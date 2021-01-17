The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season

As we head into 2021 with new team signings and the hope of a more complete season of racing than what we saw in 2020 let's take a look at what to expect over the next twelve months. Due to current conditions, there are still many events and races yet to reveal their plans for 2021 but we will keep this article updated with any news, rescheduling and cancellations.
JANUARY
January starts the year slowly with the two main events of the month being the start of the New Zealand National DH series and the legendary McGazza Fest at the end of the month. We normally see some New Zealand national races so keep a lookout for some early season performances between the tape.
McGazza Fest:
22 - 24 January
Queenstown, New Zealand
MTB NZ National DH Series Round 1
24 January
Fourforty MTB Park, Auckland
MTB NZ National DH Series Round 2
30 January
Dome Valley, Auckland
FEBRUARY
February sees some great events fill the month with the first-ever Freeride Fiesta right at the start of the month which should fill the freeride hole leftover from last year with a stacked field of riders. In the second half of the month, we have awesome events from the Andes Pacifico, New Zealand national champs and the epic Trans NZ.
Freeride Fiesta:
1 - 8 February
Soledad Bike Park
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
7 February
Bariloche, Argentina
MTB NZ National DH Series Round 3
7 February
Jentree MTB, Marlborough
Andes Pacifico:
15 - 21 February
Chile
MTB NZ National DH Series Round 4
14 February
Coronet Peak, Queenstown
NZ Open DH:
21 February
Christchurch, New Zealand
New Zealand National Championships:
27 - 28 February
Christchurch, New Zealand
Trans NZ:
28 February - 5 March
New Zealand
MARCH
March brings more racing action with the Tennessee National which always provides a great spectacle of early season riding in the US. Then we have some European XC action with the Swiss Bike Cup, this should be hotly contested races as we head into an Olympic XC year.
South African DH National Championships:
7 March
Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park
Tennessee National:
12 - 13 March
Oliver Springs, Tennessee
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
20 March
Cambridge, New Zealand
Swiss Bike Cup XC:
27 - 28 March
Schaan, FL
APRIL
April features more European racing with the British DH series and the long-awaited return of the DH World Cup. Hopefully, this will kick off a full season of World Cup racing.
British National Downhill Rd1:
17 - 18 April
Antur Stiniog
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
24 April
Deqing, China
DH World Cup Rd1:
24 - 25 April
Maribor
MAY
The first of many big months of racing and events starts in May with highlights that include multiple world cups races and the start of the 4X Pro Tour.
Swiss Bike Cup XC:
1 - 2 May
Leukerbad
Downhill Southeast Rd1:
1 - 2 May
Massanutten Resort - McGaheysville
XC World Cup Rd1:
8 - 9 May
Albstadt
British National Downhill Rd2:
8 - 9 May
TBC
4X Pro Tour Rd1:
14 May
Winterberg
NW Cup Rd1:
14 - 16 May
Dry Hill
XC World Cup Rd2:
15 - 16 May
Nove Mesto Na Morave
4X Pro Tour Rd2:
22 May
Fort William
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
22 May
Arkansas, USA
DH World Cup Rd2:
22 - 23 May
Fort William
Swiss Bike Cup XC:
29 - 30 May
Gstaad
Austrian DH National Championship:
29 - 30 May
Hollenstein Ybbs
Crossroads Canada Cup (XC + DH):
29 - 30 May
Mont-Tremblant
JUNE
June is going to be another crazy month as the EWS and EWS-E kick off their 2021 season while the downhill and XC world cups head to Leogang for hopefully drier conditions than last years World Champs. This month also sees plenty of national racing with the Swiss Bike Cup, Canada Cup and the NW Cup.
NW Cup Rd2:
4 - 6 June
Skibowl Mt. Hood
Baie-St.-Paul Canada Cup (XC):
4 - 6 June
Baie-St.-Paul
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
6 June
Lisbon, Portugal
XC + DH World Cup Rd3:
12 - 13 June
Leogang
Downhill Southeast Rd2:
12 - 13 June
Snowshoe Mountain - Snowshoe
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
19 June
Schüpfheim, Switzerland
Panorama Canada Cup (DH):
19 - 20 June
Invermere, B.C
Canmore Canada Cup (XC):
19 - 20 June
Canmore
EWS-E Rd1:
19 - 20 June
Valberg
Swiss Bike Cup XC:
19 - 20 June
Gränichen
British National Downhill Rd3:
19 - 20 June
Llangollen
EWS Rd1&2:
23 - 27 June
Val Di Fassa
NW Cup Rd3:
25 - 27 June
Tamarack Bike Park
Swiss Bike Cup XC:
26 - 27 June
Savognin
Whistler Canada Cup (XC):
26 - 27 June
Whistler, B.C
Trans BC:
28 June - 3 July
British Columbia
JULY
We will hopefully finally see the world's best take of the unique course at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of June. The start of the month also features some legendary events with the BC Bike Race back for 2021 and the Megavalanche return for some mass start madness.
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
3 July
Harstad, Norway
XC + DH World Cup Rd4:
3 - 4 July
Les Gets
BC Bike Race:
4 - 10 July
British Columbia
Megavalanche:
5 - 11 July
Alpe d’Huez
French XC National Championships:
8 - 11 July
Levens
EWS Rd3&4:
8 - 11 July
La Thuille
Italian XC National Championships
10 - 11 July
Valdilana - Loc. Oasi Zegna - Biella
Canadian XC National Championships
10 - 11 July
Oro Station, Ontario
Silver Star Canada Cup (DH):
11 July
Silver Star Ski Resort, British Columbia
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
12 July
Edinburgh, Scotland
French DH National Championships:
15 - 17 July
Valberg
4X Pro Tour Rd3:
17 July
Jablonec nad Nisou
USA National Championship (XC + DH + Enduro):
16 - 18 July
Winter Park, CO
NW Cup Rd4:
16 - 18 July
Whitefish Bike Park
British DH National Championships:
17 - 18 July
Rhyd-Y-Felin
Fernie Canada Cup (DH):
17 - 18 July
Fernie Alpine Reort / Fernie, BC
Canadian DH National Championships:
24 - 25 July
Golden, British Columbia
Downhill Southeast Rd3:
24 - 25 July
Windrock Bike Park
Olympic Games:
26 - 27 July
Tokyo
European DH Continental Championships:
27 July - 1 August
Maribor
AUGUST
August will be no less busy for riders as we see them World Championships head once again to Val Di Sole and the EWS ventures outside of Europe for the classic Whistler round. This month should if all things go to plan feature the Malverns Classic which has seen some tough luck over the past few years with bad weather and a pandemic putting the party on hold for a few years.
NW Cup Rd5:
6 - 8 August
Stevens Pass Bike Park
4X Pro Tour Rd4:
7 August
Eisenhüttenstadt
Downhill Southeast Rd4:
7 - 8 August
Sugar Mountain
EWS Rd5:
14 - 15 August
Whistler, British Columbia
British National Downhill Rd4:
14 - 15 August
Innerleithen
Kentville Canada Cup (XC):
14 - 15 August
Kentville
Swiss Epic:
17 - 21 August
St. Moritz, Poschiavo, Davos
Dieppe Canada Cup:
21 August
Dieppe, New Brunswick
Masters World Championships:
17 - 22 August
Praloup
Swiss Bike Cup XC:
21 - 22 August
Basel
Dieppe Canada Cup (XC):
21 - 22 August
Dieppe
World Championships XC + DH :
25 - 29 August
Val Di Sole
Malverns Classic:
26 - 29 August
Eastnor Deer Park
Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:
29 August
Fukushima, Japan
SEPTEMBER
While September is the last big month of racing it has no shortage of top tier events. Kicking off with a wild week of two EWS rounds in Loudenvielle and the XC/DH World Cup heading to Lenzerheide. The rest of the month will see plenty of enduro action with three EWS-E rounds, the Trophy of Nations and the Pietra Ligure EWs round. September also wraps up the World Cup season as the circuit heads over to Snowshoe for a dramatic finale.
EWS Rd6&7:
2 - 5 September
Loudenvielle
XC + DH World Cup Rd5:
4 - 5 September
Lenzerheide
NW Cup Rd6:
10 - 12 September
Dry Hill
4X Pro Tour Rd5:
11 September
Szczawno Zdroj
EWS-E Rd2:
11 - 12 September
Swiss Alps
EWS Rd8:
18 - 19 September
Pietra Ligure
XC + DH World Cup Rd6:
18 - 19 September
Snowshoe
Sea Otter Europe:
25 September
Girona
EWS Trophy of Nations:
22 - 26 September
Finale Ligure
EWS-E Rd3:
24 - 26 September
Finale Ligure
Swiss Bike Cup XC:
25 - 26 September
Lugano
Britsh National Downhill Rd5:
25 - 26 September
Caersws
EWS-E Rd4:
30 September
Tweed Valley
OCTOBER
Most years October is a quiet month but in 2021 it is looking busy with the Marathon Worlds and the Tweed Valley EWS starting things off before more big days in the saddle from the Roc D'azur and Cape Epic. Finally, if everything goes to plan we may see Red Bull Rampage return which usually finds itself in October. This month will also see one of the first major rescheduled events of 2021 with the Sea Otter Classic returning in a physical format after hosting the virtual Sea Otter Play in 2020.
Marathon World Championships:
2 October
Capoliveri - Isle of Elba
EWS Rd9:
2 - 3 October
Tweed Valley
Sea Otter Classic:
7 - 10 October
Monterey, CA
Marathon Series - Roc D'azur:
8 October
Fréjus
Marathon Series - Absa Cape Epic:
17 - 24 October
Cape Town - Western Cape
Red Bull Rampage:
TBC
Utah
NOVEMBER
Closing out a hopefully busy year of racing November will see the first-ever Trans Tasmania race.
Trans Tasmania:
22 - 26 November
Tasmania
