The Complete Guide to the 2020 World Cup DH Teams

Feb 8, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

The UCI let slip the updated rosters of the 2020 Downhill World Cup teams earlier this week and probably spoiled a few painstakingly plotted media release plans in the process. We've pored through it to bring you all the updates that are yet to be announced as well as the rosters of all the teams. Here's how it all shakes down after 4 months of rumours, hearsay and team moves:


Assault Racing
Simon Maurer, Sandra Rubesam

Assault Racing is a new all-German outfit that features Sandra Rubesam and Simon Maurer. It looks like Simon will be on a V10 after moving over from Banshee while Sandra will continue to ride for Nukeproof.
Sandra Rubesam sneaks inside the top 10 in 9th.


Banshee Racing Brigade
Adam Rojcek, Max Schiller

Representing Banshee bikes on the World Cup circuit this year will be Adam Rojcek and Max Schiller. For those watching closely (or logging on to Eliot Jackson's site after the races anyway), Rojcek was a split sniper last year and has pace to burn if he can put it together through a full run.


Canyon Collective Factory Team
Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Kye A'Hern, Jakob Jewett, Jack Moir

Brosnan and Wallace will be joined by Kye A'Hern in elites this year as the young Aussie makes the step up from juniors. Jakob Jewett also joins the program as a first-year junior so will have two years learning the ropes with some strong support. There was a question mark hovering over Jack Moir who was listed by the UCI but not in the official team release but we now know he will be racing enduro full time with select downhill events as his schedule allows.
Brosnan letting her buck on the double rock drop under the lift.


Canyon Collective FMD
Tahnee Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman

The big announcement of the offseason must surely be FMD swapping frame sponsor from Transition to Canyon. The Seagraves now fall under the Collective banner along with the Canyon Factory team from last year. The teams will pit separately but will apparently work closely together throughout a race weekend. There's still some news to come from the Canyon camp with a Sender update on the way too.
Photo by Dan Hearn


Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction
Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole, Remi Thirion, Thibaut Daprela, Thibaut Ruffin, Gaëtan Ruffin

The Tricolore troupe make no personnel changes for 2020 and it remains a formidable line-up. Pierron and Nicole will both be hunting overall titles and Rainbow Stripes while Daprela looks set to upset a fair few established riders as he takes a step up to elites. There has been a sponsor change here though as Muc Off come on board as joint title sponsor with Commencal. Tristan Lemire was also signed but is too young for World Cup racing this year. He could do some course sweeping though, as Finn Iles did when he was 15.
Amaury Pierron took his first ever World Cup win here last year and wanted to remind everyone that he s still king of the Fort. Message sent and received.


Commencal 100%
Thomas Estaque, Greg Williamson, Hugo Frixtalon

With the Unno team closing its doors after 2 years of racing, Greg Williamson steps back from a management role and back into concentrating on just riding for the Commencal team. This is a team with bucket loads of potential and it's almost certain that at least one of these riders will pull out a big result by the end of the year.


Continental Atherton
Rachel Atherton, Gee Atherton, Charlie Hatton, Mille Johnset, Dan Atherton

There's no change on the rider front for Atherton Bikes for 2020. Rachel Atherton will be looking to get back into the action after her Achilles snap and Gee will be pushing on to get back into the top 10 after a year outside it in 2019. Dan Atherton is listed as a rider here but he was last year too, so don't read too much into it.
A dark day for Rachel Atherton in Leogang.


Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
Phil Atwill, Gaetan Vige, Max Hartenstern

Atwill, Vige and Hartenstern line up once again in green and grey for Cube. It's safe to say all these riders will be looking for big improvements on last year after a season that saw them all mid-pack for most of the year.
Gaetan Vige last man down the hill slotting into 11th


Dorval AM Pro Team
Camille Balanche, Monika Hrastnik, Baptiste Pierron, Mariana Salazar, Benoit Coulanges, Emile Rilat, Jules Picod, Lauryne Chappaz, Melvyn Bailon

The Dorval AM team grows once again and it's now easily the biggest on the circuit with nine riders. Maxime Ciriego and Damien Debrosses have all moved on but now Melvyn Baillon, Lauryne Chappaz and, one of the breakout stars from last year, Camille Balanche, have jumped on board. This is another team packed with potential and all three of the team's elite women will have their eyes on the podium.
Monika Hrastnik went and swiped herself a podium spot just a couple of hours from her hometown here in Slovenia.


FS Racing
Veronika Widmann, Harry Molloy, Chris Cumming

Despite being left high and dry by Insync Bikes, the FS Racing team lives on and remains unchanged for 2020. We imagine they will continue racing on YT Tues bikes, as they did last year.
Veronika Widmann is looking good on home soil this weekend she put down a time fast enough for third fastest today.


Gamux Factory Racing
Faustin Figaret, Andreas Kolb

Gamux shrinks down to just two riders as Noel Niederberger moves on to pastures new. The big news comes not from riders but hardware this year as we've already had some fleeting glimpses of a new alloy bike the team have been testing this off season. The bikes will be hand-welded in Europe and have been designed in conjunction with Federico Biora, of Italy's MDE Bikes. We'll hopefully get more info as the season progresses.
KOLB Andreas Gamux Racing Gamux Bikepark Leogang Leatt Maxxis Gopro HT Seest berl Aich Unite Design


Giant Factory Off Road Team
Jacob Dickson, Matthew Sterling, Eliot Jackson

With Marcelo Gutierrez taking a sabbatical from racing for health reasons, Jacob Dickson takes on the mantle of lead rider for the Giant team. Matthew Sterling, who won the dual slalom at Crankworx Innsbruck last season, makes the move over from Pivot to Giant. Eliot Jackson completes the lineup but we expect him to carry on his media duties at World Cups and maybe make some Crankworx race appearances in between, as he did last year.
Third place for Jacob Dickson six seconds off of Loris s time.


GT Factory Racing
Wyn Masters, Johannes Von Klebelsberg, Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Ethan Craik

GT have had a busy offseason across most disciplines and downhill is no exception. George Brannigan has moved on to Propain and that left the door open for last year's break out star Johannes Von Klebelsberg to get another chance on a factory team, jeans and all. Other things to notice is that the brand is supporting junior Brit Ethan Craik and that Martin Maes and Noga Korem are both listed, which leaves the door open for some crossover potential.


Hope Technology
Adam Brayton, Melanie Chappaz

Hope sticks with Adam Brayton and Melanie Chappaz for another season on the World Cup circuit.
Adam Brayton was one of the wildest on track today. He ll be looking for a strong showing here to bolster his chances of making the GB squad for World Champs.


Intense Factory Racing
Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally, Seth Sherlock

Jack Moir's departure is one of the big stories of the offseason and, although he's registered as part of the Canyon Collective, his focus will now be on enduro racing. Intense Factory Racing now becames an all North American affair with Gwin, Mulally and new junior Sherlock riding on Californian frames. There also looks to be a new bike in the works if spy shots of Gwin on an alloy prototype are anything to go by.
the youngsters might be all about the scrubs but the veterans like Gwin know that nothing beats a good speed tuck.


Kellys Factory Team
Ratislav Baranek, Antonin Kral, Sanislav Sehnal

Kellys Factory Racing brings a strong Eastern European flavour to the World Cup with two Czech and one Slovakian riders. The Kellys brand also hails from Slovakia and their wild-looking dh bike with its unique shock layout is definitely a head-turner.


Kona Factory Team
Connor Fearon, Jackson Frew, Miranda Miller

Kona Factory bid farewell to Anthony Puolson but otherwise remains unchanged for 2020. Miranda Miller is listed here but she was last year too and we didn't see her make any World Cup appearances.
Connor Fearon did it again with yet another Austrian top 10.


Lusty Hyperformance Racing
Ben Zwar, Olly Zwar, Tuhoto Ariki Pene, Finn Hawkesby Browne

Hoovering up some very impressive privateers, Australian distributor Lusty is putting together a World Cup team for 2020. Both Tuhoto Ariki Pene and Olly Zwar picked up a Wyn Masters award last year and it's great to see their perseverance has paid off and earned them a race seat.
Huge first World Cup win for Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Well deserved on this unforgiving track.


Madison Saracen Factory Team
Danny Hart, Matt Walker

The Saracen Team gets slimmed down to just two British riders after Alex Marin goes his own way and joins The Brigade. Danny Hart picked up his first win for the team in Snowshoe and will be hoping to continue that form in 2020 while Matt Walker continues to grow into a consistently quick racer.
Danny Hart is having such a consistent weekend finish on the podium at every round so far. He won t be content with that though as he only has his eyes on the number 1 spot


Miranda Factory Team
Goncalo Bandeira, Vasco Bica, Jose Borges, Silas Grandy, Tiago Ladeira, Emmanuel Pombo, Reis Nuno

The Miranda team grows hugely from three riders last year to seven this year. It's a mainly Portugese team but Germany's Silas Grandy is one of the riders coming on board this year to break it up a little.
Jose Borges delivers for the Portuguese fans taking 2nd in Madeira


MS Mondraker Team
Laurie Greenland, Brook MacDonald, Eleonora Farina, Mike Jones, Thibault Laly

After securing Mondraker's first World Cup win for three years in Val di Sole, Laurie Greenland will be looking for big things in 2020, especially now he's backed by Red Bull. Brook MacDonald should make his return from a broken back this year and it will be great to see him charging once more. In other news, Brage Vestavik has now left MS Mondraker and joined GT.
Laurie Greenland always goes well here in Val di Sole so it s no surprise that this would be the venue for his first win.


Nina Hoffmann Racing
Nina Hoffmann, Erik Fickelscheer

We're still scratching our heads at how Nina didn't get a deal in the offseason after an incredible season as a privateer. She instead will be racing on her own team in 2020 alongside a new teammate Erik Fickelscheer. We've reached out to Nina for more information on her bikes, sponsors and goals for the year so we'll update you when we know more.
Nina Hofmman s race run antics didn t stop once she crossed the line. Check the shoe or lack of


Norco Factory Team DH
Sam Blenkinsop, Henry Fitzgerald, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson

The Norco team grows as Canada's Lucas Cruz comes on board. Cruz picked up seven podiums as a junior and will have strong backing from Norco to help him make the difficult transition up to elite racing. The rest of the team remains unchanged with Sam Blenkinsop leading the three Canadians.
Sam Blenkinsop s run wasn t what he was looking for but luckily he is a protected rider and will still go through to the finals


Pivot Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr, Ed Masters, Matt Walker, Emilie Siegenthaler, Morgane Charre

The multi-disciplinary team returns with new signing Morgane Charre. The former dh World Champion is mainly on board to carry on her promising enduro career but she's more than handy on a big bike and could still pull out a result if she chooses to race with the team. The rest of the squad remains despite Maters' social media trolling and Kerr's offseason motoring in California.
Bernard Kerr keeping it low and stylist to win qualifying


Polygon UR
Tracey Hannah, Mick Hannah, Joe Breeden

Simon Chapalet and Alex Fayolle step away from the Polygon UR team leaving the Hannah siblings and their new teammate Joe Breeden. Joe is still early in his career but has a first-place qualifying result in Val di Sole to build off and the Hannahs should be great mentors. Tracey goes into the season with the number 1 plate having won an epic, season-long battle against Marine Cabirou last year and the rest of the women's field will have a challenge on their hands wrestling it off her.
Tracey Hannah closed out her season with 5th place which was more than enough to take home the series overall.


Propain Factory Racing
George Brannigan, Henry Kerr, Luke Meier Smith, Luke Williamson

As Rudy Cabirou joins The Brigade and Joe Smith still looking for a new deal, Propain Factory Racing brings on two southern hemisphere riders - George Brannigan and Luke Meier Smith. Brannigan will be looking to stay healthy and return to the podium form he had while racing on Trek after a tough few years disrupted by collar bone troubles. Meier-Smith enters his second year as a junior having earned 2 podiums last year and not dropped out of the top ten once.


Santa Cruz Syndicate
Greg Minnaar, Loris Vergier, Luca Shaw

The tried and tested Syndicate stick to their guns in 2020 with the now-familiar line up of Shaw, Vergier and Minnaar unchanged since 2017.
Greg Minaar is always up there in Leogang but hasn t managed a win since his 2012 gold. Today he so very nearly wen the distance.


Scott Downhill Factory
Marine Cabirou, Brendan Fairclough, Dean Lucas, Florent Payet, Louis Gaillet

Scott are another team that haven't made any changes going into 2020. It's not hugely surprising as 2019 was the first year they formed and yet they were already winning races on a brand new bike. If it ain't broke...
Marine Cabirou has been riding with aggression this year and it s great to watch.


Specialized Gravity
Lioc Bruni, Finn Iles, Christopher Grice

After finally winning his first World Cup title, Loic Bruni heads into the 2020 season with a target on his back. Finn Iles will be hoping to add consistency to his evident pace and will probably be taking the boardwalks at Lenzerheide a bit easier this year too! The new addition to the team is Christopher Grice, a young American racer entering his first year racing juniors.
Another top contender down Finn Iles.


SRAM TLD
Vali Holl, Mitch Ropelato

All eyes will be on Vali Holl as she makes the step up to elites this year after dominating the junior field. We know she isn't intending to race the whole season but there will be an upset on the cards at any round she does attend. Joining her is Mitch Ropelato, we don't know if this signals a full-time return to racing for Mitch but we've reached out for more information and will let you know what his plans are soon.
Vali Holl holding it down with another huge 12 second lead despite crashing on her injured shoulder in morning practice.


Teamproject.ch
Basil Weber, Lutz Weber, Myles Weber

A web of intrigue surrounds Teamproject.ch as four Webers make up the team but only three are related. Basil and Myles are brothers, with pops Tom the team manager. Lutz Weber is also part of the team but the name is just a coincidence. Which member of the team will do the best this year? We can confidently say it will be... Weber.
Basil Weber missed out the podium by just one spot


Trek Factory Racing DH
Reece Wilson, Charlie Harrison, Kade Edwards, Ethan Shandro

After a strong showing in their first year, including a podium on home soil for Charlie Harrison, the Trek team goes into 2020 unchanged. It's still super young and packed full of potential.
Charlie Harrison was P1 in timed runs. Clearly on a mission for the U.S. of A.


Unior Devinci Factory Racing
Daktoah Norton, Jure Zabjek, Georgia Astle, Keegan Wright, Patrick Laffey

Unior Devinci says farewell to Kirk McDowall but welcomes Patrick Laffey and Georgia Astle to the team.
Dakotah Norton flying sideways and into 7th


They YT Mob
Angel Suarez, David Trummer, Guy Johnston, Oisin O'Callaghan

After a dormant year beset with injuries last year, the Mob is roaring back to life this year. David Trummer makes the step up from the Racing Dudes team to the full Factory set up and will be joined by the winners of YT's World Tour Kiwi Guy Johnston and Ireland's Oisin O'Callaghan, who will both be racing Juniors.


The Rest

A.R - Efideporte Pro Cycling Teams Fabian Alcantar De Los Reyes

BlackJack Factory Racing Francisco Pardal, Miguel Pardal

Gravitalia Squadra Corse Leonardo Busca, Carola Favoino, Riccardo Grammatica, Alia Marcellini, Simone Medici, Lorenzo Migliorini, Filippo Rossi, Davide Tonolo

IJ Racing Adrian Bonilla Medina, Adrian Gonzalez, Aina Gonzalez, Rafael Gutierrez Villegas, Pau Lagrana Lopez, Alex Marin

Race Company Simon Chapalet, Maxence Chapalet, Alex Fayolle

Sinter Brakes Team Zak Gomilscek, Marko Neimiz, Zan Pirs

TC Concept Theo Goutaudier, Matteo Iniguez, Antoine Pierron

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours World Cup DH


