The Tuesday Tune Ep 24 - Frequency, Vibration and Harshness Part 2

we continue looking at vibration and frequency to understand them as concepts in a way that's useful for setup.
Experiments have shown us that riders are an active part of the suspension within certain frequency and acceleration boundaries, which also helps us shed some light on limitations of low speed adjustments in terms of harshness, and how adjusters that seemingly only work within low force regions can generate higher forces elsewhere.
1. At the end of the video where you draw the two trajectories of the wheel you probably meant the trajectory of the handlebars (so it would make more sense to draw it there). Otherwise what you have drawn on the board would interpret the mass-spring system of the tyre(wheel) and the ground. E.g. how the trajectory of the axle changes with different tyre pressures, rubbers, weight of wheel (in extreme detail flection of the rim and spoke tension). …not fork setup.
2. I don’t really like your explanation of the bump image. It’s not completely wrong but some fundamentals are missing in your explanation. I think that the ideal response should be explained first. E.g. in an ideal world what should the response of your handlebars (or centre of mass in the more complex model) be, what is the best(favourite) response for a step input (as shown), so time vs y and time vs y’ and y’’ where y is the y is the vertical movement. Because in theory you could have a spring-damper system that would not transfer any perpendicular force component even if your headset angle was 90°. Imagine rolling over a brick without noticing it’s there. I have done multiple simulations of this in Matlab/simulink. Not only a simple double (triple) damped mass spring system but also incorporating the angle of attack of the wheel with some trigonometric functions and also incorporating the rear sus. I know in reality it’s different because there is a ton of (non-linear) friction everywhere and also you can’t setup your spring and damping more intelligently than regulating PD (...not mentioning Brain or Terralogic stuff...) if you are not using active electronics.
1. Both fork setup and tyre spring constant (which is a function of tyre size, pressure, sidewall stiffness, etc) play into that, and the path shown is indeed for the axle not the handlebars (increasing compression damping has the reverse effect on the profile of the handlebar motion to what it does on the axle). Substantially increasing low to mid speed compression damping without changing anything else measurably and substantially increases peak fork velocities as proven with datalogging.
2. You cannot have a 1DOF spring-damper system that does not transmit perpendicular force components. That's like saying you can push against a wall without the wall pushing back on you - any force applied through a free-spinning (ie unbraked) wheel has normal and tangential aspects to it. The tangential aspects are negligible in these scenarios because they simply accelerate or decelerate the rotational speed of the wheel slightly, but the normal force is always radial and if it is not exactly in line with the degree of freedom of motion that the suspension allows, it will generate a perpendicular force component - that's basic vector statics. The only way to achieve anything zero perpendicular force transmission would be to have an unsprung mass of zero, a spring rate of zero (constant force), and zero damping so that no force is required to accelerate the wheel vertically.
1. From what was on the drawing I didn’t suppose that you are taking the tyre into account (it makes stuff more complicated and is not essential for this particular matter -the force components). So if you weren’t taking the tyre into account, the with the bottom axle path depicted, the rim would collide with the step. . That’s why I thought its meant to be the handlebars path.
2. It would have to be actively electronically operated but it is possible. And you would have to know the terrain in advance. Imagine the wheel “jumping” or “sinking” when it’s about to roll over a brick/step (so it wouldn’t only touch tangential surfaces when rolling). …. Ok it is a bit of a stretch and theory, but I have seen something like this in the automotive industry. so you are 100% accurate in your answer. My main point was though, that axle paths without checking the path of the handlebars (bike), don’t make much sense and IMO don’t clarify the topic much.
Also, what are your thoughts about a system like this being used only on the shock and taking its input from the fork? I thought that that would allow a much longer response time to be effective, but obviously it won't give any benefit to damping the fork.
I remember that you covered the fact that too much lsc can create harshness in another video with the concept of the lsc-hsc box. But is it really too much lsc or the preload on the hsc stack that is generating the harshness?
Note that it's not that digressive valving is inherently bad or problematic in itself (in fact digression of some form is usually beneficial with compression damping) - more to do with the proportions that can be achieved when the LSC is excessive.
I'm really unhappy with my Fox 34 (29", 150mm, evolution, MY 2014). I did send it to Fox once, and they updated my airspring and CTD Damping to FIT 4, however, that didn't solve anything. The faster i go, the harsher the fork gets, it reaches a point where i can't hold onto my handlebar and the front tire loses traction (it get's really scary around 25 kp/h // 15 mph). I tried more/less Pressure, but that didn't help. And i played with the rebound, also without any improvement. I'm running the fork in open and rebound is as fast as possible. Unfortunately it is a low budget fork, so i can't fine tune the compression damping externally, and i don't know if i can/should fiddle around with that Damping cartridge. I'm heavy and have to ride with ~ 105 -110 psi.
Maybe a lower viscosity oil in the cartridge will help? I'm not sure whats in there right now, should be original/oem fluid. Help would be great, don't really have the cash to buy another fork...
I dig your in depth videos, now i just need to figure out how to translate that knowledge into a better ride ^.^
Question regarding the Fit Grip: Can i decrease compression damping by decreasing spring pressure on the shims of the compression damper? I have yet to open the damper side of the fork, all i've done so far is an oil change and cleaning every six month by removing the lower.
@IluvRIDING i think i have to much damping/friction in my fork, in my experience trail setting is fine for steep and slow, to keep the fork from diving too much. Maybe im wrong... ?
Thanks for replying btw!
Have you tried volume spacers? I think if you add a spacer or two, that might let you run lower pressure in the fork.without bottoming it out. Also, I would suspect that with so much pressure, you might want heavy rebound damping, rather than light. I think I run about 85psi in mine, and I'm about 7 clicks out on rebound. I don't think turning up the rebound will smooth things out for you (?) but it might help with traction.
*edit, I guess I should say, I'm trail rider. I don't ride park. Even though, on the interwebz, I definitely only ride park.
