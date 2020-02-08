The Complete Guide to the 2020 World Cup DH Teams

Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction

Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole, Remi Thirion, Thibaut Daprela, Thibaut Ruffin, Gaëtan Ruffin



The Tricolore troupe make no personnel changes for 2020 and it remains a formidable line-up. Pierron and Nicole will both be hunting overall titles and Rainbow Stripes while Daprela looks set to upset a fair few established riders as he takes a step up to elites. There has been a sponsor change here though as Muc Off come on board as joint title sponsor with Commencal. Tristan Lemire was also signed but is too young for World Cup racing this year. He could do some course sweeping though, as Finn Iles did when he was 15.

