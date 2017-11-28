The Tuesday Tune Ep 22 - Inside the Monarch Plus and Super Deluxe

This week in the Vorsprung workshop
, we take a look inside the current generations of two very similarly-intended air shocks from RockShox - the Monarch Plus and the newer, metric-sizing-only Super Deluxe. On the surface, they have many similarities, which is no surprise given that they're built for essentially the same uses, but digging a little deeper we can see many differences in the details, including damper shaft size, adjuster configuration, piston layout, and other modifications to increase performance and robustness, but like all things, neither damper is beyond criticism.
This week's episode of the Tuesday Tune is proudly sponsored by Monotone Due To Annoying Colds.
1 Comment
Post a Comment