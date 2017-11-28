VIDEOS

The Tuesday Tune Ep 22 - Inside the Monarch Plus and Super Deluxe

Nov 28, 2017
by Vorsprung Suspension  
The Tuesday Tune Ep 22 - Inside Rockshox's Monarch Plus and Super Deluxe

by VorsprungSuspension
Views: 189    Faves: 3    Comments: 2


This week in the Vorsprung workshop, we take a look inside the current generations of two very similarly-intended air shocks from RockShox - the Monarch Plus and the newer, metric-sizing-only Super Deluxe. On the surface, they have many similarities, which is no surprise given that they're built for essentially the same uses, but digging a little deeper we can see many differences in the details, including damper shaft size, adjuster configuration, piston layout, and other modifications to increase performance and robustness, but like all things, neither damper is beyond criticism.

This week's episode of the Tuesday Tune is proudly sponsored by Monotone Due To Annoying Colds.

Must Read This Week
Deviate Cycles - Press Release
102487 views
Pole Bicycles Announces New CNC-Machined 'Machine' - Press Release
95382 views
Online Deals for Black Friday 2017
66469 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
40575 views
Polygon Bikes Releases New Siskiu T Series
38416 views
Loic Bruni, Tahnee Seagrave, and Andreu Lacondeguy Ride BikePark Wales - Video
35629 views
Your Bike Is Fine Already. Just Ride It. - Opinion
35172 views
Pinkbike Poll - Do You Enjoy Working On Your Own Bike?
32418 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Neat. Very informative. I like the explanation of the way shaft diameter changes the effectiveness of the base valve. That's new info to me!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041461
Mobile Version of Website