The UCI & WBD Sports Confirm Wildcard Teams for the First 2025 Downhill World Cup Round

Apr 19, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Cabirou drifting into the top spot with just a couple of riders remaining.

The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have confirmed the five teams offered wildcard status for the 2025 Downhill World Cup series opening round in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.

After announcing this year's World Series teams at the end of February, the UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports have announced the teams with a wildcard entry for the first 2025 World Cup race weekend in Poland.

The WBD Sports press release announcing the wildcard teams said: "All of the teams have a development focus and are made up of promising up-and-coming talent and those with a few years as Elite riders under the belts. But there are also a number of established names who will be lining up in a UCI Downhill World Cup start hut once more thanks to the new wildcard system."


The Wildcard teams for DH World Cup round one are:

-Kenda - NS Bikes
- YT Racing Development
- Goodman - Santa Cruz
- High Country
- Rogue Racing


Under the new 2025 rules, each stop of the World Cup series will offer up to eight wildcard team spots allowing a UCI MTB Team to send up to four riders per race and category. The invites to a World Cup event are decided one month prior to the selected World Cup event.

To be given a wildcard event entry a UCI MTB Team will be judged on the following criteria:

- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of the team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during the current or previous season
- Anti-doping history
- Home country of team
- Continental series team standing

The UCI has the power to request information or documents to assess the criteria for the eight wildcard event positions.


Downhill Round One Wildcard Team Rider Breakdown:

Kenda - NS Bikes

Kye A'HERN - UCI Rank: 73
Tegan CRUZ - UCI Rank: 210
Alexandre FAYOLLE - UCI Rank: 264


YT Racing Development

Sian A'HERN - UCI Rank: 35
Delia DA MOCOGNO
Erik IRMISCH - UCI Rank: 272
Hannes LEHMANN - UCI Rank: 116
Matyáš POVOLNÝ - UCI Rank: 599
John William PUGH - UCI Rank: 658


Goodman - Santa Cruz

Lisa BOULADOU - UCI Rank: 25
Rowan CROSS - UCI Rank: 754
Thomas ESTAQUE - UCI Rank: 24
Mylann FALQUET - UCI Rank: 51
Thibault LALY - UCI Rank: 472
Nathan PONTVIANNE - UCI Rank: 29
Raoul SCHNEEBERGER - UCI Rank: 616


High Country

Bellah BIRCHALL - UCI Rank: 36
Malik BOATWRIGHT - UCI Rank: 66
Zac BRADLEY-HUDSON - UCI Rank: 207


Rogue Racing

Davide CAPPELLO - UCI Rank: 137
Simon CHAPELET - UCI Rank: 90
Thibaut DAPRELA - UCI Rank: 16
Lorenzo MASCHERINI - UCI Rank: 112
Davide PALAZZARI - UCI Rank: 30



137 Comments
  • 3093
 I know there is lots to complain about, but I love DH racing. I love the riders. I love the independent media (Wyn TV, Cathro, etc.). I am hyped to watch Jackson go toe to toe with the French. I hope Amaury lays down some wet magic again this season. I hope Troy wins another this season. I want to see BIG THINGS out of Dak. Let's go Danny! Come on Finn. Let's get a win. I could go on and on.
  • 282
 This
  • 642
 100% agree! How bold of you to keep things positive in the comments section! DH racing is the best
  • 71
 100%!
  • 381
 If you want to be the hype man for the Pinkbike DH comments section every week you're getting my upvotes!
  • 211
 Your message is refreshing Bro. I totally agree. Cheers!
  • 131
 Agree 100%. It's going to be a great year can't wait to watch!
  • 91
 💯
  • 141
 Thank you for this man. We are pumped as well.
  • 561
 Happy to add a bit more...

The best thing is that we have a wildly competitive sport where the competitors actually seem to like each, support each other, congratulate each other even when they are gutted to have lost. That fills my bucket. Oh, and they risk death for us.

Aaron Gwin in the booth is incredible. The camera work is better than ever and the drone footage show us things we could have only dreamed of short years ago. I'll shout some more riders than I just adore. The Irish boys. Ronan and Oisin. Vali is a force, but I'm hoping for BIG THINGS from Tahnee, Marine, Camille and Nina. My first real bike was a Norco, when they were basically just cheap Canadian bikes and now they are an amazing brand with a DH team led by Greg Minaar. For me anyway, Asa has come out of NOWHERE and now we have another prodigy. The Jackson/Asa battles could be EPIC.

Oh, and we have new tracks (Lake Placid within driving distance of my house)...plus MSA! See you there. I'll have a backpack full of beers and a smile a mile wide. I'll share too, because I'll be in big trouble if I drink them all myself.
  • 101
 I'm expecting the new 2 round qualifying format for this year to be an improvement over the semi-finals/finals nonsense. It should make qualifying more exciting, especially for lower ranked riders trying to qualify in round 2.
  • 61
 Was cool to meet Amaury and feel like I was racing against him in some manner, riding the same course on the same day at Redbull Tennessee Nationals. Proven once again he had the goods winning on the wet track
  • 10
 @tiffe: how’s Wyn doing world cups?
  • 51
 @Adamrideshisbike: if you keep bringing the stoke, I might be tempted to MSA to partake. +ve vibes ftw! Despite the recent upheaval and the WB cash grab and all that it entails, the next few seasons could be the best ever in terms of pure competitiveness. If I list who I think are the top 10 riders, i'll still be forgetting potential race winners. It is STACKED. Anticipating a lot of dopamine in the bloodstream from watching this go down.
  • 51
 @BenPea: DM me and we can coordinate on body paint.
  • 101
 @Adamrideshisbike: Perfect. Also my chainsaw is in the key of F, just for harmonisation purposes.
  • 22
 This should make it into the bets comments of the year. Positivity is infectious and ultimately, regardless of political views, we're all here to shred and support our favorite shredders!
  • 53
 @BenPea: mine is battery powered Frown
  • 31
 @Adamrideshisbike:

I wish I could have liked your original message, twice. But no matter, I got to like the follow-up, as well.

Love this. DH racing is sick, and this year promises some of the best racing we have ever seen.

Yes, there are issues. But this was always likely with big changes. And things definitely are improving since the initial takeover. So there is reason to hope that it will continue to do so.
  • 31
 Stoked to see Kenda-NS Bikes in the game. Just came back from NW Cup #1 and Tegan Cruz was looking FAST.
  • 21
 @Adamrideshisbike: so's my GFs :-(
  • 21
 @BenPea: put that one on a tee didn't I.
  • 11
 @Adamrideshisbike: Everything looks like it's on a tee to a man with a 3 wood.
  • 11315
 Instead of Canada, can we please place 200% tariffs on Warner Brothers ?
  • 423
 You want to pay 3x to watch?
  • 270
 @brance: It's already over thirty quid a month in the UK, who needs tariffs?
  • 3220
 @brance: After being loyal viewers and travelers to WCDH events we stopped watching in 24. WB and the UCI have ruined DH for us.
  • 3841
 @ATXZJ: Your life sounds really hard! Having to go from travelling the country (continent? globe?) to watch WCDH racing to sitting around moping about it on the internet because now you can't come up with what, $15 to watch it?
  • 199
 @warmerdamj: You sound a bit bitter. We're far from jetsetters. We're focusing our financial support & travel to the Downhill National series SE. Done with big media
  • 1115
flag Skyline32 (Apr 19, 2025 at 10:10) (Below Threshold)
 @warmerdamj: you realized there are world cup races in the US right? Just because you go to a race doesn’t mean you filthy rich. Grow up
  • 1821
 @Skyline32: yes I do, that's why I made a comment about travelling around the country. Guy's 50 years old and complaining that the UCI and WB ruined DH for him. But yeah I need to grow up.

#firstworldproblems
  • 30
 @korev: Only if you choose to pay that.
  • 398
 look another American who has no idea how tariffs work
  • 52
 @enduroNZ: beat me to it >.
  • 123
 Tariffs are a tax, and therefore completely unamerican, even "socialist". How long before even the least informed realise this and wake up to the con.
  • 91
 As other say... It is simply a tax. It blows my mind how stupid people are... thinking others pay... YOU pay sucker !! In the end YOU are being screwed... It is simply staggering how dumb the general population is.
  • 49
flag ATXZJ (Apr 20, 2025 at 5:30) (Below Threshold)
 @SchalkMarais: we won't pay. That's the point. We have a choice not to consume
  • 21
 @BenPea: as a member of the EU France charges tariffs on imports.
  • 121
 @ATXZJ: Tariffs are an extremely important part of global trade. Specifically, they are used to protect and nurture domestic industries, typically agriculture, but also tech, as was seen in South Korea and likely led to them being a tech powerhouse. (Just to be clear, the trade deficit is not a tariff)

Widespread blanket tariffs on all foreign made goods and services everything are nonsensical and a recipe to destroy the economy, especially in a highly globalized country like the US.

This mentally of "well other countries charge tariffs, so how is it stupid when we do it" shows a lack of critical thinking skills.

It's like water.

Some water = good, hydrating, refreshing

Lots of water = bad, drowning
  • 53
 @ATXZJ: yes, like everywhere else, but they're based on sound economic policy, not the whims of a giant man baby. And also, tax isn't necessarily a bad thing, unless you're a raving republican, hence my point about the irony of it all.
  • 610
flag ATXZJ (Apr 20, 2025 at 7:54) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: I'm not a trump disciple by any stretch. Something has to change though. Globalism has failed us. I also know that your country has its fair share of problems resulting from poor leadership. Name calling and commenting on our politicians seems silly.
  • 46
 @loam-slayer23: I think they are using them as leverage. Doubt much will change until all this house of cards built on globalism collapses. If the Cheeto wanted real change he'd push to repeal NAFTA. That act sealed our fate, and I was already well into the workforce when it went into place. Saw friends lose good jobs as a result.
  • 101
 @ATXZJ: How has globalism failed you? America is the the biggest powerhouse economy in the world. Everybody is very unfair to you though, it's just so unfair.

Please explain how NAFTA "sealed your fate".
  • 41
 @ATXZJ: leverage for what? He cancelled essentially all the tariffs almost immediately. Effective tariff rates are pretty much 2% or lower across most countries, in countries like Cambodia and f*cking Lesotho.

Also the subject of trade imbalance is incredibly nuanced. Consistent trade deficit CAN be problematic, however, due to America's global financial integration (orders of magnitude above any other country) it's an anomaly, and can sustainably run trade deficits
  • 38
flag ATXZJ (Apr 20, 2025 at 8:49) (Below Threshold)
 @warmerdamj: When was the last time you were in the rust belt? Do you have or have you had a blue collar job in the USA? Much line of sight on our economics up there up there from BC? And here's the fun part. Your country is the only western nations with a declining standard of living. I'd throw zero shade if i were you.
  • 47
 @loam-slayer23: Its preservation of the empire. Clearly it's a power move against china. Like i said before, if the cheeto really cared americans they'd repeal nafta. Having lived on the border and traveled to MX , it hasn't been good for their citizens either. Masking the poor global purchasing power of the dollar (about 3c) with slave labor products made with zero enviro regulation and then loaded on a ship to burn the dirtiest fuel is not good for Americans or anyone else. I think all this tariff hysteria is amusing, especially coming from people who don't live in the USA. Funnier is the defense of the status quo.

Lastly. How exactly is your life going to be effected by our tariffs?
  • 41
 @ATXZJ: No shade was thrown? Our life is great up here, definitely not a declining standard of living that's for sure. You forgot to answer, how has NAFTA sealed your fate?
  • 51
 @ATXZJ: Whoever told you these moves contribute to consolidation of America as the world leader is stupid and a nefarious actor. In a trade war, as any war, allies are not just important, but needed. America proceeded to attempt a trade war with the whole world, completely isolating itself, and damaging America's reputation, as evidenced by US treasury bond yields rising.

Your anacdotal evidence is just that, anacdotal. I'm also unsure what point you're even trying to make, but I promise Trump's tariffs aren't going to improve material condition for Mexicans.

The dollar does not have poor purchasing power globally, this is something you can verify. Also weak dollar is not inherently problematic if balanced. In fact, one of the more logical arguments for Trump's tariffs was precisely to weaken the dollar in order to pay off the American debt (with hindsight, this is not the case, MAGA truly are just idiotic).

I am not defending the status quo, I am arguing against blanket tariffs and America's self-started implosion.

Lastly, look up "financial contagion". America sneezes, the world catches a cold. One of the reasons why the global financial crisis was a worldwide event.
  • 40
 @ATXZJ: Jack Daniel's is gonna be taxed more and we won't sell as much Champagne to your upper classes. And some other stuff. In a nutshell. Because every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

And globalism has been great overall. Every country specialises in what it's good at, leading to economies of scale and greater efficiency. How this translates into real-world benefits for the population at large is dependent on human nature, which is what it is.
  • 37
flag ATXZJ (Apr 20, 2025 at 14:04) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: Correct. We don't need you, and you don't need us. Problem solved

Or do you....
  • 47
 @warmerdamj: You mocked me for my age, which is pretty petty and and arrogant.

Google is hard

"NAFTA led to job losses in the U.S., particularly in manufacturing, as businesses shifted production to Mexico and Canada where labor costs were lower. While some argue that NAFTA created new jobs through increased trade, the overall impact on American employment was negative, with many workers facing wage declines and reduced benefits" I saw this firsthand. Did you?

"Yes, there is evidence to suggest that Canada's standard of living is declining, particularly relative to other wealthy nations. This is reflected in a decline in per-person GDP and slower economic growth compared to its peers" We lived in QC for a bit and heard this regularly.
  • 46
 @loam-slayer23: I never said the tariffs were going to help Mexico. You said that. I said nafta HURT Mexican people.

Google again

"NAFTA's impact on Mexican quality of life has been a complex and debated topic, with some arguing it led to economic benefits, while others highlight negative consequences. While NAFTA facilitated increased trade and investment, it did not significantly improve the living standards of many Mexican workers. Real wages have declined in Mexico, and the number of manufacturing jobs has decreased. Additionally, the agreement has been criticized for its impact on Mexican agriculture, leading to job losses and displacement of farmers"

I've lived long enough to see through the BS of globalism. Sorry
  • 45
 @ATXZJ: I didn't mock your age, I mocked you for whining on the internet that WB and the UCI have ruined DH for you- at your age. You sounded like a 13 year old whos parents took away your tv privileges.

Oh you lived in QC, that's definitely the best place to get an accurate view on Canada. Just as accurate as searching Google to find an argument to back up your opinion. Here I found this on Google too, give it a try and report back:

"you could potentially eat your own poop if you are a healthy person and it’s not mixed with other bacteria or gross stuff."
  • 25
 @warmerdamj: you did and you still sound bitter.

Do you own a home in BC?
  • 32
 @ATXZJ: Of course I don't own a home, have you seen the cost of housing up here? I don't even own my own cutlery, I steal it from McDonalds along with my ketchup and wifi.
  • 10
 @enduroNZ: I'm embarrassed.
  • 18
flag ATXZJ (Apr 20, 2025 at 17:05) (Below Threshold)
 @warmerdamj: wait till we and Carney are done with you
  • 21
 @ATXZJ: You're clearly not a consumer of all those things that give France a trade surplus with the US. Or are you...
  • 15
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 14:23) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: Couldn't care less. More peugeots for you!
  • 41
 @ATXZJ: oh, it's a little more complicated than that, unfortunately for those who hate detail. And Peugeot don't sell to the US.

policy.trade.ec.europa.eu/eu-trade-relationships-country-and-region/countries-and-regions/united-states_en
  • 14
 @BenPea: The peugeot comment was a joke. Like your GDP. Understand we don't need France. The United States revolutionary war days are long over. If we can no longer get something from France, we'll just either go without or make it ourselves. And you wont have to buy our crap. Deal?
  • 61
 @ATXZJ: I have no influence on trade policy, maybe contact the embassy in DC?
  • 17
flag ATXZJ (Apr 21, 2025 at 15:16) (Below Threshold)
 @BenPea: And you have no say in the goings on in our country. Maybe STFU about it?
  • 41
 @ATXZJ: I would love to see a world where America has make everything for themselves that they got from other countries. That would be f*cking hilarious. You guys got rid of manufacturing because you're a special blend of "Im too good to do that job" and "you need to pay me more to do that job" to produce quality goods at an affordable price. Same reason immigrants work on your farms. So you shipped it all off to China and Mexico and set up trade agreements so you didn't have to upcharge yourselves (because that's what a tariff is, you are simply paying your own government, ie "getting rich" somehow according to Trump) to ship it back.

Why all th sudden now does America want it all back?
  • 51
 @ATXZJ: what, I can't be interested in what happens outside my village? The US has plenty of say in what happens everywhere else in the world. And your cowboy leaders all over our f*cking media and precipitating the demise of our popes. Unfortunately, all of that prevents you from maintaining a low profile and raising eyebrows abroad.
And also I find it relatively entertaining.
  • 20
 @ATXZJ: and you want coal back, lol bring back more coal mines and manufacturing. What year is it there, 1920?
  • 11
 @BenPea: F your popes. They have the blood of alter boys on their hands. We agree on our leaders though. I'd say we stay out and let you all fend for yourselves.
  • 11
 @warmerdamj: If the increased consumption of coal hurts your soul, you should be b*tching at germany and china then. Not us
  • 21
 @ATXZJ: I agree. f*ck the popes and the altar boys they rode in on. I'm thinking we have a sense of humour misalignment.
  • 11
 @warmerdamj: We didn't do anything. Clinton and his owners shipped off our industries. Something the republicans had been wanting for years. We the people no longer want to be in bed with china for trade. Just like Canadians shouldn't want to be in bed with us if we're so bad. Go on and do it yourselves.
  • 11
 @BenPea: Hold on man! Are we actually agreeing about something?!?
  • 40
 @ATXZJ: 100%

None of this is personal btw. It's just a question of what sources of information we trust and about altering our views based on what we can all legitimately teach each other. That's all.
  • 20
 @ATXZJ: well you're staring at the reality of not trading with China in the face now. Financial markets are in the shitter, your dollar is heading to the shitter and everything in your country is about to get more expensive. Except actual shitters, because you guys make those in America. God bless.

I have no issue with trading with china or America btw. I could not care less where anything is made as long as I can afford it.
  • 10
 @ATXZJ: Yes it would appear so. But not on the spelling of Altar. In SF, Alter Boys are something else.
  • 20
 Can I put it on record that I take it back about the altar boys? I just realised I wasn't drunk in a bar. Replace with "cardinals". Thank you.
  • 14
 @warmerdamj: So people working in slave labor conditions and throwing themselves off buildings because they cant go on is good with you? As long as you get the newest tech? That's not good man. We don't need all the cheap imported crap in our lives. I spent time in Canada and watched your news regularly. You know what was discussed every night? America. Care to take a guess how much news here discusses the going on in Canada? You are chained to us.
  • 11
 @BenPea: 100%. If I had my wish, neither of our countries would interfere with or effect one another.
  • 21
 @ATXZJ: saying everybody throws themselves off buildings to make cheap tech crap in China is like saying all Americans are fat and stupid or all Canadians eat Tim Hortons.

People throw themselves off buildings in America and Canada too and some Chinese people are fat and stupid. We're really all the same and we are all chained to one another. That's why this is f*cking everything so bad, you can't just decouple things because DJT wants to pretend he had a great idea.

Tariffs, he loves em but he either is too afraid to tell you all who actually pays them or he doesn't understand it himself. Either way it's a pretty stupid idea.
  • 12
 @warmerdamj: NAFTA and globalism only made the rich richer. That's all. Knowingly supporting or engaging in an industry or trade that treats its workers so poorly in beneath you and I. Do you tell vegetarians they're silly for caring about the welfare of animals? Change is painful and it's going to be rough seas to correct something that's gone on this long. The fact that we couldn't get masks, chips or medication ETC during the pandemic because we didn't make any here should've been a wakeup call.
  • 31
 @ATXZJ: nothing is going to change, everything is going to end up basically right where it used to be and then trump will claim he fixed it all because he's delusional. The only difference will be that most people will have less savings because markets were destroyed and faith in the consistency of the USA will be shattered. Anything captain insano does will swiftly be reversed when a new administration comes in. If they can get him to leave. You think China or Russia is bad, wait till it comes time for trump to leave office. That will be a f*cking day that's for sure.

You couldn't get masks because all the sudden every person on the planet needed one. It had nothing to do with where they were made, there just wasn't 8 billion masks kicking around.
  • 24
 @warmerdamj: Yeah he might declare an emergency act, freeze bank accounts, kill freedom of speech and jail protesters. Speaking of which how's that C63 harms bill treating you guys. Is that the thought police i hear knocking at your door? Well, if all else at least you have MAID. Lololololol
  • 30
 @ATXZJ: looks like C63 wasn't passed, so...
  • 614
 " Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav received a 2024 compensation package worth $51.9 million, compared with $49.7 million in 2023 and $39.3 million in 2022 when the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger closed.

The entertainment conglomerate disclosed latest pay details for its top executives in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Zaslav’s compensation increase of 4 percent was driven by higher non-equity incentive plan pay, up from $22.0 million to $23.9 million, and slightly higher stock awards ($23.1 million) and “other” compensation ($1.9 million).

In 2021, then-Discovery CEO Zaslav famously received a pay package worth $246.6 million, a big jump from $37.7 million in 2020 and $45.8 million in 2019. That was driven by a May 2021 employment agreement that was set to keep Zaslav at the company through the end of 2027."

At least someone is doing alright.
  • 103
 I wonder where is he from
  • 120
 @TommyNunchuck: That's more than David Solomon earns running Goldman Sachs, who had an annual revenue in 2024 more than 20% greater than that of WB-Discovery and I'd argue are far more integral to our world order than Warner f*cking Bros.
I never thought I'd see the day that the salary of a GS CEO would seem somehow reasonable, but here we are...
  • 64
 I am displeased with the current price to stream world cups as well but linking the CEO of this huge multinational corporation to the price of this very, very small aspect of their business is kinda pointless. There’s a chance he doesn’t even know this division of the company exists.

I’m not sure if this is even the point you’re trying to make but wanted to point it out. But also f*ck corporations like this and f*ck anyone who makes that much money at the expense of others.
  • 170
 I think the wildcard system looks like the UCI is being nice, but it's kind of cruel and a logistical nightmare for teams that may qualify, and then those that do. Can you imagine planning racing with a team of 7 riders? "Maybe, maybe not we're racing in Poland." Later "Oh shit, we're in, but there's no accommodation left now and we have to pay huge amounts just to stay 20 km down the road and we just lost a thousand bucks in race fees for that race we were going to do instead etc."

Let's make an argument for the above wildcard qualification process by paraphrasing Ayrton Senna: "If you no longer contribute to a social media platform that exists, you are no longer a racer." That doesn't sound like a racer to me. Just increase the field by 5-6 teams and give them proper criteria that they can work towards.
  • 50
 My guess is that they’ve know for longer than the 1 month window. There’s 28 spots with all the wildcards and 30 teams. Some of the smaller teams are probably declining to attend all the rounds. Gwin mentioned he is skipping some rounds because the travel doesn’t work for him. He’d either have to stay in europe in between races or fly back and forth a few times in a couple of months.
  • 289
 Go Thibalt! Pinkbike Racing kinda, sorta lives on!
  • 10
 you need to clarify which Thibault..; )
  • 2210
 Why does the 16th ranked rider need a wild card?
  • 282
 Didnt he have some sort of scandal and no big team picked him up?
  • 1313
 @speedmachine1: I don’t think anything came about from that but it was strange Canyon dropped him.
  • 210
 He doesn't. Anyone in the top 50 can race World cups.
  • 230
 His team does, he doesn’t
  • 395
 Canyon dropped him like a stone at the start of last season after sexual assault allegations were made against him. It’s not widely known who, or how many people made the allegations, and I don’t think they ever reported it to police. You can’t help but think there must be something in it for canyon to drop him 3 months into a contract. He threatened to sue anyone who talked about it in the media.
  • 268
 @ro-bert: It seems like those in the know around the french dh scene are pretty decided that the allegations were not unfounded and I believe they were stronger than just sexual assault. Also wasn't he also dropped from commencal for the same issue and canyon only found out a few months after when they picked him up? I assume these companies would have to do some sort of investigation before firing someone so I think its safe to assume him being dropped and somewhat ostracised isn't a bad thing given the context
  • 48
flag styleguide (Apr 19, 2025 at 9:20) (Below Threshold)
 There was an incident at the Leogang World Cup 2023.
At the end of 2024, there was a preliminary investigation by public prosecution in Austria.
More infos in Deutsch: www.derstandard.at/story/3000000248036/vorwurf-der-versuchten-vergewaltigung-beim-enduro-weltcup-in-leogang
More infos in espanol: www.instagram.com/p/DDJcIHuOvu6
But I am not sure, that this 16th ranked rider has something to do with that incident, but there were some rumours...
  • 150
 @styleguide: I believe that incident involved an enduro rider not a dh one so think thats unrelated.
  • 712
flag BitsNBobs FL (Apr 19, 2025 at 12:39) (Below Threshold)
 @styleguide: Your assertion is incorrect. That alleged (and highly dubious) "incident" had nothing to do with him.
@Henrito: Saying he's been shunned from the French scene because they must know more, instead of the more likely scenario that it's because they've been l advised by their team management that they can't be seen to be associated with someone accused of the things Daprela has been is poor form- unless you know something for sure?
  • 81
 @ro-bert: guess your getting sued bro
  • 71
 I wrote an extensive comment about this a while ago, first ever comment you can go look on my profile. It’s not a secret what he did at this point. We all know, just no one can say it “publicly” @queenstown_npc has posted a few suggestive post on IG about it / him.
More will come. He’s already threatening to sue the IG page.
  • 20
 @BitsNBobs: The (potentially since deleted) vitalmtb forum had more details on the matter.
  • 181
 Citing @throwawayaccount's comment:

"@owl-X: Here's the story as I understand it. This comment may get downvoted, deleted, or asked for evidence, which I can't legally or physically provide, but here it is.

Daprella was dropped from Commencal after allegedly sexually assaulting a major sponsor's employee. This was the final straw, though there were other smaller incidents leading up to it.

All riders, teams, and sponsors who are aware of this have distanced themselves from him.

Fabien Barel of Canyon was aware of these allegations but still signed Daprella on a cheap deal, seeing a top-level racer at a bargain price. However, when SRAM and Canyon's higher-ups found out about the allegations, Daprella was dropped from Canyon.

If this weren’t true, smaller brands would still be supporting him, and fellow racers would be seen hanging out or riding with him.

None of his teammates publicly wished him well or said goodbye.

I can't reveal how I know this information, and you'll have to take it at face value. Chances are this will never be publicly disclosed, as he has threatened to sue anyone who speaks out about it."
  • 442
flag BitsNBobs FL (Apr 20, 2025 at 1:13) (Below Threshold)
 @c-radicallis: @throwawayaccount
If what you say is true, then the employee would almost certainly have the support of their employer, the wider mtb community and (probably most crucially) the law. So why have no charges been pressed? Why is Daprela the one threatening to sue, and not the other way around, especially when his career has been derailed and he has very shallow pockets when compared to 'a major sponsor'. If his behaviour is as consistently sub-par as you suggest, I highly doubt Barel knowingly signed him just on a cheap deal when he already had Troy and Luca to deal with, given what we know it's obvious he's far smarter than that. I would have expected him to publically acknowledge his mistake by now too.

You don't need to reveal how you acquired your information, but would it kill you to critically evaulate it before you make it public and shoot a man when he's down. There's zero proof that Daprela has done any of the things you and the mob are accusing him of, and despite the resources his alleged accuser could call on he remains a free man and no specific, substantive evidence has emerged or charges filed. It makes no sense and only adds credibility to his claim that he is the victim of nefarious and false allegations in my opinion.

And if the alleged victim simply refuses to come forward then, I'm sorry, they are nothing but a selfish coward. Bad things happen to us all in life. Our character is often defined by how we deal with those challenges. If they have evidence to convict someone of SA then it is their responsibility to ensure justice is delivered and to make the world a little bit safer for everyone else.
  • 242
 @BitsNBobs: But the victim did go forward to their employer and he got sacked? Nice of you to have a go at someone who has been sexually assaulted as a "coward".
  • 223
flag BitsNBobs FL (Apr 20, 2025 at 3:20) (Below Threshold)
 @tomchilvers13: First I'm hearing of it. Source for that info? Evidence? Obviously if it's true it can't be abided by. But again the law would be on the side of the employee, especially if it occurred in France but pretty much anywhere in the EU. And it still wouldn't prevent the alleged victim from pressing charges.
So I'm pretty sure what you're claiming is completely false and the facts support a very different version of events.
  • 170
 @BitsNBobs: @BitsNBobs: I guess you don't understand how hard it would be to prove such an act occurred for the victim. time is not on your side for these things, stress, trauma, shame etc. It's not that simple and that's why he was dropped by commencal and canyon. its clear as day.
  • 325
flag BitsNBobs FL (Apr 20, 2025 at 5:39) (Below Threshold)
 @throwawayaccount: I agree time is not on their side- which is why their first call should be to the police. That should be the standard, otherwise every hour wasted is anoother step backwards from ensuring justice. Complaining about it long after the fact should be viewed with suspicion. All those things you highlight are only worsened by not doing anything to prevent their perpetrator from doing it again. So yes, it takes courage to do the right thing. And not fulfilling your responsibility to society and good conscience is cowardly.

Commencal and Canyon can't afford to have associations with someone who is alleged to have committed SA. Distancing themselves from him in not indicative of the veracity of the claims against him. It is simply good business.

If it's true that his alleged victim was dismissed by their employer though, that should lead any sensible person to assume that their allegations could not be true. No high profile company could risk the reputational damage of not standing by an employee who suffered SA while on company time. There's much more to this story- of that I'm sure, and on balance of probabilities I would say Daprela was probably involved in something stupid, but crucially nothing criminal.

I'd also like it noted that my longer post outlining only some of the inconsistencies in the allegations against Daprela and calling the alleged victim a coward for not coming forward and ensuring their supposed abuser was dealt with appropiately under the law initially had a positive upvote count (on balance) has since been buried by a quick succession of exclusively downvotes- without a single response (highly unusual) presumably to give it the appearance of community action suggesting it is deeply frowned upon and ensure it remains out of sight from those visiting without a profile. It's worth noting the total number of votes exceeds the number of individuals contributing to this thread, on an item most regular users would have viewed yesterday- unless PBs traffic regularly and inexplicably increases early on Sunday mornings. And it's not the first time I've seen this occur with one of my responses.
I'm pretty confident I know what's going on, and to the perpetrators I say weighting the scales of a public debate in favour of your preferred outcome - whatever your reasons for doing so - is abhorrent and pathetic.
  • 241
 @BitsNBobs: @BitsNBobs: So 1) you're misreading @tomchilvers13 comment, the. victim did not get sacked, Daprella did (twice).
2) you think there is some sort of conspiracy in which 14 whole people have downvoted your comment?, Now bare with me here but maybe people find you calling the victim of sexual assault a "selfish coward" pretty despicable and thats why you're been downvoted. As well as just the general fact your logic in defending Daprella is ridiculous.
  • 220
flag BitsNBobs FL (Apr 20, 2025 at 6:09) (Below Threshold)
 @Henrito: My misunderstanding on the employee (I was wondering why he referred to 'he got sacked'.) Thanks for clarifying.
I think it'sunlikely I got 13 downvotes in quick succession without a single reply, yes. I think it's highly unlikely to have occurred 'naturally' within the typical behaviour we observe on PB.
I'm not defending Daprela with logic. I'm explaining how the claims against him and events to date defy reason.
  • 20
 @styleguide: It was'nt Daprela
  • 90
 All I’m seeing is Charlie jumping out the back of the van after he cut the brake lines…
  • 169
 Don’t care. How about they announce a 5 rider podium?
  • 71
 Sounds good - let me just book 20k worth a last minute flights for my athletes.
  • 10
 I thought Bouladou would be a larger threat in elites. Not sure what's holding her this far back. She got a win and many podiums in juniors.

Also, I'm assuming Ryder Lawrence will have some way of getting to at least the US/CAN races? Even if he isn't doing any euro stops. Or is he just gonna focus on Monster races in the US now?
  • 51
 Is Gwin at the race's? Yet!
  • 80
 He said he’s not racing Poland, Val di Sole and Lenzerheide.
  • 20
 @bgoldstone: bummer
  • 63
 @Sscottt: No, just not digging my favorite sport run by a media conglomerate.
  • 41
 I thought Sian A'Hern had stepped back from the WC
  • 10
 i thought she had aswell? or maybe shes just part of that team and will do the odd one etc?
  • 30
 Yeah here we go

Although maybe it's just that she's still on the team and still has a UCI rank so she still receives an invitation?
  • 20
 Maybe the Dev team needed her ranking
  • 10
 So there are wildcard spots handed out for the season and for each individual race? Its been said 1000x before but this stuff is hard to follow
  • 20
 Both. 5 season long ones. This was for the individual race which allows up to 8 spots
  • 46
 Wildcards, every related to warner brothers/discovery and the folk that work at them suck.

Not one of the people you'd ever thought raced world cups and knew about DH MTBing, everyone consumed by money now and ruining the sport for there monetary gains.
  • 10
 Bummer to see Yuki Kushima off of High Country, but good to see them get the call-up for this one.
  • 97
 The commentary is still missing everyone's favourite Warner brother.....
  • 32
 This series hasn't folded yet?
  • 10
 So Pivot didn’t make it in?
  • 10
 Rogue Racing - that's some team they put together!
Below threshold threads are hidden







