The Tuesday Tune Ep 23 - Frequency, Vibration Theory, and Harshness - Video

Dec 19, 2017
by Vorsprung Suspension  
The Tuesday Tune Ep 23 - Vibration Theory & Harshness Part 1

by VorsprungSuspension
Views: 611    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Fair warning: this week's Tuesday Tune is heavy on mathematical theory.

Vibration theory is fundamental to understanding the way suspension works, but the traditional frequency-based vibration theory is also limited in terms of its application to mountain bikes. This week in the Vorsprung workshop, we take a look at these basic principles and how to understand frequency in a way that's useful to bike setup.

I've split this topic into two episodes as it was much too long to squeeze into a single video, so stay tuned for more next week. And as always, questions and comments are always welcome.

8 Comments

  • + 4
 I saw "mathematical theory" and am now excited to get off work and watch with pencil and paper in hand like a good student.
  • + 1
 Great stuff as usual Steve! Cool that you are touching on the difference between bicycle damping VS automotive/moto/etc. So many people think you get the job done the same way, but it's SO different.
  • + 1
 So the kost active part of mtb suspension is essentially the rider. Makes sense - just watch trials riders do those huge drops on rigid bikes.
  • + 1
 This is what happens when Steve doesn't get to do a Tuesday Tune for multiple weeks.
  • + 1
 Vorpsprung: it's the new Schwing!
  • + 0
 Set it and forget it! Maintenance is the real suspension tuning.
  • - 2
 i saw " mathematical theory" and haven´t even bothered watching haha
  • + 5
 That's not quick mafs!

