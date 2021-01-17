The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season

JANUARY

McGazza Fest:



22 - 24 January

Queenstown, New Zealand



MTB NZ National DH Series Round 1



24 January

Fourforty MTB Park, Auckland



MTB NZ National DH Series Round 2



30 January

Dome Valley, Auckland









FEBRUARY

Freeride Fiesta:



1 - 8 February

Soledad Bike Park



Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



7 February

Bariloche, Argentina



MTB NZ National DH Series Round 3



7 February

Jentree MTB, Marlborough



Andes Pacifico:



15 - 21 February

Chile



MTB NZ National DH Series Round 4



14 February

Coronet Peak, Queenstown



NZ Open DH:



21 February

Christchurch, New Zealand



New Zealand National Championships:



27 - 28 February

Christchurch, New Zealand



Trans NZ:



28 February - 5 March

New Zealand





MARCH

South African DH National Championships:



7 March

Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park



Tennessee National:



12 - 13 March

Oliver Springs, Tennessee



Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



20 March

Cambridge, New Zealand



Swiss Bike Cup XC:



27 - 28 March

Schaan, FL





APRIL

British National Downhill Rd1:



17 - 18 April

Antur Stiniog



Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



24 April

Deqing, China



DH World Cup Rd1:



24 - 25 April

Maribor







MAY

Swiss Bike Cup XC:



1 - 2 May

Leukerbad



Downhill Southeast Rd1:



1 - 2 May

Massanutten Resort - McGaheysville



XC World Cup Rd1:



8 - 9 May

Albstadt



British National Downhill Rd2:



8 - 9 May

TBC



4X Pro Tour Rd1:



14 May

Winterberg



NW Cup Rd1:



14 - 16 May

Dry Hill



XC World Cup Rd2:



15 - 16 May

Nove Mesto Na Morave



4X Pro Tour Rd2:



22 May

Fort William



Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



22 May

Arkansas, USA



DH World Cup Rd2:



22 - 23 May

Fort William



Swiss Bike Cup XC:



29 - 30 May

Gstaad



Austrian DH National Championship:



29 - 30 May

Hollenstein Ybbs



Crossroads Canada Cup (XC + DH):



29 - 30 May

Mont-Tremblant







JUNE

NW Cup Rd2:



4 - 6 June

Skibowl Mt. Hood



Baie-St.-Paul Canada Cup (XC):



4 - 6 June

Baie-St.-Paul



Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



6 June

Lisbon, Portugal



XC + DH World Cup Rd3:



12 - 13 June

Leogang



Downhill Southeast Rd2:



12 - 13 June

Snowshoe Mountain - Snowshoe



Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



19 June

Schüpfheim, Switzerland



Panorama Canada Cup (DH):



19 - 20 June

Invermere, B.C



Canmore Canada Cup (XC):



19 - 20 June

Canmore



EWS-E Rd1:



19 - 20 June

Valberg



Swiss Bike Cup XC:



19 - 20 June

Gränichen



British National Downhill Rd3:



19 - 20 June

Llangollen



EWS Rd1&2:



23 - 27 June

Val Di Fassa



NW Cup Rd3:



25 - 27 June

Tamarack Bike Park



Swiss Bike Cup XC:



26 - 27 June

Savognin



Whistler Canada Cup (XC):



26 - 27 June

Whistler, B.C



Trans BC:



28 June - 3 July

British Columbia





JULY

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



3 July

Harstad, Norway



XC + DH World Cup Rd4:



3 - 4 July

Les Gets



BC Bike Race:



4 - 10 July

British Columbia



Megavalanche:



5 - 11 July

Alpe d’Huez



French XC National Championships:



8 - 11 July

Levens



EWS Rd3&4:



8 - 11 July

La Thuille



Italian XC National Championships



10 - 11 July

Valdilana - Loc. Oasi Zegna - Biella



Canadian XC National Championships



10 - 11 July

Oro Station, Ontario



Silver Star Canada Cup (DH):



11 July

Silver Star Ski Resort, British Columbia



Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



12 July

Edinburgh, Scotland



French DH National Championships:



15 - 17 July

Valberg



4X Pro Tour Rd3:



17 July

Jablonec nad Nisou



USA National Championship (XC + DH + Enduro):



16 - 18 July

Winter Park, CO



NW Cup Rd4:



16 - 18 July

Whitefish Bike Park



British DH National Championships:



17 - 18 July

Rhyd-Y-Felin



Fernie Canada Cup (DH):



17 - 18 July

Fernie Alpine Reort / Fernie, BC



Canadian DH National Championships:



24 - 25 July

Golden, British Columbia



Downhill Southeast Rd3:



24 - 25 July

Windrock Bike Park



Olympic Games:



26 - 27 July

Tokyo



European DH Continental Championships:



27 July - 1 August

Maribor





AUGUST

NW Cup Rd5:



6 - 8 August

Stevens Pass Bike Park



4X Pro Tour Rd4:



7 August

Eisenhüttenstadt



Downhill Southeast Rd4:



7 - 8 August

Sugar Mountain



EWS Rd5:



14 - 15 August

Whistler, British Columbia



British National Downhill Rd4:



14 - 15 August

Innerleithen



Kentville Canada Cup (XC):



14 - 15 August

Kentville



Swiss Epic:



17 - 21 August

St. Moritz, Poschiavo, Davos



Dieppe Canada Cup:



21 August

Dieppe, New Brunswick



Masters World Championships:



17 - 22 August

Praloup



Swiss Bike Cup XC:



21 - 22 August

Basel



Dieppe Canada Cup (XC):



21 - 22 August

Dieppe



World Championships XC + DH :



25 - 29 August

Val Di Sole



Malverns Classic:



26 - 29 August

Eastnor Deer Park



Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:



29 August

Fukushima, Japan





SEPTEMBER

EWS Rd6&7:



2 - 5 September

Loudenvielle



XC + DH World Cup Rd5:



4 - 5 September

Lenzerheide



NW Cup Rd6:



10 - 12 September

Dry Hill



4X Pro Tour Rd5:



11 September

Szczawno Zdroj



EWS-E Rd2:



11 - 12 September

Swiss Alps



EWS Rd8:



18 - 19 September

Pietra Ligure



XC + DH World Cup Rd6:



18 - 19 September

Snowshoe



Sea Otter Europe:



25 September

Girona



EWS Trophy of Nations:



22 - 26 September

Finale Ligure



EWS-E Rd3:



24 - 26 September

Finale Ligure



Swiss Bike Cup XC:



25 - 26 September

Lugano



Britsh National Downhill Rd5:



25 - 26 September

Caersws



EWS-E Rd4:



30 September

Tweed Valley









OCTOBER

Marathon World Championships:



2 October

Capoliveri - Isle of Elba



EWS Rd9:



2 - 3 October

Tweed Valley



Sea Otter Classic:



7 - 10 October

Monterey, CA



Marathon Series - Roc D'azur:



8 October

Fréjus



Marathon Series - Absa Cape Epic:



17 - 24 October

Cape Town - Western Cape



Red Bull Rampage:



TBC

Utah





NOVEMBER

Trans Tasmania:



22 - 26 November

Tasmania







As we head into 2021 with new team signings and the hope of a more complete season of racing than what we saw in 2020 let's take a look at what to expect over the next twelve months. Due to current conditions, there are still many events and races yet to reveal their plans for 2021 but we will keep this article updated with any news, rescheduling and cancellations.January starts the year slowly with the two main events of the month being the start of the New Zealand National DH series and the legendary McGazza Fest at the end of the month. We normally see some New Zealand national races so keep a lookout for some early season performances between the tape.February sees some great events fill the month with the first-ever Freeride Fiesta right at the start of the month which should fill the freeride hole leftover from last year with a stacked field of riders. In the second half of the month, we have awesome events from the Andes Pacifico, New Zealand national champs and the epic Trans NZ.March brings more racing action with the Tennessee National which always provides a great spectacle of early season riding in the US. Then we have some European XC action with the Swiss Bike Cup, this should be hotly contested races as we head into an Olympic XC year.April features more European racing with the British DH series and the long-awaited return of the DH World Cup. Hopefully, this will kick off a full season of World Cup racing.The first of many big months of racing and events starts in May with highlights that include multiple world cups races and the start of the 4X Pro Tour.June is going to be another crazy month as the EWS and EWS-E kick off their 2021 season while the downhill and XC world cups head to Leogang for hopefully drier conditions than last years World Champs. This month also sees plenty of national racing with the Swiss Bike Cup, Canada Cup and the NW Cup.We will hopefully finally see the world's best take of the unique course at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of June. The start of the month also features some legendary events with the BC Bike Race back for 2021 and the Megavalanche return for some mass start madness.August will be no less busy for riders as we see them World Championships head once again to Val Di Sole and the EWS ventures outside of Europe for the classic Whistler round. This month should if all things go to plan feature the Malverns Classic which has seen some tough luck over the past few years with bad weather and a pandemic putting the party on hold for a few years.While September is the last big month of racing it has no shortage of top tier events. Kicking off with a wild week of two EWS rounds in Loudenvielle and the XC/DH World Cup heading to Lenzerheide. The rest of the month will see plenty of enduro action with three EWS-E rounds, the Trophy of Nations and the Pietra Ligure EWs round. September also wraps up the World Cup season as the circuit heads over to Snowshoe for a dramatic finale.Most years October is a quiet month but in 2021 it is looking busy with the Marathon Worlds and the Tweed Valley EWS starting things off before more big days in the saddle from the Roc D'azur and Cape Epic. Finally, if everything goes to plan we may see Red Bull Rampage return which usually finds itself in October. This month will also see one of the first major rescheduled events of 2021 with the Sea Otter Classic returning in a physical format after hosting the virtual Sea Otter Play in 2020.Closing out a hopefully busy year of racing November will see the first-ever Trans Tasmania race.