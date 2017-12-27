USER GENERATED

The Tuesday Tune Ep 24 - Frequency, Vibration and Harshness Part 2

Dec 27, 2017
by Vorsprung Suspension  
The Tuesday Tune Ep 24 - Vibration and Harshness Part 2

by VorsprungSuspension
Views: 1,238    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Following straight on from last week's Tuesday Tune, this week at Vorsprung we continue looking at vibration and frequency to understand them as concepts in a way that's useful for setup.

Experiments have shown us that riders are an active part of the suspension within certain frequency and acceleration boundaries, which also helps us shed some light on limitations of low speed adjustments in terms of harshness, and how adjusters that seemingly only work within low force regions can generate higher forces elsewhere.

Must Read This Week
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51564 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41082 views
Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?
40550 views
Win Alpinestars Pro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
40336 views
Sam Pilgrim Off NS Bikes
36323 views
Win a Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
35804 views
Anita and Caro Gehrig and the Ibis Enduro Race Team Part Ways
28561 views
DVO Welcomes Reece Wallace - Video
26998 views

33 Comments

  • + 18
 I need to watch this sober
  • + 14
 I need to start making these sober. Might be less rambling that way Smile
  • + 6
 This just reinforces that without dynos, data acquisition, and the knowledge to understand both, we are shooting in the breeze if we think, oh, just change this shim and it will all be better. If it is, it is just blind luck.
  • + 3
 Pretty much - if you're not measuring, you're guessing. You might guess right, or you might guess wrong.
  • + 3
 This one seemed to jump around a lot near the end, more than other videos. Also, you mentioned lateral force generation? On the other hand, the explanation of how high frequency bumps are affected by LSC was very clear. In a future video, could you go into some detail about how a wheel moves over different bumps, and the forces that generates (at the bars) as a function of head angle as well as suspension characteristics?
  • + 2
 Fantastic vid! Thank you! …but I think some details are slightly misinterpreted.
1. At the end of the video where you draw the two trajectories of the wheel you probably meant the trajectory of the handlebars (so it would make more sense to draw it there). Otherwise what you have drawn on the board would interpret the mass-spring system of the tyre(wheel) and the ground. E.g. how the trajectory of the axle changes with different tyre pressures, rubbers, weight of wheel (in extreme detail flection of the rim and spoke tension). …not fork setup.
2. I don’t really like your explanation of the bump image. It’s not completely wrong but some fundamentals are missing in your explanation. I think that the ideal response should be explained first. E.g. in an ideal world what should the response of your handlebars (or centre of mass in the more complex model) be, what is the best(favourite) response for a step input (as shown), so time vs y and time vs y’ and y’’ where y is the y is the vertical movement. Because in theory you could have a spring-damper system that would not transfer any perpendicular force component even if your headset angle was 90°. Imagine rolling over a brick without noticing it’s there. I have done multiple simulations of this in Matlab/simulink. Not only a simple double (triple) damped mass spring system but also incorporating the angle of attack of the wheel with some trigonometric functions and also incorporating the rear sus. I know in reality it’s different because there is a ton of (non-linear) friction everywhere and also you can’t setup your spring and damping more intelligently than regulating PD (...not mentioning Brain or Terralogic stuff...) if you are not using active electronics.
  • + 2
 Thanks for the feedback. To address your concerns directly:

1. Both fork setup and tyre spring constant (which is a function of tyre size, pressure, sidewall stiffness, etc) play into that, and the path shown is indeed for the axle not the handlebars (increasing compression damping has the reverse effect on the profile of the handlebar motion to what it does on the axle). Substantially increasing low to mid speed compression damping without changing anything else measurably and substantially increases peak fork velocities as proven with datalogging.

2. You cannot have a 1DOF spring-damper system that does not transmit perpendicular force components. That's like saying you can push against a wall without the wall pushing back on you - any force applied through a free-spinning (ie unbraked) wheel has normal and tangential aspects to it. The tangential aspects are negligible in these scenarios because they simply accelerate or decelerate the rotational speed of the wheel slightly, but the normal force is always radial and if it is not exactly in line with the degree of freedom of motion that the suspension allows, it will generate a perpendicular force component - that's basic vector statics. The only way to achieve anything zero perpendicular force transmission would be to have an unsprung mass of zero, a spring rate of zero (constant force), and zero damping so that no force is required to accelerate the wheel vertically.
  • + 1
 Thank you for the quick response.

1. From what was on the drawing I didn’t suppose that you are taking the tyre into account (it makes stuff more complicated and is not essential for this particular matter -the force components). So if you weren’t taking the tyre into account, the with the bottom axle path depicted, the rim would collide with the step. . That’s why I thought its meant to be the handlebars path.

2. It would have to be actively electronically operated but it is possible. And you would have to know the terrain in advance. Imagine the wheel “jumping” or “sinking” when it’s about to roll over a brick/step (so it wouldn’t only touch tangential surfaces when rolling). …. Ok it is a bit of a stretch and theory, but I have seen something like this in the automotive industry. so you are 100% accurate in your answer. My main point was though, that axle paths without checking the path of the handlebars (bike), don’t make much sense and IMO don’t clarify the topic much.
  • + 1
 High spring rates with super bottom-out resist and only enough high speed damping to feel like the fork is "supportive" FTW! Low speed compression is really a threshold adjust for your high speed circuit! .... did I get that right? lol
  • + 1
 Seems like the 6:30ish mark starts to get at the crux of this two-episode arc. I think I have an ok big-picture grasp now, but it took some rewatching. Curse this tiny, tiny brain of mine. You mention inertia valves and their inherent drawbacks in MTB--do you think there's any potential for magnetorheological dampers? Or do they have the same problem of being too late in reacting? No idea what kind of weight penalty they bring.
  • + 1
 At 9:10 you talk about the long response time of an inertial valve giving a harsh ride. From your testing and data acquisition, what is an acceptable maximum response time for a system like this to not be harsh when used on a fork?
Also, what are your thoughts about a system like this being used only on the shock and taking its input from the fork? I thought that that would allow a much longer response time to be effective, but obviously it won't give any benefit to damping the fork.
  • + 2
 So low speed compression always affect fork performance also at high speeds, because, on impact, the wheel always starts moving slowly before getting up to high speed??? Did I understand it correctly? Big Grin
  • + 1
 Interesting video as usual!
I remember that you covered the fact that too much lsc can create harshness in another video with the concept of the lsc-hsc box. But is it really too much lsc or the preload on the hsc stack that is generating the harshness?
  • + 1
 You can't have one without the other there - sharply digressive systems with very high LSC require a lot of preload on the HS stack to achieve that. For example, a lockout with a blow-off threshold is essentially a digressive valve with an infinite LS gradient, meaning that you need to achieve a certain force before any velocity is even permitted. Obviously that feels harsh even if the blow-off threshold is something that the rider could easily push through. However, with a preloaded HS circuit it's possible to fully close a lot of LS adjusters to the point where you start seeing similar effects because the initial motion is restricted too heavily.

Note that it's not that digressive valving is inherently bad or problematic in itself (in fact digression of some form is usually beneficial with compression damping) - more to do with the proportions that can be achieved when the LSC is excessive.
  • + 2
 kind of understand. Are you saying: too much or not enough low speed compression damping can cause harshness? And you got to find that sweet spot for low speed compression damping?
  • + 1
 Too much LSC or insufficient HSC can increase harshness (or excessive HSC...). The point to be made there was "well then why do we have compression damping at all" - aside from stabilising the bike, a certain amount of it decreases the peak spring force, and if the peak compression damping force PLUS the spring force at which it is occurring is lower than the peak spring force, then we can lower the peak accelerations of the bike and thus the harshness.
  • + 1
 Hey!

I'm really unhappy with my Fox 34 (29", 150mm, evolution, MY 2014). I did send it to Fox once, and they updated my airspring and CTD Damping to FIT 4, however, that didn't solve anything. The faster i go, the harsher the fork gets, it reaches a point where i can't hold onto my handlebar and the front tire loses traction (it get's really scary around 25 kp/h // 15 mph). I tried more/less Pressure, but that didn't help. And i played with the rebound, also without any improvement. I'm running the fork in open and rebound is as fast as possible. Unfortunately it is a low budget fork, so i can't fine tune the compression damping externally, and i don't know if i can/should fiddle around with that Damping cartridge. I'm heavy and have to ride with ~ 105 -110 psi.
Maybe a lower viscosity oil in the cartridge will help? I'm not sure whats in there right now, should be original/oem fluid. Help would be great, don't really have the cash to buy another fork...
I dig your in depth videos, now i just need to figure out how to translate that knowledge into a better ride ^.^
  • + 1
 I think i have the FIT Grip, i just watched your vid on that damper, still not sure what to do with it though.
  • + 1
 Your compression damping setup is the Trail-Descent modes. Try the trail mode. It has more compression damping.
  • + 2
 Check tyre pressure first of all - it has a huge effect on that initial harshness and may be some or all of the issue you're having.
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: My 29x2,3" front tire usually has 23 - 26 psi in it, varies depending on the tire casing and conditions. I like my tires supple but not folding/squirming and i only have a 23mm iw rim. I have been riding sturdier casings (Specialized grid/Michelin reinforced etc) for some time now, with my old 26" bike/Revelation fork those tires gave me a more planted front end. But a tire that size can give 50 mm at most, while my fork stiffens up the faster i go shaking my hands off the bar.
Question regarding the Fit Grip: Can i decrease compression damping by decreasing spring pressure on the shims of the compression damper? I have yet to open the damper side of the fork, all i've done so far is an oil change and cleaning every six month by removing the lower.

@IluvRIDING i think i have to much damping/friction in my fork, in my experience trail setting is fine for steep and slow, to keep the fork from diving too much. Maybe im wrong... ?

Thanks for replying btw!
  • + 1
 @whoopsy: I have a Fox 34, and I like it, but have to admit I am not as impressed with it as I thought I'd be for small bumps. It seems a little harsh. However, I do think it takes big hits like a frickin' boss*. Totally impressed with it's big bump performance. But for small bumps, it does not seem quite as plush as I'd hoped.

Have you tried volume spacers? I think if you add a spacer or two, that might let you run lower pressure in the fork.without bottoming it out. Also, I would suspect that with so much pressure, you might want heavy rebound damping, rather than light. I think I run about 85psi in mine, and I'm about 7 clicks out on rebound. I don't think turning up the rebound will smooth things out for you (?) but it might help with traction.

*edit, I guess I should say, I'm trail rider. I don't ride park. Even though, on the interwebz, I definitely only ride park.
  • + 4
 turns out your vibe is harsh because it's out of tune
  • + 3
 Got my pocket protector, TI89, notebook, and willingness to learn!
  • + 2
 Haha, still use a TI83 on a daily basis.
  • + 2
 Top notch! Will excessive friction also give similar symptoms to a regressive tune?
  • + 2
 Pretty much yes - it has the same effect regarding not allowing motion quickly enough.
  • + 1
 Steve, what is your take on foam tire inserts and their effect on suspension?
  • + 1
 Really haven't quantified that yet, but allowing lower tyre pressures with a more progressive effective tyre spring rate is definitely good, although substantially increasing both unsprung and rotational weight is not so good.
  • + 2
 I need to watch it on my ADD meds. Oh wait I forgot to get them.
  • + 0
 bro same
  • - 1
 The point is low speed compression is like for small bumps at fast speed, and if you knew that you should be honored to be in our presence.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042881
Mobile Version of Website