The UCI & WBD Sports Confirm Wildcard Teams for the Third 2025 Endurance World Cup Round

The eight wildcard teams for round 5 of the 2025 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Nové Město Na Moravě are:



- KTM Factory MTB Team

- Bixs Performance Race Team

- Lexware Mountainbike Team

- Cabtech Racing Team

- Trek Future Racing

- Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret

- Rouvy

- Expres CZ - BMD Team Kolín





The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have confirmed that eight wildcard teams have been selected for the third Endurance round of the 2025 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, which will take place in Nové Město Na Moravě, Czechia, on May 23-25.Three of the spots go to the Czech teams Cabtech Racing Team, Rouvy and Expres CZ - BMD Team Kolín, two go to teams awarded wildcard places at the opening two rounds in Brazil, KTM Factory MTB Team and Lexware Mountain Bike Team, while the remaining three squads comprise a mixture of development prospects and established riders.The eight teams were whittled down from 15 that applied. All will join the 20 Endurance WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Teams on the start line in Nové Město Na Moravě.Of the three local teams selected, several riders have already appeared in the 2025 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series’ Brazilian double-header—Zoe Cuthbert (Cabtech Racing Team) and Adéla Holubová (Rouvy) secured individual spots for the first two rounds in Araxá, Minas-Gerais.Cuthbert’s Cabtech Racing Team has an international feel, with the Australian elite-level rider one of three non-Czech athletes in the five-strong outfit, while Rouvy and Expres CZ - BMD Team Kolín are predominately Czech affairs – Slovakian National Champion for Cross-country Olympic (XCO) and Cross-country Short Track (XCC), Matej Ulik (Expres CZ - BMD Team Kolín) is the only rider who won’t be competing at home in the UCI World Cup in Nové Město Na Moravě.Lexware Mountain Bike Team and KTM Factory Team meanwhile will all be returning for their third WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round of the season, and each are rewarded for strong performances in Brazil – Katharina Sadnik (KTM Factory Team) recording the best results of the lot, securing second and third in the Women U23 UCI XCC World Cups.Finally, the three new teams making their 2025 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series debut feature a number of well-known athletes and up-and-coming talent. Bixs Performance Race Team has a squad that includes Marcel Guerrini –third at last year’s Nové Město Na Moravě UCI XCO World Cup; Germany-based Trek Future Racing – the development squad responsible for Mona Mitterwallner and Bjorn Riley – features Spanish U23 XCO National Champion Marta Cano Espinosa; while Belgian XCO and XCC National Champion Emeline Detilleux will be representing Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret in Czechia on 16-18 May.Under the new 2025 rules, each stop of the World Cup series will offer up to eight wildcard team spots allowing a UCI MTB Team to send up to four riders per race and category. The invites to a World Cup event are decided one month prior to the selected World Cup event.To be given a wildcard event entry, a UCI MTB Team will be judged on the following criteria:- UCI team ranking, current and previous season- Profile of any individual riders- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)- Media profile of the team (social media, etc.)- Any injury issues during the current or previous season- Anti-doping history- Home country of team- Continental series team standingThe UCI has the power to request information or documents to assess the criteria for the eight wildcard event positions.