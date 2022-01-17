The Ultimate Guide to the 2022 Racing Season

JANUARY

Photo: Sterling Lorence

Freeride Fiesta



17 - 24 January

La Soledad Bike Park, Mexico



McGazza Fest



21 - 23 January

Queenstown, New Zealand



MTBNZ National DH Series Round 1



23 January

Rotorua, New Zealand



MTBNZ National DH Series Round 2



29 January

Auckland, New Zealand





FEBRUARY

MTBNZ National DH Series Round 3



6 February

Coronet Peak, New Zealand



Costa Rican Open of Downhill



12 - 13 February

Pista "El Cabuyal", Costa Rica



MTBNZ National DH Series Round 4



13 February

Dunedin, New Zealand



Australian National Championships



16 - 20 February

Maydena Bike Park, Australia



MTBNZ National DH Series Round 5



20 February

Nelson, New Zealand



DHSE Round 1



25 - 27 February

Sequatchie - Tennessee, USA



Copa Catalana XC



26 - 27 February

Banyoles, Spain



New Zealand National Championships



26 - 27 February

Christchurch, New Zealand



Trans NZ



27 February - 4 March

New Zealand







MARCH

Internazionali D'Italia Series Round 1



5 - 6 March

TBC



Portugal Cup DH



5 - 6 March

Tarouca, Portugal



American Continental Championships XC



9 - 13 March

Catamarca. Argentina



Tennessee National



9 - 13 March

Windrock Bike Park, USA



South African National Championships DH



12 - 13 March

Cascades MTB Park, South Africa



Swiss Bike Cup



12 - 13 March

Rickenbach Switzerland



French Cup XC



18 - 20 March

Marseille - Luminy, France



Portugal Cup DH



19 - 20 March

Carvoeiro, Portugal



Cape Epic



20 - 27 March

Cape Town, South Africa



World Cup DH Round 1



26 - 27 March

Lourdes, France



Oceania Continental Championships XC



27 March

Brisbane, Australia







APRIL

DHSE Round 2



1 - 3 April

Windrock Bike Park, USA



Copa Catalana XC



2 April

Barcelona, Spain



iXS European DH Cup



3 April

Losinj, Croatia



Sea Otter Classic



7 - 10 April

Monterey - California, USA



World Cup XC Round 1



8 - 10 April

Petropolis, Brazil



French Cup XC



15 - 17 April

Guéret, France



UK National DH Series



16 - 17 April

Rheola, Wales



Copa Catalana XC



23 - 24 April

Santa Susanna, Spain



Masters World Championships XC/DH



23 - 24 April

Cerro Bayo, Argentina



Swiss Bike Cup



30 April - 1 May

Savognin, Switzerland



DHSE Round 3



30 April - 1 May

Massanutten Resort, USA







MAY

World Cup XC Round 2



6 - 8 May

Albstadt, Germany



iXS European DH Cup



6 - 8 May

Maribor, Slovenia



4X Pro Tour



7 May

Szczawno Zdroj, Poland



UK National DH Series



7 - 8 May

Fort William, Scotland



Portugal Cup DH



7 - 8 May

Boticas, Portugal



French National Championships Enduro



7 - 8 May

TBC



World Cup XC Round 3



13 - 15 May

Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic



DHSE Round 4



13 - 15 May

Mountain Creek Bike Park, USA



4X Pro Tour



21 May

Fort William, Scotland



World Cup DH Round 2



21 - 22 May

Fort William, Scotland



4X Pro Tour



26 May

Winterberg, Germany



French Cup XC



27 - 29 May

Le Bessat / Pilat - Saint-Etienne, France



UK National DH Series



28 - 29 May

Llangollen, Wales



Swiss National Championships XCC



28 - 29 May

Lugano, Switzerland



Trans Madeira



31 May - 4 June

Madeira







JUNE

EWS Tweed Valley



1 - 5 June

Tweed Valley, Scotland



EWS-E Tweed Valley



1 - 5 June

Tweed Valley, Scotland



DHSE Round 5



3 - 5 June

Snowshoe, USA



iXS European DH Cup



3 - 5 June

Semmering, Austria



Swiss National Championships XC



4 - 5 June

Leysin, Switzerland



World Cup DH Round 3



10 - 12 June

Leogang, Austria



World Cup XC Round 4



10 - 12 June

Leogang, Austria



EWS Petzen



16 - 19 June

Petzen, Slovenia



EWS-E Petzen



16 - 19 June

Petzen, Slovenia



Copa Catalana XC/DH



17 - 19 June

Vallnord, Andorra



French Cup DH



18 - 19 June

Les 2 Alpes, France



Swiss Bike Cup



18 - 19 June

Gränichen, Switzerland



EWS Canazei



22 - 26 June

Canazei, Italy



European Continental Championships DH



24 - 26 June

Maribor, Slovenia



DHSE Round 6



24 - 26 June

Beech Mountain Resort, USA



Whistler BC Cup



24 - 26 June

Whistler, Canada



Canada Cup XC



25 June

Whistler, Canada



Internazionalo D'Italia Series



25 - 26 June

La Thuile - Aosta, Italy



Trans BC



27 June - 2 July

British Columbia, Canada



Megavalanche



27 June - 3 July

Alpe d'Huez, France



French National Championships XC



30 June - 3 July

Plœuc L'Hermitage, France



EWS-E Valberg



30 June - 3 July

Valberg, France





JULY

iXS European DH Cup



1 - 3 July

Voss, Norway



French Cup DH



2 - 3 July

TBC



World Cup DH Round 4



8 - 10 July

Lenzerheide, Switzerland



World Cup XC Round 5



8 - 10 July

Lenzerheide, Switzerland



BC/Canda Cup



8 - 10 July

SilverStar - British Columbia, Canada



4X Pro Tour



10 July

Dobrany, Czech Republic



World Cup DH Round 5



15 - 17 July

Vallnord, Andorra



World Cup XC Round 6



15 - 17 July

Vallnord, Andorra



4X Pro Tour



16 July

JBC, Czech Republic



BC/Canada Cup



16 - 17 July

Fernie - British Columbia, Canada



Canada Cup XC



16 - 17 July

Sherbrooke, Canada



American National Championships XC/DH/Enduro



18 - 24 July

Winter Park Resort, USA



Canada Cup



20 July

Panorama - British Columbia, Canada



British National Championships XC



23 - 24 July

Glentress Forest, Scotland



British National Championships DH



23 - 24 July

Glencoe, Scotland



Candaian National Championships XC



23 - 24 July

Oro Station, Canada



Canadian National Championships DH



23 - 24 July

Panorama - British Columbia, Canada



World Cup DH Round 6



29 - 31 July

Snowshoe, USA



World Cup XC Round 7



29 - 31 July

Snowshoe, USA







AUGUST

EWS Whistler



4 - 7 August

Whistler, Canada



World Cup DH Round 7



5 - 7 August

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada



World Cup XC Round 8



5 - 7 August

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada



Canadian Open Enduro



6 - 7 August

Whistler, Canada



EWS Burke



11 - 14 August

Burke, USA



4X Pro Tour



13 August

MSV, Germany



French Cup DH



13 - 14 August

Châtel, France



UK National DH Series



13 - 14 August

Caersws, Wales



Canadian Open DH



14 August

Whistler, Canada



Canada Cup



14 August

Nova Scotia, Canada



Swiss Epic



16 - 20 August

Arosa/Laax/Davos, Switzerland



EWS Sugarloaf



18 - 21 August

Sugarloaf, USA



European Continental Championships XC



19 - 20 August

Munich, Germany



Swiss Bike Cup



20 - 21 August

Basel, Switzerland



French Cup XC



20 - 21 August

TBC



Canada Cup XC



20 - 21 August

Dieppe, Canada



World Championships XC/DH/XCC/eMTB



24 - 28 August

Les Gets, France



Malverns Classic



25 - 28 August

Eastnor Deer Park, England



Steve Smith Memorial DH/BC Cup



26 -28 August

Mount Washington, Canada







SEPTEMBER

World Cup DH Round 8



2 - 4 September

Val di Sole, Italy



World Cup XC Round 9



2 - 4 September

Val di Sole, Italy



Big White BC Cup



2 - 4 September

Big White, Canada



French National Championships DH



8 - 11 September

Les Orres, France



iXS European DH Cup



9 - 11 September

Pila, Italy



EWS Crans Montana



14 - 18 September

Crans-Montana, Switzerland



EWS-E Crans Montana



14 - 18 September

Crans-Montana, Switzerland



BC Bike Race



16 - 22 September

British Columbia, Canada



Coast Gravity Park BC Cup



16 - 18 September

Coast Gravity Park, Canada



Marathon World Championships



17 September

Haderslev, Denmark



UK National DH Series



17 - 18 September

Revolution Bike Park, Wales



Trans Madeira



20 - 24 September

Madeira



EWS Loudenvielle



22 - 25 September

Loudenvielle, France



French Cup XC



23 - 25 September

Levens, France



Sea Otter Europe



23 - 25 September

Girona, Spain



EWS Trophy of Nations



29 September - 2 October

Finale Ligure, Italy



EWS-E Finale Ligure



29 September - 2 October

Finale Ligure, Italy







OCTOBER

Swiss Bike Cup



1 - 2 October

Gstaad, Switzerland



Australian National Championships Enduro



22 - 23 October

Red Hill, Australia



Red Bull Rampage



TBC

Utah, USA







As we head into 2022 with new team signings and the hope of a complete season of racing let's take a look at what to expect over the next twelve months. We will keep this article updated with any news, rescheduling and cancellations.Kicking off the racing season at the end of January we have the return of the Freeride Fiesta in Mexico alongside the legendary McGazza Fest. Slotting in right at the end of the month we have the MTBNZ kicking off with the opening two rounds of the 2022 series.February continues where January left off with the third round of the MTBNZ series. Following this we have more NZ racing and the Costa Rican Open of Downhill, this saw some big US riders in attendance to get some early season race practice in 2021. This month also sees rounds of the DHSE and Copa Catalana series, both of which again saw some of MTB's biggest names take to the start line before World Cup racing kicked off last year.The second month of the year will see fresh national champions crowned in Australia and New Zealand. The month closes out with this year's edition of the Trans NZ.March kicks off with a whole host of national-level events where we could see some top-level riders between the tape. The first half of the month features events such as the Internazionali D'Italia Series, Tennessee National, Swiss Bike Cup and French Cup XC. offering a gruelling challenge at the end of the month is the incredibly tough Cape Epic, we often see some of the fastest XC racers pair up for this tricky endurance event. Finally, the last weekend of the month sees the return of World Cup racing as the best DH riders head to Lourdes in France.More national-level racing features in the first weekend of April before we get the Sea Otter Classic and round one of the XC World Cup in Brazil. April concludes as it started with plenty of national racing to get excited about. Interestingly we also get the Masters World Championships early in 2022 as they head to Cerro Bayo in Argentina.May is when things really start heating up as we are treated to three World Cups, National Championships and plenty of national races. The XC World Cup returns to the classic Albstadt and Nove Mesto venues whereas the DH World Cup is finally making it back to the legendary Fort William.The very first day in June marks the 2022 return of the EWS as it begins where the 2021 series ended in the Tweed Valley. The following week XC and DH World Cup racing is back in Leogang, then Petzen, Slovenia hosts another EWS round. June's last two weekends feature even more EWS racing with the main series heading to Canazei and then the EWS-E goes to Valberg in France.July is another stacked month as the XC and DH World Cups head to Lenzerheide, Vallnord and Snowshoe. This month also sees the American, British and Canadian national ChampionshipsAfter a two year break, the EWS is finally back in Whistler at the start of August and we get the two more non-European rounds as the series heads to Burke and Sugarloaf in the USA. The World Cup also returns to a missed venue as XC and DH racing is back at Mont-Sainte-Anne. This busy summer month of racing wraps up with the World Championships in Les Gets.September is the last truly busy month of the year for racing as the World Cup wraps up with the final rounds in Val di Sole. Following the end of the DH World Cups, the French national champion will be crowned at Les Orres in what will definitely be a hotly contested race. The EWS continues in Crans-Montana before heading off to Loudenvielle before the Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure.based on confirmed events so far October is back to being a quiet month for racing this year but with the potential for delayed events to continue this could fill up later in the year. The one big event to watch in October will most likely be Red Bull Rampage. Although we are still waiting for final confirmation on its exact date.