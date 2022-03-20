close
The UCI Won’t Ban Dropper Posts in Road Cycling Following Milan-Sanremo Win

Mar 19, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Following the World first victory of Matej Mohoric at Milan-Sanremo, the UCI has confirmed it will not be banning dropper posts for road cycling racing. Mohoric attacked on the Poggio descent to take the first win on a dropper post in professional racing, sparking speculation that the UCI would ban this mechanical advantage.

In a statement today, the UCI confirmed that dropper posts are allowed as long as they are compliant with other regulations throughout their extension.


Press Release: UCI

The UCI Equipment Commission approved the use of dropper seatposts in road cycling competitions in 2014. Their use is subject to the minimum 5cm setback rule of article 1.3.013 of the UCI Regulations, i.e., when the dropper seatpost is set to its highest or lowest setting, the saddle setback must be in full compliance with article 1.3.013.


We’ll be interested to see how this will affect dropper technology in future. Could lighter, aero posts now be on the horizon?

7 Comments

  • 15 1
 Everything alright at the UCI? Not really behaving as usual.
  • 2 1
 But the only reason he could use it was his bike had a round seat post. Most pro level bikes have shaped seat posts. This will make bike designs very interesting if there is a desire to use dropper posts in the future.
  • 4 0
 Shaped droppers?
  • 3 1
 Maybe we'll see steeper seat tube angles on road bikes, to maintain the 5cm setback at the lowest setting.
  • 1 0
 Although I think that steeper seat tubes may be beneficial in long road climbs, the combination of a dropper and the setback rule will not help promote them. If I understand the rule correctly, a lower dropped position will require a slacker seat tube to comply with the minimum 5 cm setback rule.
  • 3 0
 Good old rule 1.3.013. I new it would roar it’s ugly head again.
  • 1 0
 If you now, you now.

