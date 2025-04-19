The UCI & WBD Sports Confirm Wildcard Teams for the First 2025 Downhill World Cup Round

The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have confirmed the five teams offered wildcard status for the 2025 Downhill World Cup series opening round in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.
After announcing this year's World Series teams
at the end of February, the UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports have announced the teams with a wildcard entry for the first 2025 World Cup race weekend in Poland.
The WBD Sports press release announcing the wildcard teams said: "All of the teams have a development focus and are made up of promising up-and-coming talent and those with a few years as Elite riders under the belts. But there are also a number of established names who will be lining up in a UCI Downhill World Cup start hut once more thanks to the new wildcard system."
The Wildcard teams for DH World Cup round one are:
-Kenda - NS Bikes
- YT Racing Development
- Goodman - Santa Cruz
- High Country
- Rogue Racing
Under the new 2025 rules, each stop of the World Cup series will offer up to eight wildcard team spots allowing a UCI MTB Team to send up to four riders per race and category. The invites to a World Cup event are decided one month prior to the selected World Cup event.
To be given a wildcard event entry a UCI MTB Team will be judged on the following criteria:
- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of the team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during the current or previous season
- Anti-doping history
- Home country of team
- Continental series team standing
The UCI has the power to request information or documents to assess the criteria for the eight wildcard event positions.
Downhill Round One Wildcard Team Rider Breakdown:
Kenda - NS Bikes
Kye A'HERN - UCI Rank: 73
Tegan CRUZ - UCI Rank: 210
Alexandre FAYOLLE - UCI Rank: 264
YT Racing Development
Sian A'HERN - UCI Rank: 35
Delia DA MOCOGNO
Erik IRMISCH - UCI Rank: 272
Hannes LEHMANN - UCI Rank: 116
Matyáš POVOLNÝ - UCI Rank: 599
John William PUGH - UCI Rank: 658
Goodman - Santa Cruz
Lisa BOULADOU - UCI Rank: 25
Rowan CROSS - UCI Rank: 754
Thomas ESTAQUE - UCI Rank: 24
Mylann FALQUET - UCI Rank: 51
Thibault LALY - UCI Rank: 472
Nathan PONTVIANNE - UCI Rank: 29
Raoul SCHNEEBERGER - UCI Rank: 616
High Country
Bellah BIRCHALL - UCI Rank: 36
Malik BOATWRIGHT - UCI Rank: 66
Zac BRADLEY-HUDSON - UCI Rank: 207
Rogue Racing
Davide CAPPELLO - UCI Rank: 137
Simon CHAPELET - UCI Rank: 90
Thibaut DAPRELA - UCI Rank: 16
Lorenzo MASCHERINI - UCI Rank: 112
Davide PALAZZARI - UCI Rank: 30
The best thing is that we have a wildly competitive sport where the competitors actually seem to like each, support each other, congratulate each other even when they are gutted to have lost. That fills my bucket. Oh, and they risk death for us.
Aaron Gwin in the booth is incredible. The camera work is better than ever and the drone footage show us things we could have only dreamed of short years ago. I'll shout some more riders than I just adore. The Irish boys. Ronan and Oisin. Vali is a force, but I'm hoping for BIG THINGS from Tahnee, Marine, Camille and Nina. My first real bike was a Norco, when they were basically just cheap Canadian bikes and now they are an amazing brand with a DH team led by Greg Minaar. For me anyway, Asa has come out of NOWHERE and now we have another prodigy. The Jackson/Asa battles could be EPIC.
Oh, and we have new tracks (Lake Placid within driving distance of my house)...plus MSA! See you there. I'll have a backpack full of beers and a smile a mile wide. I'll share too, because I'll be in big trouble if I drink them all myself.
I wish I could have liked your original message, twice. But no matter, I got to like the follow-up, as well.
Love this. DH racing is sick, and this year promises some of the best racing we have ever seen.
Yes, there are issues. But this was always likely with big changes. And things definitely are improving since the initial takeover. So there is reason to hope that it will continue to do so.
