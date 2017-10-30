Pinkbike.com
The Ultimate Guide to Red Bull Rampage 2017
Oct 30, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
THE ULTIMATE GUIDE
TO
RED BULL RAMPAGE 2017
Prelude
Your Essential Guide to Red Bull Rampage 2017
Robbie Bourdon - Spirit Animal of Rampage - Video
Best Rampage Runs from 2001 - 2003 - Video
Risk, Reward and Rampage: Elements of Style - Video
Risk, Reward and Rampage: Degree of Difficulty - Video
The Build Up
Riders' First Impressions - Video
One Piece at a Time - Photo Epic
Walk the Line - Photo Epic
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
Bird's Eye Course Preview
Social Media Round Up #2
Social Media Round Up #1
Inside the Tape - Right Ridge - Video
Inside the Tape - Left Ridge - Video
Practice
Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice - Video
First Practice Sessions - Video
Mayhem From Practice Day 3 - Video
Riders In the Sky - Photo Epic
Won't Back Down - Photo Epic
Tech
17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage
Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler
Kurt Sorge's Polygon Collosus
Kyle Strait's Commencal Furious
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe?
Finals
Final Results
Finals Photo Epic
Action Highlights
Finals Replay
Just The Tip - What Did the Rider's Think? - Video
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
Thustlewhumber
(1 hours ago)
Dont forget everyone's favorite "Double Backflip your way to 12th";
[Reply]
+ 1
lkubica
(7 mins ago)
Prelude, The Build Up, Practice, Tech, Robbery
[Reply]
+ 3
ckcost
(1 hours ago)
You guys forgot one. Let me help:
list25.com/25-biggest-robberies-raids-and-heists-ever
[Reply]
+ 1
MTBrent
(1 hours ago)
Where's the article about TVS base jumping with a bicycle instead of a parachute?
[Reply]
+ 1
north-shore-bike-shop
Plus
(14 mins ago)
Who got best trick? Bizet won the people's choice right?
[Reply]
+ 0
clarky78
(1 hours ago)
I don't get why they always bring this stuff out afterwards. Kinda odd. A guide to soemthing that is over.
[Reply]
+ 5
JustinLund
(1 hours ago)
It should really be titled round-up, not guide
[Reply]
+ 13
mikekazimer
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
@clarky78
, well, it'd be kind of hard to compile all the articles before the event happened, wouldn't it?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
ishi
(1 hours ago)
#NOMORERAMPAGE!
[Reply]
- 6
sjmitch10
(1 hours ago)
Is this like the 40th rampage thing y'all have put up or what? I lost count around 30. . .
[Reply]
