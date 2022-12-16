The UCI's Major Rule Changes for the 2023 DH World Cup

Dec 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
UCI

The UCI has released its 2023 rule book and there are a quite few tweaks that come into force on January 1. these changes include new clothing regulations, a change to the points scale and some updates to the protected rider system to match the addition of semi-finals. Here are the most interesting bits.




Riders will need to race semi-finals and finals; finals runs will be shown in their entirety

Camille Balanche is back in action here in Les Gets after a broken collar bone took her out the running in MSA.

One of the most significant changes for the 2023 season is that qualifying will no longer send riders straight through to finals in downhill. Instead, there will now be a broadcasted semi-final event featuring the top 60 Elite Men and 15 Elite Women from qualifying.

The results from the semi-finals will decide who makes it through to finals with the top 30 Elite Men and 10 Elite Women making it into a live broadcasted event where runs will be shown in their entirety. If a final cannot take place then the last qualifying round (either qualifying itself or semi-finals) with decide the final results.

bigquotesThe top 25 men juniors and top 10 women juniors from the qualifying round qualify for the final.

The top 60 men elite and top 15 women elite from the qualifying round qualify for the semi-final.

The top 30 men elite and top 10 women elite from the semi-finals qualify for the final. UCI-4.11.010




Changes to Points

The points on offer at a World Cup weekend have been shaken up with the addition of semi-finals, we have broken down what this means for each category below.

Elite Men

For qualifying the Elite Men will get 50 points for the fastest run with this dropping to five points if you sit in 20th place, the same system as in previous years. For semi-finals, a win will net the fastest Elite male rider with 200 with this gradually dropping to a single point for the last rider in 60th position. When it comes to finals things have changed slightly as the point scale now only needs to work for 30 riders. Whereas previously a win was worth 200 points the rider coming out on top will now secure 250 points. The previous max points total before the 2023 season was 250 but this now extends to 500 points for a perfect weekend.

Elite Women

Just like the Elite Men, the Women's qualifying points system remains unchanged for 2023 with 50 points for 1st and five for 10th place. However, the semi-final and finals points for Women see a shift. Whereas before a win in either the Elite Men's or Women's races would net you 200 points, an Elite Women's win will now score 50 points less than the equivalent Men's race. For semi-finals, this means the fastest run will get 150 points with 15th position netting five points. In finals, the fastest Women will get 200 points before the final rider in 10th place scores 20.


Junior Races

The points for Junior racing will stay the same as in previous years.





Some race numbers will last for the whole season

The number 1 plate ready to be mounted to Amaury Pierron s race bike.

Alongside some slight changes to the protected rider rules the UCI has added season-long race numbers for the top 10 Elite Men and five Elite Women based off the final standings of the 2022 season.

bigquotesRace number allocation will be determined by the UCI appointee. Season long race numbers will be allocated to the top 10 men elite and top 5 women elite from the final standings of previous UCI World Cup season. UCI-4.11.002




Protected rider changes

Goldstone is king once again. The fastest time of the day and no rain to foul play just a beaten up track.

With the addition of the semi-finals to World Cup downhill, the protected rider system has been changed to work across a weekend of racing. Firstly during qualifying riders with a season-long race number and riders ranked inside the top 20 Elite Men and 10 Elite Women in the current UCI World Cup standings (not holding season-long numbers) will be allowed through to the semi-finals as long as they pass through the start gate. At the first round the top 20 Elite Men and 10 Elite Women will be based upon the final results from the 2022 season.

If protected riders place a time that is not good enough for the top 60 Elite Men or 15 Elite Women then they will still pass through to the semi-finals but they will be added as an additional rider and not take the place of anyone who did pass the threshold to qualify.

bigquotesProtected riders to the semi-final are:
1. riders with season long race numbers (i.e. ranked in the top 5 women elite and
the top 10 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season)
2. the best ranked riders from the current UCI World Cup standings, that are not
included in point 1 above, until a total of 10 women elite and 20 men elite are
reached
3. if any riders as described under 1. and 2. above do not confirm participation at an
event they will not be replaced. UCI-4.11.014

bigquotesFor the first UCI World Cup round of the season, the top 10 women elite and the top 20 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season are “protected” for the semi-final. UCI-4.11.014

bigquotesThey must start in the qualifying round but qualify automatically for the semi-final in any case. If the times of the protected riders are not among the 15 best times for women elite or the 60 best times for men elite, they shall be allowed to ride in the semi-final in addition to the 15 women elite and 60 men elite riders already qualified. UCI-4.11.014

Once riders get to the semi-finals the protected rules change slightly to include a smaller pool of riders. For the newly added semi-finals riders ranked in the top five Elite Men and three Elite Women of the past season will be protected. For the Junior races, there will be no protected riders for finals at the first round. At the second race of the year, the top three Junior riders in the Men and Women's racing will be safe in qualifying. There is also a clause stating that if a rider announces retirement and informs the UCI before December 31 of the previous year then they will have any protected status removed.

bigquotesProtected riders to the final are:
1. riders ranked in the top 3 women elite and top 5 men elite of the final UCI World
Cup standings of the previous season
2. men and women junior riders ranked in the top 3 of the current UCI World Cup
standings. At the first UCI World Cup round of the season there will be no
protected junior riders.
3. If a rider is announced as retired, he is not eligible anymore as protected rider.
The announcement of the retired status shall be done in writing to the UCI before
31 December of the previous year. UCI-4.11.014

Starting order for the semi-finals and final will be decided on the last qualifying round. For semi-finals this means qualifying and the finals start order will be based upon the results from the semi-finals.

bigquotesThe start order for the semi-final, if applicable, and final will be determined on the basis of the reverse results of the last qualifying round (the fastest rider starting last), except for the protected riders (defined in art. 4.11.014) and the fastest 5 men elite and the fastest 2 women elite non-protected riders, who will start as the last group of riders by order of the last qualifying result, reversed. UCI-4.11.015




Clearer rules for temporarily replacing team riders


Under the UCI Elite MTB Team section of the revised rulebook a section has been added detailing the conditions under which an Elite-level team can temporarily swap out riders mid-season. Under the new rules, an Elite-level team can apply to the UCI to replace a rider that cannot compete at a World Cup for medical reasons. As long as the rider is UCI registered and competes in the same discipline and category as the rider they are replacing then they can be added to that team's roster. Additionally, this rider must race in the same clothing as the team they are temporarily riding for.

bigquotesUCI ELITE MTB TEAMS can apply to the UCI to replace a rider that is unable to compete at a UCI World Cup on medical grounds. The rider needs to be a UCI registered rider and must compete in the same format and category as the rider they are temporarily replacing. They must race in the same clothing of the UCI ELITE MTB TEAM they will be riding for. This can be done outside the transfer period. UCI-4.18.001

As well as swapping out a rider temporarily for medical grounds there is a section that details the potential to add one rider to race at a specific World Cup event.

bigquotesIn addition, a UCI ELITE MTB TEAM will have the opportunity to request to the UCI for 1 rider to be able to race at a single UCI World Cup event within the season in either Elite, Junior or under 23 categories. This can be done outside the transfer period. UCI-4.18.001




Changes to clothing rules

Thibaut Daprela

One of the odder changes to the rule book for 2023 is the detailed clarification of what clothing is allowed for World Cup downhills, this includes the removal of a statement banning all "lycra elastane based tight-fitting clothing."

For next season's racing, riders and teams now have a detailed description of what will be allowed for downhill racing with jerseys having to be either close fitting around the waist or tucked into pants. Any jersey used must be sold for mountain biking or BMX use with any jerseys designed for road cycling, skinsuits, or one-piece suits banned. It appears that short sleeve jerseys will be no longer allowed as the "jersey shall be a long-sleeved shirt whose sleeves extend down to the rider's wrists."

Pants also must be specifically designed and sold for use in BMX or mountain bike racing and can be either long or short when paired with appropriate knee and shin protection. It sounds like we won't be seeing any riders rocking up to World Cups in jeans in the future.

bigquotesJersey

The jersey shall be a long-sleeved shirt whose sleeves extend down to the rider's wrists. Jerseys used in downhill events should be of a type specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events. Jerseys designed for road cycling, skinsuits, or one piece suits comprising the jersey and the pants/shorts are not permitted for use in downhill events. The jersey must be either close fitting around the waist or must be tucked into the pants before the start to not cause interference.


Pants

Long pants or short pants combined with suitable knee and shin protection are authorised. Such long or short pants should be of a type that is specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events. Long pants of the type described above must be of one-piece construction and made of tear-resistant material. They should cover the entire length of both legs until just above the shoe or ankle. Short pants of the type described above must be of one-piece construction and made of tear-resistant material. They should be worn together with suitable leg protection, that covers the entire knee and the entire shin until just above the ankle. UCI-4.3.011




You can view the full 2023 revision rulebook here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Industry News DH Racing Press Releases World Cup DH Uci


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
65991 views
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
62540 views
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
61837 views
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
55312 views
Specialized Cuts Global Ambassador Program
49961 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Mike Kazimer
49737 views
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
49468 views
Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
40767 views

78 Comments

  • 44 6
 Honestly, I like the proposed qualification/semi-final changes. The finals, especially the men's, always felt too cluttered and I was usually disinterested after the first few dozen riders. It'll be nice to get that boiled down to "the fastest of the fast" and get a highly detailed full run down.

It might mean fewer athletes overall... but it's the highest level of the sport, it shouldn't be for everyone.
  • 11 3
 ONLY LONG SLEEVE?!?! This is going the wrong way! Racers should be gliding in their most natural selves, not obstructed by accessories and layers of cloth. They're trying to slow them down! It's a conspiracy! The naturals like myself will not kashloishe! We kashliesh until the end! NUDE! NUDE! NUDE!

Nude Carl out.

Thank, Carl
  • 4 2
 IT DOESN'T MATTER BECAUSE THEY'RE BANNING JEANS! WTF TOM SEGURA AND CHRISTINA P. ARE GONNA BE PISSED!
  • 1 0
 I appreciate being able to see whole runs live. It sucks that some riders will get less screen time but it makes a lot more sense to be able focus on whole runs for broadcasting. It's still entertainment, this wouldn't happen if no one watched.
  • 1 0
 I think the semi-final addition ensures two things. 1) Every rider gets at least some broadcast time. 2) It ensures the finals podium runs are broadcast in full. It avoids starting the broadcast with riders on the podium and not knowing how they got there. It avoids a rider who qualified towards the back of the field who's run wasn't seen and maybe has a great run before a major track conditions change sitting in the hot seat for most of the race.
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: Riders who don't make it into semi finals don't get any air time. So,every rider? No. As to your second point, 100% agree. Always a bummer to have only a partial run when an earlier rider in the starting order wins or makes top 3.
  • 23 0
 Seems like there is an opportunity for a clothing company to just make odd clothing choices and label them as "officially for BMX or Mountain biking"

I can imagine some combinations:
fox-racing pants with attached tutu.
TLD skinny jeans.
Atherton racing hoodie and matching sweatpants.
Leatt BMX racing pants with research supported codpiece for protection
POC Flannel jersey
  • 3 0
 Fly racing Tyvek suits for the next time it rains at leogang
  • 3 0
 I would have thought the mandate would have been that all top 10 elite riders must wear ‘White Pants’.
  • 2 0
 Bring back skin suits!
  • 21 4
 For the women’s elite, it seems kind of silly to have a semi-final just to go from a field of 15 down to 10.
  • 4 0
 But a nice opportunity for top 15 women to get on the broadcast, and I’m sure as the field grows over the years they’ll consider increasing the semifinal cutoff.
  • 18 2
 Three race pace runs per weekend drastically increases the possibility for error and therefor injury. Does not seem smart
  • 8 9
 I mean, we're talking about the best riders in the world here. It's not like most of them are just cruising down the hill during practice or timed training.
  • 4 0
 I mean yes, more racing will always favour the riders who are more consistent. Curious to see how it affects racing, but I love that we’ll be able to see more of each run.
  • 1 0
 On the other hand, riders will have to ride more controlled and consistent to make it through the weekend, similar to how enduro racers have to hold back some and budget fatigue.
  • 1 0
 It may mean that to be consistent in the quallies and the semis riders will slow the pace a little reserving the full gas run for the finals. I agree that more race runs equal more risk, at least if they are all flat out.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: maybe we should just base the final results off of timed training? Safer that way...I mean, these athletes have no idea how risky and dangerous DH is. Apparently they need the internet to tell them what they are getting into.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Many of the riders will ride and race with injuries to acquire points while pushing at race pace. Hence, that can lead to a host of problematic issues or long term injuries without adequate rest and rehab. They are Human Beings not Super Hero's as you would wish to believe.

This is an area when fans become selfish with Coliseum mentality towards Gladiators hurled into a battle to the death. "Are You Not Entertained !"- Maximus Meridius
  • 1 0
 @likeittacky: so, just like any other professional sport? Name one professional sport where the athletes aren't nursing some kind of ache/pain, or injury throughout the season. If it wasn't worth the risk, would the athletes being doing it? No.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Totally agree. These are the best riders in the world let's exploit them to the fullest and get our money's worth. Amiright?
  • 16 0
 Going full Moto, now they just need a 10 rider mass start winner take all LCQ! That would make for some exciting viewing.
  • 17 0
 So results based on consistency?

Congratulations Troy!
  • 14 0
 someone please run last year's results through this format and tell me what would've happened. You have by EOD thanks
  • 20 7
 How bout a doping division so we can see the difference, kinda like a field test, maybe the "norco" still wins
  • 6 0
 I am sure there are some riders playing the same games with different supplements, drugs, and/or peptides that you find in every other world class sport. Especially on the peptide side to help with injury recovery, I mean these guys and girls race with collarbones that were broken last week. Obviously I cannot say for certain but there are an increasing amount of new drugs that WADA have not banned yet and we see it in all other sports
  • 3 0
 Lets see what the meat carcass can really do
  • 14 6
 Get over yourselves UCI. 2024 revisions will include mandated suspension and tire pressures. "Shock pressure is not to exceed 1/4 of the rider's weight plus 50psi multiplied by the results of a dice roll observed by a UCI official." LET THE MEN AND WOMEN SHRED
  • 11 6
 This semi final is bullshit. The riders should get together and turn it into a fun run. They build up in practice and qualifying to be on the edge for one run. So instead of more events they are making the riders race twice as much without anymore incentive. Seem like a way to get everyone hurt. Imo.
  • 1 0
 except they're handing out nearly as many points for a semi win...
  • 2 0
 maybe we'll be seeing a bunch of DH athletes making the switch to XC. DH too dangerous!
  • 8 1
 oh boy, let me put some popcorn on the microwave.
  • 6 0
 Get an air popper. They are awesome.
  • 24 0
 Top tip: put the popcorn in the microwave instead of on it and you'll get a better result.
  • 1 0
 @Pedal-Bin: can you also roast coffee with an air popper? That's really the only reason I have a traditional popcorn maker
  • 3 1
 @st-alfie: hahhaha, spitting coffee moment.
  • 5 0
 No wonder the denim destroyer retired from dh. Riding without jeans? Absurd.
  • 4 1
 So basically they’re going back to the protected rider rules from a couple years ago that everyone hated? Being protected for a season takes some of the thrill out of the racing.
  • 2 1
 For finals, it's only the top 5 men and top 3 women that are protected though. This leaves plenty of spots for others.
  • 2 0
 I really hope the downhill/enduro division of the UCI would have a former rider running the show. A Steve Peat or someone would be ideal for improving the show. The riders Union is the most positive news for the next coming years. The ability for riders to protest decisions from the UCI and discovery is really positive.
  • 5 3
 "jerseys having to be either close fitting around the waist or tucked into pants"
"jersey shall be a long-sleeved shirt whose sleeves extend down to the rider's wrists."

Who the hell are these people? Go back to your athletics & tennis club grandpa!

How can they be so out of whack with where the sport is? How can they hit and miss time after time . . . .
  • 3 0
 Have you seen what most riders on the WC circuit wear these days? Almost all are already conforming to this.
  • 1 1
 @sino428: Not by choice.
  • 1 0
 @noplacelikeloam: I wouldnt bet on that. Racers are all about speed. Remember most of these riders were wearing skin suits before they were banned. Even if given the choice most would not be wearing any loose or baggy clothing. They would likely be wearing exactly what they are now.
  • 2 0
 Bummed about the long sleeve rule. Pivot’s short sleeve jerseys last year were sick. And how I am I supposed to admire their muscles if their arms are covered up?!
  • 1 0
 I saw those guys riding in italy.... can confirm they work out
  • 2 0
 So what's the list of the protected riders to start the season? Sorry, too lazy to look up the season ending rankings....
  • 2 0
 Do we have the privilege of paying to watch both the semi-finals and finals?
  • 1 0
 point changes are fine, whatever, 3 runs in a weekend: eh not ideal. but mandating the clothing seems absurd. Why does it matter what they wear??
  • 2 1
 Probably somewhat for safety but mostly because this is a professional sport and they don't want people looking like slobs. Same reason every other sport has uniform/clothing rules.
  • 3 0
 3 runs in a weekend, DH almost went full Enduro
  • 1 0
 until now was timed practice, qualy and finals
  • 2 0
 57th in qualifying will continue to receive 4 points while 21st through 56th and 58th through 60th receive 0
  • 1 0
 looks like they struck those and moved those points to semifinals... when the first look at the rulebook shows draft changes you KNOW this is gonna go smoothly!
  • 2 0
 There go Laurie's plans to race in a wetsuit Frown
  • 2 1
 I would love to see a two run final format scored like two motos in a motocross race.
  • 2 0
 I need to know how these changes will effect the Fantasy League?
  • 2 0
 Good news for the semi-final that will be broadcasted!
  • 4 1
 So...no jeans???
  • 3 0
 ...RiP Jean's and a TShirt
  • 1 0
 Keep your jeans high & tight!!
  • 2 0
 No mention of prize money.....
  • 11 9
 Bring back skinsuits!!!
  • 1 0
 Soooo... the World Cup series isn't canceled?
  • 1 0
 queue the Brits giggling about short pants in 3...2...
  • 1 0
 Denim mtb specific pants coming soon
  • 1 0
 and what about riders union? was they involved to create this rules?
  • 1 1
 I thought lyrcra was already banned?
  • 4 0
 They’ve removed the language around banning Lycra.
  • 13 19
flag Sethimus (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 ladies and gentlemen, american literacy
  • 10 1
 Ladies and gentlemen, Swiss capitalization and punctuation.
  • 1 0
 @MillerReid You're right, it was. It looks like they un-banned the material itself but instead used language around how the clothes are designed/marketed: must be DH/BMX-sepcific, tear resistant bottoms, no road-specific clothes, no skinsuits etc.
  • 1 4
 I am understanding of most of these changes, the long sleeve only is a little whack, but I can understand they need to standardize everything at some point if they ever want to reach the F1 level
  • 1 0
 A million miles from F1.
  • 1 0
 @noplacelikeloam: at least one step closer to a better sport
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053379
Mobile Version of Website