The Ultimate Guide to Red Bull Rampage 2017

Oct 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Sorge guinea pigs the fresh lip he and dig crew put together in the high winds of yesterday evening with flips in mind.
Sunset before finals the perfect time to build a special lip for a certain arial manoeuvre....




First-timer Vinny T already looking fast loose and fully at home here in the Utah desert.



Red Bull Rampage 2017 Bikes









Not once not twice but three times... The Hoff makes history.


Must Read This Week
Watch the Winning Run: Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Video
80078 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2017
76888 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
62246 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
61783 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2017
57870 views
17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2017
54543 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
53063 views
Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2017
49869 views

10 Comments

  • + 11
 Dont forget everyone's favorite "Double Backflip your way to 12th";
  • + 1
 Prelude, The Build Up, Practice, Tech, Robbery Wink
  • + 3
 You guys forgot one. Let me help: list25.com/25-biggest-robberies-raids-and-heists-ever
  • + 1
 Where's the article about TVS base jumping with a bicycle instead of a parachute?
  • + 1
 Who got best trick? Bizet won the people's choice right?
  • + 0
 I don't get why they always bring this stuff out afterwards. Kinda odd. A guide to soemthing that is over.
  • + 5
 It should really be titled round-up, not guide
  • + 13
 @clarky78, well, it'd be kind of hard to compile all the articles before the event happened, wouldn't it?
