing what that HSC and LSC can make.
  • + 1
 @vorsprugsuspension love these tech talks. I've been reading about a cane creek ifp bladder upgrade. Do you know anything about this? Also is it worth the money? I'd like my db air to be a bit more supple at the beginning of its stroke and they say this will aid this. Any advice would be appreciated.
  • + 7
 Bladders make the most difference on shocks with large shaft diameters, and/or shocks with a high ratio of shaft diameter to IFP diameter. What it comes down to is reducing the effective friction of the IFP when measured at the shaft.

The CCDB IFP has very little friction to begin with (let's say 2N, which is about 200g equivalent - it's less than that, but let's call it that). The IFP is roughly 22.5mm diameter, the shaft is 8mm. The motion ratio between the two is then 7.9:1, meaning the shaft has to travel 7.9mm to displace the IFP by 1mm. The force ratio is the inverse of this, meaning that the 2N of friction at the IFP translates to 0.25N or so at the shaft. The leverage rate of the bike then drops that down to about 0.1N at the wheel. That's roughly 10 grams equivalent friction when measured at the wheel. While this is a theoretical advantage, in practice I would find that pretty hard to justify if it costs you any extra. It won't really make a perceptible difference on its own, but servicing your shock probably will.

FYI the relative insensitivity of the DB Air at the start of the stroke is due to the air spring curve more than anything else.
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: Thanks for a such a informative response. I guessed as much and I know the weakness is the curve. All us db air users are waiting for you guys to create a new air can for us. I know it's tight for space but does the can have to be perfectly round? Or could it taper back in around the piggy back? I have no knowledge of this though haha
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: But what about their new iteration with the new air can and revised air piston and bushing. In youre previous video you highlighted the deficiency in their design compared to the X2 (mind opening/blown thank you). It seems they have gone towards the right direction in this new revision. Have you check it out yet?
  • + 2
 @Yody: do cane creek have a new air can for the db air cs? Not heard anything over in the U.K.!
  • + 1
 @Yody: That is the DB Inline/IL, not the DB Air. Confusing because both of them are air shocks!
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: Ah I see, regardless have you had your hands on it to check out the claimed improvements?
  • + 1
 Thanks Steve @VorsprungSuspension for all those great videos. I have one very specific question: Aarm pumpre there any tweaks in suspension that you would recommend to fight arm pump? I realized that I can ride a track top to bottom without any issues on an enduro bike, and get serious arm pump on the same trail on a DH bike. Of course, the heavier weight, higher speed and harder braking do its part, but I wonder whether a stiffer suspension actually can reduce arm pump.
  • + 6
 There are a lot of factors that influence arm pump/hand fatigue:
1. Tyre pressure. I can't stress that one enough. Run a bigger tyre with lower pressure if you have to.
2. Rim stiffness/spoke tension. Not much you can do with the rim other than replacing it but if you have super deep section rims they do deflect quite a bit less than shallower, more compliant ones.
3. Spring rate. Too firm = pain. Too soft = pain.
4. Damping settings.
5. Fork friction
6. Bar height
7. Bar stiffness
8. Grip diameter
9. Grip softness
10. Brake power
11. Brake lever reach & angle setup
12. Bar roll (forwards/backwards)

Compare all of those to what your shorter travel bike is like and see where you think the biggest difference lies. It may be a suspension issue or it may be to do with the way the cockpit is set up.
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: maybe bar width should be in the list too?
  • + 1
 @Happymtbfr: bar width, clamp diameter, alloy or carbon, backsweep / upsweep angle as well i suppose.
  • + 1
 @Happymtbfr: For sure, this is not an exhaustive list. Reach and stack height, front centre, etc etc - anything that affects the load your hands see.
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: sorry but I thought that list with numbers were always exhaustive! ;-)
And thanks for completing!
  • + 1
 @vorsprugsuspension Great stuff again Steve. With today's topic having a real-world qualitative focus I thought I would mix up my question: Nomad or V10, front and rear, I run a firm spring, little sag, never get full travel, no LSC, a bit of HSC but not much, and a very healthy dose of rebound damping so it's slooow...what sort of trails am I riding on? Not bike park, not DJ... Your Sageness, reverse enginneer this? It feels great to me but perhaps I'm off. I think my local conditions suit it. Recently after thirty re-runs of your videos I'm beginning to think, soften the spring, add compression to balance...but then I may have problems on a specific corner type. Is this wack? Thank you for the enlightenment. When next in Whistler I'll visit you guys for a tune and further insight. [The answer is off-camber singletrack, no berms no jumps, all roots and small fixed rocks, firm wet clay, always slimy with organic matter, more roots Blank Stare ]
  • + 2
 Good content once again!

Used to be I would adjust my suspension to fit my riding style -- nowadays I spend more time adjusting my riding style to get more out of my suspension Smile
  • + 1
 Now we just need to know which knob to turn to affect one of these 6 areas. Can you state one setting affects one (or more) of these areas, or is that the wrong way to think about it?
  • + 1
 check previous vids on setup, the one on bracketing is key
  • + 4
 One day Steve might wear a colour other than black.
  • + 3
 Blasphemy!!!
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6kh37y8B3M
  • + 1
 @xTwoSnakesx: Nice. You can't beat a bit of metal on a Wednesday (or any day for that matter)
  • + 8
 It's happened before. Once.
  • + 2
 Thank you. As good, simply and clearly explained as usual. Also thanks for the book plug, should be some good further/night time reading there.
  • + 3
 Thanks Steve...super informative as always. Keep putting these out.
  • + 2
 Thanks Steve, you take the mystery out of suspension setup and how everything works, just awesome
  • + 2
 Love those videos, but please google "manual focus" Wink
  • + 2
 Props for quoting Paul Thede!
  • + 2
 Nice one again, Steve! Smile
  • + 1
 Nice. this is the video from you guys I have been waiting for... good stuff and thanks a ton.
  • + 2
 Thanks for the video!
  • + 1
 Look forward to these each week, great work!
  • + 1
 fascinating

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048580
Mobile Version of Website