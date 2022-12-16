The UCI's Major Rule Changes for the 2023 DH World Cup

The UCI has released its 2023 rule book and there are a quite few tweaks that come into force on January 1. these changes include new clothing regulations, a change to the points scale and some updates to the protected rider system to match the addition of semi-finals
. Here are the most interesting bits.
Riders will need to race semi-finals and finals; finals runs will be shown in their entirety
One of the most significant changes for the 2023 season is that qualifying will no longer send riders straight through to finals in downhill. Instead, there will now be a broadcasted semi-final event featuring the top 60 Elite Men and 15 Elite Women from qualifying.
The results from the semi-finals will decide who makes it through to finals with the top 30 Elite Men and 10 Elite Women making it into a live broadcasted event where runs will be shown in their entirety. If a final cannot take place then the last qualifying round (either qualifying itself or semi-finals) with decide the final results.
|The top 25 men juniors and top 10 women juniors from the qualifying round qualify for the final.
The top 60 men elite and top 15 women elite from the qualifying round qualify for the semi-final.
The top 30 men elite and top 10 women elite from the semi-finals qualify for the final.— UCI-4.11.010
Changes to Points
The points on offer at a World Cup weekend have been shaken up with the addition of semi-finals, we have broken down what this means for each category below. Elite Men
For qualifying the Elite Men will get 50 points for the fastest run with this dropping to five points if you sit in 20th place, the same system as in previous years. For semi-finals, a win will net the fastest Elite male rider with 200 with this gradually dropping to a single point for the last rider in 60th position. When it comes to finals things have changed slightly as the point scale now only needs to work for 30 riders. Whereas previously a win was worth 200 points the rider coming out on top will now secure 250 points. The previous max points total before the 2023 season was 250 but this now extends to 500 points for a perfect weekend. Elite Women
Just like the Elite Men, the Women's qualifying
points system remains unchanged for 2023 with 50 points for 1st and five for 10th place. However, the semi-final and finals points for Women see a shift. Whereas before a win in either the Elite Men's or Women's races would net you 200 points, an Elite Women's win will now score 50 points less than the equivalent Men's race. For semi-finals, this means the fastest run will get 150 points with 15th position netting five points. In finals, the fastest Women will get 200 points before the final rider in 10th place scores 20. Junior Races
The points for Junior racing will stay the same as in previous years.
Some race numbers will last for the whole season
Alongside some slight changes to the protected rider rules the UCI has added season-long race numbers for the top 10 Elite Men and five Elite Women based off the final standings of the 2022 season.
|Race number allocation will be determined by the UCI appointee. Season long race numbers will be allocated to the top 10 men elite and top 5 women elite from the final standings of previous UCI World Cup season.— UCI-4.11.002
Protected rider changes
With the addition of the semi-finals to World Cup downhill, the protected rider system has been changed to work across a weekend of racing. Firstly during qualifying riders with a season-long race number and riders ranked inside the top 20 Elite Men and 10 Elite Women in the current UCI World Cup standings (not holding season-long numbers) will be allowed through to the semi-finals as long as they pass through the start gate. At the first round the top 20 Elite Men and 10 Elite Women will be based upon the final results from the 2022 season.
If protected riders place a time that is not good enough for the top 60 Elite Men or 15 Elite Women then they will still pass through to the semi-finals but they will be added as an additional rider and not take the place of anyone who did pass the threshold to qualify.
|Protected riders to the semi-final are:
1. riders with season long race numbers (i.e. ranked in the top 5 women elite and
the top 10 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season)
2. the best ranked riders from the current UCI World Cup standings, that are not
included in point 1 above, until a total of 10 women elite and 20 men elite are
reached
3. if any riders as described under 1. and 2. above do not confirm participation at an
event they will not be replaced.— UCI-4.11.014
|For the first UCI World Cup round of the season, the top 10 women elite and the top 20 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season are “protected” for the semi-final.— UCI-4.11.014
|They must start in the qualifying round but qualify automatically for the semi-final in any case. If the times of the protected riders are not among the 15 best times for women elite or the 60 best times for men elite, they shall be allowed to ride in the semi-final in addition to the 15 women elite and 60 men elite riders already qualified.— UCI-4.11.014
Once riders get to the semi-finals the protected rules change slightly to include a smaller pool of riders. For the newly added semi-finals riders ranked in the top five Elite Men and three Elite Women of the past season will be protected. For the Junior races, there will be no protected riders for finals at the first round. At the second race of the year, the top three Junior riders in the Men and Women's racing will be safe in qualifying. There is also a clause stating that if a rider announces retirement and informs the UCI before December 31 of the previous year then they will have any protected status removed.
|Protected riders to the final are:
1. riders ranked in the top 3 women elite and top 5 men elite of the final UCI World
Cup standings of the previous season
2. men and women junior riders ranked in the top 3 of the current UCI World Cup
standings. At the first UCI World Cup round of the season there will be no
protected junior riders.
3. If a rider is announced as retired, he is not eligible anymore as protected rider.
The announcement of the retired status shall be done in writing to the UCI before
31 December of the previous year.— UCI-4.11.014
Starting order for the semi-finals and final will be decided on the last qualifying round. For semi-finals this means qualifying and the finals start order will be based upon the results from the semi-finals.
|The start order for the semi-final, if applicable, and final will be determined on the basis of the reverse results of the last qualifying round (the fastest rider starting last), except for the protected riders (defined in art. 4.11.014) and the fastest 5 men elite and the fastest 2 women elite non-protected riders, who will start as the last group of riders by order of the last qualifying result, reversed.— UCI-4.11.015
Clearer rules for temporarily replacing team riders
Under the UCI Elite MTB Team section of the revised rulebook a section has been added detailing the conditions under which an Elite-level team can temporarily swap out riders mid-season. Under the new rules, an Elite-level team can apply to the UCI to replace a rider that cannot compete at a World Cup for medical reasons. As long as the rider is UCI registered and competes in the same discipline and category as the rider they are replacing then they can be added to that team's roster. Additionally, this rider must race in the same clothing as the team they are temporarily riding for.
|UCI ELITE MTB TEAMS can apply to the UCI to replace a rider that is unable to compete at a UCI World Cup on medical grounds. The rider needs to be a UCI registered rider and must compete in the same format and category as the rider they are temporarily replacing. They must race in the same clothing of the UCI ELITE MTB TEAM they will be riding for. This can be done outside the transfer period.— UCI-4.18.001
As well as swapping out a rider temporarily for medical grounds there is a section that details the potential to add one rider to race at a specific World Cup event.
|In addition, a UCI ELITE MTB TEAM will have the opportunity to request to the UCI for 1 rider to be able to race at a single UCI World Cup event within the season in either Elite, Junior or under 23 categories. This can be done outside the transfer period.— UCI-4.18.001
Changes to clothing rules
One of the odder changes to the rule book for 2023 is the detailed clarification of what clothing is allowed for World Cup downhills, this includes the removal of a statement banning all "lycra elastane based tight-fitting clothing."
For next season's racing, riders and teams now have a detailed description of what will be allowed for downhill racing with jerseys having to be either close fitting around the waist or tucked into pants. Any jersey used must be sold for mountain biking or BMX use with any jerseys designed for road cycling, skinsuits, or one-piece suits banned. It appears that short sleeve jerseys will be no longer allowed as the "jersey shall be a long-sleeved shirt whose sleeves extend down to the rider's wrists."
Pants also must be specifically designed and sold for use in BMX or mountain bike racing and can be either long or short when paired with appropriate knee and shin protection. It sounds like we won't be seeing any riders rocking up to World Cups in jeans in the future.
|Jersey
The jersey shall be a long-sleeved shirt whose sleeves extend down to the rider's wrists. Jerseys used in downhill events should be of a type specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events. Jerseys designed for road cycling, skinsuits, or one piece suits comprising the jersey and the pants/shorts are not permitted for use in downhill events. The jersey must be either close fitting around the waist or must be tucked into the pants before the start to not cause interference.
Pants
Long pants or short pants combined with suitable knee and shin protection are authorised. Such long or short pants should be of a type that is specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events. Long pants of the type described above must be of one-piece construction and made of tear-resistant material. They should cover the entire length of both legs until just above the shoe or ankle. Short pants of the type described above must be of one-piece construction and made of tear-resistant material. They should be worn together with suitable leg protection, that covers the entire knee and the entire shin until just above the ankle.— UCI-4.3.011
You can view the full 2023 revision rulebook here
.
