The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season

Jan 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
As we head into 2021 with new team signings and the hope of a more complete season of racing than what we saw in 2020 let's take a look at what to expect over the next twelve months. Due to current conditions, there are still many events and races yet to reveal their plans for 2021 but we will keep this article updated with any news, rescheduling and cancellations.


JANUARY


Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Photo: Sterling Lorence

January starts the year slowly with the two main events of the month being the start of the New Zealand National DH series and the legendary McGazza Fest at the end of the month. We normally see some New Zealand national races so keep a lookout for some early season performances between the tape.

McGazza Fest:

22 - 24 January
Queenstown, New Zealand

MTB NZ National DH Series Round 1

24 January
Fourforty MTB Park, Auckland

MTB NZ National DH Series Round 2

30 January
Dome Valley, Auckland





FEBRUARY


2018 New Zealand DH Nationals

February sees some great events fill the month with the first-ever Freeride Fiesta right at the start of the month which should fill the freeride hole leftover from last year with a stacked field of riders. In the second half of the month, we have awesome events from the Andes Pacifico, New Zealand national champs and the epic Trans NZ.

Freeride Fiesta:

1 - 8 February
Soledad Bike Park

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

7 February
Bariloche, Argentina

MTB NZ National DH Series Round 3

7 February
Jentree MTB, Marlborough

Andes Pacifico:

15 - 21 February
Chile

MTB NZ National DH Series Round 4

14 February
Coronet Peak, Queenstown

NZ Open DH:

21 February
Christchurch, New Zealand

New Zealand National Championships:

27 - 28 February
Christchurch, New Zealand

Trans NZ:

28 February - 5 March
New Zealand



MARCH


4th on the day for Neko Mulally.

March brings more racing action with the Tennessee National which always provides a great spectacle of early season riding in the US. Then we have some European XC action with the Swiss Bike Cup, this should be hotly contested races as we head into an Olympic XC year.

South African DH National Championships:

7 March
Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park

Tennessee National:

12 - 13 March
Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

20 March
Cambridge, New Zealand

Swiss Bike Cup XC:

27 - 28 March
Schaan, FL



APRIL


Things just don t seem to be going Tahnee Seagrave s way this year. She has the track speed but the runs just aren t coming together for her at the moment.

April features more European racing with the British DH series and the long-awaited return of the DH World Cup. Hopefully, this will kick off a full season of World Cup racing.

British National Downhill Rd1:

17 - 18 April
Antur Stiniog

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

24 April
Deqing, China

DH World Cup Rd1:

24 - 25 April
Maribor




MAY


Jolanda Neff Kross SUI

The first of many big months of racing and events starts in May with highlights that include multiple world cups races and the start of the 4X Pro Tour.

Swiss Bike Cup XC:

1 - 2 May
Leukerbad

Downhill Southeast Rd1:

1 - 2 May
Massanutten Resort - McGaheysville

XC World Cup Rd1:

8 - 9 May
Albstadt

British National Downhill Rd2:

8 - 9 May
TBC

4X Pro Tour Rd1:

14 May
Winterberg

NW Cup Rd1:

14 - 16 May
Dry Hill

XC World Cup Rd2:

15 - 16 May
Nove Mesto Na Morave

4X Pro Tour Rd2:

22 May
Fort William

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

22 May
Arkansas, USA

DH World Cup Rd2:

22 - 23 May
Fort William

Swiss Bike Cup XC:

29 - 30 May
Gstaad

Austrian DH National Championship:

29 - 30 May
Hollenstein Ybbs

Crossroads Canada Cup (XC + DH):

29 - 30 May
Mont-Tremblant




JUNE


Last rounds third place finisher Ella Conolly drops into stage 5 and some epic views.

June is going to be another crazy month as the EWS and EWS-E kick off their 2021 season while the downhill and XC world cups head to Leogang for hopefully drier conditions than last years World Champs. This month also sees plenty of national racing with the Swiss Bike Cup, Canada Cup and the NW Cup.

NW Cup Rd2:

4 - 6 June
Skibowl Mt. Hood

Baie-St.-Paul Canada Cup (XC):

4 - 6 June
Baie-St.-Paul

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

6 June
Lisbon, Portugal

XC + DH World Cup Rd3:

12 - 13 June
Leogang

Downhill Southeast Rd2:

12 - 13 June
Snowshoe Mountain - Snowshoe

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

19 June
Schüpfheim, Switzerland

Panorama Canada Cup (DH):

19 - 20 June
Invermere, B.C

Canmore Canada Cup (XC):

19 - 20 June
Canmore

EWS-E Rd1:

19 - 20 June
Valberg

Swiss Bike Cup XC:

19 - 20 June
Gränichen

British National Downhill Rd3:

19 - 20 June
Llangollen

EWS Rd1&2:

23 - 27 June
Val Di Fassa

NW Cup Rd3:

25 - 27 June
Tamarack Bike Park

Swiss Bike Cup XC:

26 - 27 June
Savognin

Whistler Canada Cup (XC):

26 - 27 June
Whistler, B.C

Trans BC:

28 June - 3 July
British Columbia



JULY


Amaury absolutely smashed it today to take other dominating win.

We will hopefully finally see the world's best take of the unique course at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of June. The start of the month also features some legendary events with the BC Bike Race back for 2021 and the Megavalanche return for some mass start madness.

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

3 July
Harstad, Norway

XC + DH World Cup Rd4:

3 - 4 July
Les Gets

BC Bike Race:

4 - 10 July
British Columbia

Megavalanche:

5 - 11 July
Alpe d’Huez

French XC National Championships:

8 - 11 July
Levens

EWS Rd3&4:

8 - 11 July
La Thuille

Italian XC National Championships

10 - 11 July
Valdilana - Loc. Oasi Zegna - Biella

Canadian XC National Championships

10 - 11 July
Oro Station, Ontario

Silver Star Canada Cup (DH):

11 July
Silver Star Ski Resort, British Columbia

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

12 July
Edinburgh, Scotland

French DH National Championships:

15 - 17 July
Valberg

4X Pro Tour Rd3:

17 July
Jablonec nad Nisou

USA National Championship (XC + DH + Enduro):

16 - 18 July
Winter Park, CO

NW Cup Rd4:

16 - 18 July
Whitefish Bike Park

British DH National Championships:

17 - 18 July
Rhyd-Y-Felin

Fernie Canada Cup (DH):

17 - 18 July
Fernie Alpine Reort / Fernie, BC

Canadian DH National Championships:

24 - 25 July
Golden, British Columbia

Downhill Southeast Rd3:

24 - 25 July
Windrock Bike Park

Olympic Games:

26 - 27 July
Tokyo

European DH Continental Championships:

27 July - 1 August
Maribor



AUGUST


Isabeau Courdurier came out on top but not by the usual large margin we are used to seeing

August will be no less busy for riders as we see them World Championships head once again to Val Di Sole and the EWS ventures outside of Europe for the classic Whistler round. This month should if all things go to plan feature the Malverns Classic which has seen some tough luck over the past few years with bad weather and a pandemic putting the party on hold for a few years.

NW Cup Rd5:

6 - 8 August
Stevens Pass Bike Park

4X Pro Tour Rd4:

7 August
Eisenhüttenstadt

Downhill Southeast Rd4:

7 - 8 August
Sugar Mountain

EWS Rd5:

14 - 15 August
Whistler, British Columbia

British National Downhill Rd4:

14 - 15 August
Innerleithen

Kentville Canada Cup (XC):

14 - 15 August
Kentville

Swiss Epic:

17 - 21 August
St. Moritz, Poschiavo, Davos

Dieppe Canada Cup:

21 August
Dieppe, New Brunswick

Masters World Championships:

17 - 22 August
Praloup

Swiss Bike Cup XC:

21 - 22 August
Basel

Dieppe Canada Cup (XC):

21 - 22 August
Dieppe

World Championships XC + DH :

25 - 29 August
Val Di Sole

Malverns Classic:

26 - 29 August
Eastnor Deer Park

Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers:

29 August
Fukushima, Japan



SEPTEMBER


Greg Minnaar ran Pierron close but ended up just under a second back.

While September is the last big month of racing it has no shortage of top tier events. Kicking off with a wild week of two EWS rounds in Loudenvielle and the XC/DH World Cup heading to Lenzerheide. The rest of the month will see plenty of enduro action with three EWS-E rounds, the Trophy of Nations and the Pietra Ligure EWs round. September also wraps up the World Cup season as the circuit heads over to Snowshoe for a dramatic finale.

EWS Rd6&7:

2 - 5 September
Loudenvielle

XC + DH World Cup Rd5:

4 - 5 September
Lenzerheide

NW Cup Rd6:

10 - 12 September
Dry Hill

4X Pro Tour Rd5:

11 September
Szczawno Zdroj

EWS-E Rd2:

11 - 12 September
Swiss Alps

EWS Rd8:

18 - 19 September
Pietra Ligure

XC + DH World Cup Rd6:

18 - 19 September
Snowshoe

Sea Otter Europe:

25 September
Girona

EWS Trophy of Nations:

22 - 26 September
Finale Ligure

EWS-E Rd3:

24 - 26 September
Finale Ligure

Swiss Bike Cup XC:

25 - 26 September
Lugano

Britsh National Downhill Rd5:

25 - 26 September
Caersws

EWS-E Rd4:

30 September
Tweed Valley





OCTOBER


The top of stage three was axle-deep in fresh-cut green mulch.

Most years October is a quiet month but in 2021 it is looking busy with the Marathon Worlds and the Tweed Valley EWS starting things off before more big days in the saddle from the Roc D'azur and Cape Epic. Finally, if everything goes to plan we may see Red Bull Rampage return which usually finds itself in October. This month will also see one of the first major rescheduled events of 2021 with the Sea Otter Classic returning in a physical format after hosting the virtual Sea Otter Play in 2020.

Marathon World Championships:

2 October
Capoliveri - Isle of Elba

EWS Rd9:

2 - 3 October
Tweed Valley

Sea Otter Classic:

7 - 10 October
Monterey, CA

Marathon Series - Roc D'azur:

8 October
Fréjus

Marathon Series - Absa Cape Epic:

17 - 24 October
Cape Town - Western Cape

Red Bull Rampage:

TBC
Utah



NOVEMBER



Closing out a hopefully busy year of racing November will see the first-ever Trans Tasmania race.

Trans Tasmania:

22 - 26 November
Tasmania





Posted In:
Racing and Events


