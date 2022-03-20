The UCI Won’t Ban Dropper Posts in Road Cycling Following Milan-Sanremo Win



Press Release: UCI



The UCI Equipment Commission approved the use of dropper seatposts in road cycling competitions in 2014. Their use is subject to the minimum 5cm setback rule of article 1.3.013 of the UCI Regulations, i.e., when the dropper seatpost is set to its highest or lowest setting, the saddle setback must be in full compliance with article 1.3.013.





Following the World first victory of Matej Mohoric at Milan-Sanremo , the UCI has confirmed it will not be banning dropper posts for road cycling racing. Mohoric attacked on the Poggio descent to take the first win on a dropper post in professional racing, sparking speculation that the UCI would ban this mechanical advantage.In a statement today, the UCI confirmed that dropper posts are allowed as long as they are compliant with other regulations throughout their extension.We’ll be interested to see how this will affect dropper technology in future. Could lighter, aero posts now be on the horizon?