The Tuesday Tune Ep 23 - Frequency, Vibration Theory, and Harshness - Video

Fair warning: this week's Tuesday Tune is heavy on mathematical theory.
Vibration theory is fundamental to understanding the way suspension works, but the traditional frequency-based vibration theory is also limited in terms of its application to mountain bikes. This week in the Vorsprung
workshop, we take a look at these basic principles and how to understand frequency in a way that's useful to bike setup.
I've split this topic into two episodes as it was much too long to squeeze into a single video, so stay tuned for more next week. And as always, questions and comments are always welcome.
