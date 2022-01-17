The Ultimate Guide to the 2022 Racing Season

As we head into 2022 with new team signings and the hope of a complete season of racing let's take a look at what to expect over the next twelve months. We will keep this article updated with any news, rescheduling and cancellations.
JANUARY
Kicking off the racing season at the end of January we have the return of the Freeride Fiesta in Mexico alongside the legendary McGazza Fest. Slotting in right at the end of the month we have the MTBNZ kicking off with the opening two rounds of the 2022 series.
Freeride Fiesta
17 - 24 January
La Soledad Bike Park, Mexico
McGazza Fest
21 - 23 January
Queenstown, New Zealand
MTBNZ National DH Series Round 1
23 January
Rotorua, New Zealand
MTBNZ National DH Series Round 2
29 January
Auckland, New Zealand
FEBRUARY
February continues where January left off with the third round of the MTBNZ series. Following this we have more NZ racing and the Costa Rican Open of Downhill, this saw some big US riders in attendance to get some early season race practice in 2021. This month also sees rounds of the DHSE and Copa Catalana series, both of which again saw some of MTB's biggest names take to the start line before World Cup racing kicked off last year.
The second month of the year will see fresh national champions crowned in Australia and New Zealand. The month closes out with this year's edition of the Trans NZ.
MTBNZ National DH Series Round 3
6 February
Coronet Peak, New Zealand
Costa Rican Open of Downhill
12 - 13 February
Pista "El Cabuyal", Costa Rica
MTBNZ National DH Series Round 4
13 February
Dunedin, New Zealand
Australian National Championships
16 - 20 February
Maydena Bike Park, Australia
MTBNZ National DH Series Round 5
20 February
Nelson, New Zealand
DHSE Round 1
25 - 27 February
Sequatchie - Tennessee, USA
Copa Catalana XC
26 - 27 February
Banyoles, Spain
New Zealand National Championships
26 - 27 February
Christchurch, New Zealand
Trans NZ
27 February - 4 March
New Zealand
MARCH
March kicks off with a whole host of national-level events where we could see some top-level riders between the tape. The first half of the month features events such as the Internazionali D'Italia Series, Tennessee National, Swiss Bike Cup and French Cup XC. offering a gruelling challenge at the end of the month is the incredibly tough Cape Epic, we often see some of the fastest XC racers pair up for this tricky endurance event. Finally, the last weekend of the month sees the return of World Cup racing as the best DH riders head to Lourdes in France.
Internazionali D'Italia Series Round 1
5 - 6 March
TBC
Portugal Cup DH
5 - 6 March
Tarouca, Portugal
American Continental Championships XC
9 - 13 March
Catamarca. Argentina
Tennessee National
9 - 13 March
Windrock Bike Park, USA
South African National Championships DH
12 - 13 March
Cascades MTB Park, South Africa
Swiss Bike Cup
12 - 13 March
Rickenbach Switzerland
French Cup XC
18 - 20 March
Marseille - Luminy, France
Portugal Cup DH
19 - 20 March
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Cape Epic
20 - 27 March
Cape Town, South Africa
World Cup DH Round 1
26 - 27 March
Lourdes, France
Oceania Continental Championships XC
27 March
Brisbane, Australia
APRIL
More national-level racing features in the first weekend of April before we get the Sea Otter Classic and round one of the XC World Cup in Brazil. April concludes as it started with plenty of national racing to get excited about. Interestingly we also get the Masters World Championships early in 2022 as they head to Cerro Bayo in Argentina.
DHSE Round 2
1 - 3 April
Windrock Bike Park, USA
Copa Catalana XC
2 April
Barcelona, Spain
iXS European DH Cup
3 April
Losinj, Croatia
Sea Otter Classic
7 - 10 April
Monterey - California, USA
World Cup XC Round 1
8 - 10 April
Petropolis, Brazil
French Cup XC
15 - 17 April
Guéret, France
UK National DH Series
16 - 17 April
Rheola, Wales
Copa Catalana XC
23 - 24 April
Santa Susanna, Spain
Masters World Championships XC/DH
23 - 24 April
Cerro Bayo, Argentina
Swiss Bike Cup
30 April - 1 May
Savognin, Switzerland
DHSE Round 3
30 April - 1 May
Massanutten Resort, USA
MAY
May is when things really start heating up as we are treated to three World Cups, National Championships and plenty of national races. The XC World Cup returns to the classic Albstadt and Nove Mesto venues whereas the DH World Cup is finally making it back to the legendary Fort William.
World Cup XC Round 2
6 - 8 May
Albstadt, Germany
iXS European DH Cup
6 - 8 May
Maribor, Slovenia
4X Pro Tour
7 May
Szczawno Zdroj, Poland
UK National DH Series
7 - 8 May
Fort William, Scotland
Portugal Cup DH
7 - 8 May
Boticas, Portugal
French National Championships Enduro
7 - 8 May
TBC
World Cup XC Round 3
13 - 15 May
Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic
DHSE Round 4
13 - 15 May
Mountain Creek Bike Park, USA
4X Pro Tour
21 May
Fort William, Scotland
World Cup DH Round 2
21 - 22 May
Fort William, Scotland
4X Pro Tour
26 May
Winterberg, Germany
French Cup XC
27 - 29 May
Le Bessat / Pilat - Saint-Etienne, France
UK National DH Series
28 - 29 May
Llangollen, Wales
Swiss National Championships XCC
28 - 29 May
Lugano, Switzerland
Trans Madeira
31 May - 4 June
Madeira
JUNE
The very first day in June marks the 2022 return of the EWS as it begins where the 2021 series ended in the Tweed Valley. The following week XC and DH World Cup racing is back in Leogang, then Petzen, Slovenia hosts another EWS round. June's last two weekends feature even more EWS racing with the main series heading to Canazei and then the EWS-E goes to Valberg in France.
EWS Tweed Valley
1 - 5 June
Tweed Valley, Scotland
EWS-E Tweed Valley
1 - 5 June
Tweed Valley, Scotland
DHSE Round 5
3 - 5 June
Snowshoe, USA
iXS European DH Cup
3 - 5 June
Semmering, Austria
Swiss National Championships XC
4 - 5 June
Leysin, Switzerland
World Cup DH Round 3
10 - 12 June
Leogang, Austria
World Cup XC Round 4
10 - 12 June
Leogang, Austria
EWS Petzen
16 - 19 June
Petzen, Slovenia
EWS-E Petzen
16 - 19 June
Petzen, Slovenia
Copa Catalana XC/DH
17 - 19 June
Vallnord, Andorra
French Cup DH
18 - 19 June
Les 2 Alpes, France
Swiss Bike Cup
18 - 19 June
Gränichen, Switzerland
EWS Canazei
22 - 26 June
Canazei, Italy
European Continental Championships DH
24 - 26 June
Maribor, Slovenia
DHSE Round 6
24 - 26 June
Beech Mountain Resort, USA
Whistler BC Cup
24 - 26 June
Whistler, Canada
Canada Cup XC
25 June
Whistler, Canada
Internazionalo D'Italia Series
25 - 26 June
La Thuile - Aosta, Italy
Trans BC
27 June - 2 July
British Columbia, Canada
Megavalanche
27 June - 3 July
Alpe d'Huez, France
French National Championships XC
30 June - 3 July
Plœuc L'Hermitage, France
EWS-E Valberg
30 June - 3 July
Valberg, France
JULY
July is another stacked month as the XC and DH World Cups head to Lenzerheide, Vallnord and Snowshoe. This month also sees the American, British and Canadian national Championships
iXS European DH Cup
1 - 3 July
Voss, Norway
French Cup DH
2 - 3 July
TBC
World Cup DH Round 4
8 - 10 July
Lenzerheide, Switzerland
World Cup XC Round 5
8 - 10 July
Lenzerheide, Switzerland
BC/Canda Cup
8 - 10 July
SilverStar - British Columbia, Canada
4X Pro Tour
10 July
Dobrany, Czech Republic
World Cup DH Round 5
15 - 17 July
Vallnord, Andorra
World Cup XC Round 6
15 - 17 July
Vallnord, Andorra
4X Pro Tour
16 July
JBC, Czech Republic
BC/Canada Cup
16 - 17 July
Fernie - British Columbia, Canada
Canada Cup XC
16 - 17 July
Sherbrooke, Canada
American National Championships XC/DH/Enduro
18 - 24 July
Winter Park Resort, USA
Canada Cup
20 July
Panorama - British Columbia, Canada
British National Championships XC
23 - 24 July
Glentress Forest, Scotland
British National Championships DH
23 - 24 July
Glencoe, Scotland
Candaian National Championships XC
23 - 24 July
Oro Station, Canada
Canadian National Championships DH
23 - 24 July
Panorama - British Columbia, Canada
World Cup DH Round 6
29 - 31 July
Snowshoe, USA
World Cup XC Round 7
29 - 31 July
Snowshoe, USA
AUGUST
After a two year break, the EWS is finally back in Whistler at the start of August and we get the two more non-European rounds as the series heads to Burke and Sugarloaf in the USA. The World Cup also returns to a missed venue as XC and DH racing is back at Mont-Sainte-Anne. This busy summer month of racing wraps up with the World Championships in Les Gets.
EWS Whistler
4 - 7 August
Whistler, Canada
World Cup DH Round 7
5 - 7 August
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
World Cup XC Round 8
5 - 7 August
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
Canadian Open Enduro
6 - 7 August
Whistler, Canada
EWS Burke
11 - 14 August
Burke, USA
4X Pro Tour
13 August
MSV, Germany
French Cup DH
13 - 14 August
Châtel, France
UK National DH Series
13 - 14 August
Caersws, Wales
Canadian Open DH
14 August
Whistler, Canada
Canada Cup
14 August
Nova Scotia, Canada
Swiss Epic
16 - 20 August
Arosa/Laax/Davos, Switzerland
EWS Sugarloaf
18 - 21 August
Sugarloaf, USA
European Continental Championships XC
19 - 20 August
Munich, Germany
Swiss Bike Cup
20 - 21 August
Basel, Switzerland
French Cup XC
20 - 21 August
TBC
Canada Cup XC
20 - 21 August
Dieppe, Canada
World Championships XC/DH/XCC/eMTB
24 - 28 August
Les Gets, France
Malverns Classic
25 - 28 August
Eastnor Deer Park, England
Steve Smith Memorial DH/BC Cup
26 -28 August
Mount Washington, Canada
SEPTEMBER
September is the last truly busy month of the year for racing as the World Cup wraps up with the final rounds in Val di Sole. Following the end of the DH World Cups, the French national champion will be crowned at Les Orres in what will definitely be a hotly contested race. The EWS continues in Crans-Montana before heading off to Loudenvielle before the Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure.
World Cup DH Round 8
2 - 4 September
Val di Sole, Italy
World Cup XC Round 9
2 - 4 September
Val di Sole, Italy
Big White BC Cup
2 - 4 September
Big White, Canada
French National Championships DH
8 - 11 September
Les Orres, France
iXS European DH Cup
9 - 11 September
Pila, Italy
EWS Crans Montana
14 - 18 September
Crans-Montana, Switzerland
EWS-E Crans Montana
14 - 18 September
Crans-Montana, Switzerland
BC Bike Race
16 - 22 September
British Columbia, Canada
Coast Gravity Park BC Cup
16 - 18 September
Coast Gravity Park, Canada
Marathon World Championships
17 September
Haderslev, Denmark
UK National DH Series
17 - 18 September
Revolution Bike Park, Wales
Trans Madeira
20 - 24 September
Madeira
EWS Loudenvielle
22 - 25 September
Loudenvielle, France
French Cup XC
23 - 25 September
Levens, France
Sea Otter Europe
23 - 25 September
Girona, Spain
EWS Trophy of Nations
29 September - 2 October
Finale Ligure, Italy
EWS-E Finale Ligure
29 September - 2 October
Finale Ligure, Italy
OCTOBER
based on confirmed events so far October is back to being a quiet month for racing this year but with the potential for delayed events to continue this could fill up later in the year. The one big event to watch in October will most likely be Red Bull Rampage. Although we are still waiting for final confirmation on its exact date.
Swiss Bike Cup
1 - 2 October
Gstaad, Switzerland
Australian National Championships Enduro
22 - 23 October
Red Hill, Australia
Red Bull Rampage
TBC
Utah, USA
9 Comments
IMO World Champs are the perfect season ender. It's one last chance to taste gold and to go all out. Having it mid season feels anticlimatic...
Bummed about 4X. Did they silently remove it from the world champs event or was it me living under a rock when they announced that? The 4X series is cool though it seems to become more and more a central Europe thing. Surely Scott Beaumont would want a UK stop too? And of course there have always been discussions about what 4X should/could be since the very start of it as a WC event. But apparently (considering how few stops they have) big wide manicured/prepared tracks with huge jumps are too expensive to be common. I'm still in favor of more natural trails with multiple lines between the trees. Yes smaller jumps and lower speeds but honestly regular BMX Supercross already has that. No need to top that. But 4X is for mountainbikes. A descending (just to keep the speed decent, not DH steep) with multiline track in the woods with maybe some minor help (in the form of smoothing and berms if the bikes would otherwise stall) could be fun. The only other head-to-head mtb racing we have now is XC which is primarily won on the climbs. Descending takes a different skill and it would be cool seeing that be competitive, showcasing the dirt riding skills that are unique to mountainbiking. I know they tried really rough 4X (think Vigo) but I believe there is a middle ground. And I believe this is what the sport needs to claim a spot between BMX, XC and DH.
youtu.be/I0erJChfDPk
