The Tuesday Tune Ep 24 - Frequency, Vibration and Harshness Part 2

Following straight on from last week's Tuesday Tune , this week at Vorsprung we continue looking at vibration and frequency to understand them as concepts in a way that's useful for setup.Experiments have shown us that riders are an active part of the suspension within certain frequency and acceleration boundaries, which also helps us shed some light on limitations of low speed adjustments in terms of harshness, and how adjusters that seemingly only work within low force regions can generate higher forces elsewhere.