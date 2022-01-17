close
The Ultimate Guide to the 2022 Racing Season

Jan 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
7.5 seconds. The Nicole gap at the top is broadening.

As we head into 2022 with new team signings and the hope of a complete season of racing let's take a look at what to expect over the next twelve months. We will keep this article updated with any news, rescheduling and cancellations.


JANUARY


Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Photo: Sterling Lorence

Kicking off the racing season at the end of January we have the return of the Freeride Fiesta in Mexico alongside the legendary McGazza Fest. Slotting in right at the end of the month we have the MTBNZ kicking off with the opening two rounds of the 2022 series.

Freeride Fiesta

17 - 24 January
La Soledad Bike Park, Mexico

McGazza Fest

21 - 23 January
Queenstown, New Zealand

MTBNZ National DH Series Round 1

23 January
Rotorua, New Zealand

MTBNZ National DH Series Round 2

29 January
Auckland, New Zealand



FEBRUARY



February continues where January left off with the third round of the MTBNZ series. Following this we have more NZ racing and the Costa Rican Open of Downhill, this saw some big US riders in attendance to get some early season race practice in 2021. This month also sees rounds of the DHSE and Copa Catalana series, both of which again saw some of MTB's biggest names take to the start line before World Cup racing kicked off last year.

The second month of the year will see fresh national champions crowned in Australia and New Zealand. The month closes out with this year's edition of the Trans NZ.

MTBNZ National DH Series Round 3

6 February
Coronet Peak, New Zealand

Costa Rican Open of Downhill

12 - 13 February
Pista "El Cabuyal", Costa Rica

MTBNZ National DH Series Round 4

13 February
Dunedin, New Zealand

Australian National Championships

16 - 20 February
Maydena Bike Park, Australia

MTBNZ National DH Series Round 5

20 February
Nelson, New Zealand

DHSE Round 1

25 - 27 February
Sequatchie - Tennessee, USA

Copa Catalana XC

26 - 27 February
Banyoles, Spain

New Zealand National Championships

26 - 27 February
Christchurch, New Zealand

Trans NZ

27 February - 4 March
New Zealand




MARCH


Loic having a little fun and drifting it into the finish coral.

March kicks off with a whole host of national-level events where we could see some top-level riders between the tape. The first half of the month features events such as the Internazionali D'Italia Series, Tennessee National, Swiss Bike Cup and French Cup XC. offering a gruelling challenge at the end of the month is the incredibly tough Cape Epic, we often see some of the fastest XC racers pair up for this tricky endurance event. Finally, the last weekend of the month sees the return of World Cup racing as the best DH riders head to Lourdes in France.

Internazionali D'Italia Series Round 1

5 - 6 March
TBC

Portugal Cup DH

5 - 6 March
Tarouca, Portugal

American Continental Championships XC

9 - 13 March
Catamarca. Argentina

Tennessee National

9 - 13 March
Windrock Bike Park, USA

South African National Championships DH

12 - 13 March
Cascades MTB Park, South Africa

Swiss Bike Cup

12 - 13 March
Rickenbach Switzerland

French Cup XC

18 - 20 March
Marseille - Luminy, France

Portugal Cup DH

19 - 20 March
Carvoeiro, Portugal

Cape Epic

20 - 27 March
Cape Town, South Africa

World Cup DH Round 1

26 - 27 March
Lourdes, France

Oceania Continental Championships XC

27 March
Brisbane, Australia




APRIL


Rope-a-dope slaying it in the quarter finals 2018.

More national-level racing features in the first weekend of April before we get the Sea Otter Classic and round one of the XC World Cup in Brazil. April concludes as it started with plenty of national racing to get excited about. Interestingly we also get the Masters World Championships early in 2022 as they head to Cerro Bayo in Argentina.

DHSE Round 2

1 - 3 April
Windrock Bike Park, USA

Copa Catalana XC

2 April
Barcelona, Spain

iXS European DH Cup

3 April
Losinj, Croatia

Sea Otter Classic

7 - 10 April
Monterey - California, USA

World Cup XC Round 1

8 - 10 April
Petropolis, Brazil

French Cup XC

15 - 17 April
Guéret, France

UK National DH Series

16 - 17 April
Rheola, Wales

Copa Catalana XC

23 - 24 April
Santa Susanna, Spain

Masters World Championships XC/DH

23 - 24 April
Cerro Bayo, Argentina

Swiss Bike Cup

30 April - 1 May
Savognin, Switzerland

DHSE Round 3

30 April - 1 May
Massanutten Resort, USA




MAY


Amaury Pierron took his first ever World Cup win here last year and wanted to remind everyone that he s still king of the Fort. Message sent and received.

May is when things really start heating up as we are treated to three World Cups, National Championships and plenty of national races. The XC World Cup returns to the classic Albstadt and Nove Mesto venues whereas the DH World Cup is finally making it back to the legendary Fort William.

World Cup XC Round 2

6 - 8 May
Albstadt, Germany

iXS European DH Cup

6 - 8 May
Maribor, Slovenia

4X Pro Tour

7 May
Szczawno Zdroj, Poland

UK National DH Series

7 - 8 May
Fort William, Scotland

Portugal Cup DH

7 - 8 May
Boticas, Portugal

French National Championships Enduro

7 - 8 May
TBC

World Cup XC Round 3

13 - 15 May
Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic

DHSE Round 4

13 - 15 May
Mountain Creek Bike Park, USA

4X Pro Tour

21 May
Fort William, Scotland

World Cup DH Round 2

21 - 22 May
Fort William, Scotland

4X Pro Tour

26 May
Winterberg, Germany

French Cup XC

27 - 29 May
Le Bessat / Pilat - Saint-Etienne, France

UK National DH Series

28 - 29 May
Llangollen, Wales

Swiss National Championships XCC

28 - 29 May
Lugano, Switzerland

Trans Madeira

31 May - 4 June
Madeira




JUNE


Richie Rude needs to be out front and one the gas if he wants to make up the 70 point deficit to Jack Moir in the overall

The very first day in June marks the 2022 return of the EWS as it begins where the 2021 series ended in the Tweed Valley. The following week XC and DH World Cup racing is back in Leogang, then Petzen, Slovenia hosts another EWS round. June's last two weekends feature even more EWS racing with the main series heading to Canazei and then the EWS-E goes to Valberg in France.

EWS Tweed Valley

1 - 5 June
Tweed Valley, Scotland

EWS-E Tweed Valley

1 - 5 June
Tweed Valley, Scotland

DHSE Round 5

3 - 5 June
Snowshoe, USA

iXS European DH Cup

3 - 5 June
Semmering, Austria

Swiss National Championships XC

4 - 5 June
Leysin, Switzerland

World Cup DH Round 3

10 - 12 June
Leogang, Austria

World Cup XC Round 4

10 - 12 June
Leogang, Austria

EWS Petzen

16 - 19 June
Petzen, Slovenia

EWS-E Petzen

16 - 19 June
Petzen, Slovenia

Copa Catalana XC/DH

17 - 19 June
Vallnord, Andorra

French Cup DH

18 - 19 June
Les 2 Alpes, France

Swiss Bike Cup

18 - 19 June
Gränichen, Switzerland

EWS Canazei

22 - 26 June
Canazei, Italy

European Continental Championships DH

24 - 26 June
Maribor, Slovenia

DHSE Round 6

24 - 26 June
Beech Mountain Resort, USA

Whistler BC Cup

24 - 26 June
Whistler, Canada

Canada Cup XC

25 June
Whistler, Canada

Internazionalo D'Italia Series

25 - 26 June
La Thuile - Aosta, Italy

Trans BC

27 June - 2 July
British Columbia, Canada

Megavalanche

27 June - 3 July
Alpe d'Huez, France

French National Championships XC

30 June - 3 July
Plœuc L'Hermitage, France

EWS-E Valberg

30 June - 3 July
Valberg, France



JULY


Matteo Iniguez flew into P2 but still a sizeable gap behind Daprela.

July is another stacked month as the XC and DH World Cups head to Lenzerheide, Vallnord and Snowshoe. This month also sees the American, British and Canadian national Championships

iXS European DH Cup

1 - 3 July
Voss, Norway

French Cup DH

2 - 3 July
TBC

World Cup DH Round 4

8 - 10 July
Lenzerheide, Switzerland

World Cup XC Round 5

8 - 10 July
Lenzerheide, Switzerland

BC/Canda Cup

8 - 10 July
SilverStar - British Columbia, Canada

4X Pro Tour

10 July
Dobrany, Czech Republic

World Cup DH Round 5

15 - 17 July
Vallnord, Andorra

World Cup XC Round 6

15 - 17 July
Vallnord, Andorra

4X Pro Tour

16 July
JBC, Czech Republic

BC/Canada Cup

16 - 17 July
Fernie - British Columbia, Canada

Canada Cup XC

16 - 17 July
Sherbrooke, Canada

American National Championships XC/DH/Enduro

18 - 24 July
Winter Park Resort, USA

Canada Cup

20 July
Panorama - British Columbia, Canada

British National Championships XC

23 - 24 July
Glentress Forest, Scotland

British National Championships DH

23 - 24 July
Glencoe, Scotland

Candaian National Championships XC

23 - 24 July
Oro Station, Canada

Canadian National Championships DH

23 - 24 July
Panorama - British Columbia, Canada

World Cup DH Round 6

29 - 31 July
Snowshoe, USA

World Cup XC Round 7

29 - 31 July
Snowshoe, USA




AUGUST


Local favorite and runner up in 2016. Jesse Melamed is definitely going to be one of the guys to beat here on Sunday.

After a two year break, the EWS is finally back in Whistler at the start of August and we get the two more non-European rounds as the series heads to Burke and Sugarloaf in the USA. The World Cup also returns to a missed venue as XC and DH racing is back at Mont-Sainte-Anne. This busy summer month of racing wraps up with the World Championships in Les Gets.

EWS Whistler

4 - 7 August
Whistler, Canada

World Cup DH Round 7

5 - 7 August
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

World Cup XC Round 8

5 - 7 August
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

Canadian Open Enduro

6 - 7 August
Whistler, Canada

EWS Burke

11 - 14 August
Burke, USA

4X Pro Tour

13 August
MSV, Germany

French Cup DH

13 - 14 August
Châtel, France

UK National DH Series

13 - 14 August
Caersws, Wales

Canadian Open DH

14 August
Whistler, Canada

Canada Cup

14 August
Nova Scotia, Canada

Swiss Epic

16 - 20 August
Arosa/Laax/Davos, Switzerland

EWS Sugarloaf

18 - 21 August
Sugarloaf, USA

European Continental Championships XC

19 - 20 August
Munich, Germany

Swiss Bike Cup

20 - 21 August
Basel, Switzerland

French Cup XC

20 - 21 August
TBC

Canada Cup XC

20 - 21 August
Dieppe, Canada

World Championships XC/DH/XCC/eMTB

24 - 28 August
Les Gets, France

Malverns Classic

25 - 28 August
Eastnor Deer Park, England

Steve Smith Memorial DH/BC Cup

26 -28 August
Mount Washington, Canada




SEPTEMBER


TON Finale ligure 2019 Second woman for team France Morgane Charre making her way down to Varigotti.

September is the last truly busy month of the year for racing as the World Cup wraps up with the final rounds in Val di Sole. Following the end of the DH World Cups, the French national champion will be crowned at Les Orres in what will definitely be a hotly contested race. The EWS continues in Crans-Montana before heading off to Loudenvielle before the Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure.

World Cup DH Round 8

2 - 4 September
Val di Sole, Italy

World Cup XC Round 9

2 - 4 September
Val di Sole, Italy

Big White BC Cup

2 - 4 September
Big White, Canada

French National Championships DH

8 - 11 September
Les Orres, France

iXS European DH Cup

9 - 11 September
Pila, Italy

EWS Crans Montana

14 - 18 September
Crans-Montana, Switzerland

EWS-E Crans Montana

14 - 18 September
Crans-Montana, Switzerland

BC Bike Race

16 - 22 September
British Columbia, Canada

Coast Gravity Park BC Cup

16 - 18 September
Coast Gravity Park, Canada

Marathon World Championships

17 September
Haderslev, Denmark

UK National DH Series

17 - 18 September
Revolution Bike Park, Wales

Trans Madeira

20 - 24 September
Madeira

EWS Loudenvielle

22 - 25 September
Loudenvielle, France

French Cup XC

23 - 25 September
Levens, France

Sea Otter Europe

23 - 25 September
Girona, Spain

EWS Trophy of Nations

29 September - 2 October
Finale Ligure, Italy

EWS-E Finale Ligure

29 September - 2 October
Finale Ligure, Italy




OCTOBER


Victory lap for Semenuk.

based on confirmed events so far October is back to being a quiet month for racing this year but with the potential for delayed events to continue this could fill up later in the year. The one big event to watch in October will most likely be Red Bull Rampage. Although we are still waiting for final confirmation on its exact date.

Swiss Bike Cup

1 - 2 October
Gstaad, Switzerland

Australian National Championships Enduro

22 - 23 October
Red Hill, Australia

Red Bull Rampage

TBC
Utah, USA





9 Comments

  • 21 0
 Can we stop getting World Champs mid race season?

IMO World Champs are the perfect season ender. It's one last chance to taste gold and to go all out. Having it mid season feels anticlimatic...
  • 5 0
 this!
  • 1 0
 What is XCC? I know they have XCO and XCM (marathon racing) and they have the short track (usually as a qualifier event at the World Cup to gain points and to order the start grid for the main event).

Bummed about 4X. Did they silently remove it from the world champs event or was it me living under a rock when they announced that? The 4X series is cool though it seems to become more and more a central Europe thing. Surely Scott Beaumont would want a UK stop too? And of course there have always been discussions about what 4X should/could be since the very start of it as a WC event. But apparently (considering how few stops they have) big wide manicured/prepared tracks with huge jumps are too expensive to be common. I'm still in favor of more natural trails with multiple lines between the trees. Yes smaller jumps and lower speeds but honestly regular BMX Supercross already has that. No need to top that. But 4X is for mountainbikes. A descending (just to keep the speed decent, not DH steep) with multiline track in the woods with maybe some minor help (in the form of smoothing and berms if the bikes would otherwise stall) could be fun. The only other head-to-head mtb racing we have now is XC which is primarily won on the climbs. Descending takes a different skill and it would be cool seeing that be competitive, showcasing the dirt riding skills that are unique to mountainbiking. I know they tried really rough 4X (think Vigo) but I believe there is a middle ground. And I believe this is what the sport needs to claim a spot between BMX, XC and DH.
  • 3 0
 The new DHSE track at Sequatchie (TTC) looks sick.

youtu.be/I0erJChfDPk
  • 1 0
 Damn that looks good…raced the go nuts enduro there this year and it was wild af. Awesome tracks they’ve made there. Was a blast, albeit it rather terrifying in the mud.
  • 2 0
 Don't know why MSA and Crankworx Whistler continue to be in conflict...all the riders just want to be in Whis at that time...it's better than Christmas
  • 1 0
 Red Bull Hardline?
  • 4 5
 Wait a second, when did freeride become racing?
  • 1 0
 When Atherton sent it at RBR!

Post a Comment



