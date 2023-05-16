UCI Changes World Cup DH Rules with New Semi-Final Points, No Timed Training & More

For the first UCI World Cup round of the season, the top 5 women elite and the top 10 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season are “protected” for the final.



They must start in the semi-final round but qualify automatically for the final in any case. If the times of the protected riders are not among the 10 best times for women elite or the 30 best times for men elite, they shall be allowed to ride in the final in addition to the 10 women elite and 30 men elite riders already qualified. — UCI Rules