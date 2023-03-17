The Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Racing Season

March

Crankworx Rotorua



18-26

Rotorua, New Zealand



Tennessee National - Enduro



18-19

Windrock Bike Park, USA





Swiss Bike Cup



18-19

Gränichen, Switzerland



Cape Epic



19-26

Cape Town, South Africa





Taipei Cycle Show



22-25

Taipei, Taiwan



French Cup XC



24-26

Marseille, France





Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo



25

Guanajuato, Mexico



EDR World Cup



25-26

Maydena, Australia





Tennessee National Downhill



26

Windrock Bike Park, USA



EDR World Cup



31-1 April

Derby, Australia







April

iXS European Downhill Cup



14-16

Losinj, Croatia



DHSE Rock Creek



14-16

Zirconia, USA





UK National DH Series



15-16

Rheola, UK



Oceania Continental Championships



15-16

Towoomba, Australia



Swiss Bike Cup



15-16

Schaan, Switzerland



Masters World Championships



19-23

Cerro Bayo, Argentina





Sea Otter Classic



20-23

Monterey, USA



French National EDR Championships



22-23

Levens, France





French Cup XC



28-30

Guéret, France







May

DHSE Windrock Bike Park



5-7

Oliver Springs, USA



4X Pro Tour Rd1



6

Szczawno Zdroj, Poland





UK National DH Series



6-7

Fort William, UK



XC World Cup



11-14

Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic





Austrian National DH Championships



13-14

Windischgarsten, Austria



French Cup DH



14

La Grand-Combe, France





Crankworx Cairns



17-21

Cairns, Australia



iXS Dirt Masters



19-21

Winterberg, Germany





Swiss Bike Cup



19-21

Lugano, Switzerland



4X Pro Tour Rd2.



20

Winterberg, Germany





French Cup XC



26-28

Lons le Saunier, France



DHSE Mountain Creek Bike Park



26-28

Vernon, USA







June

Swiss National XC/XCC Championships



2-4

Crans Montana, Switzerland



EDR World Cup



2-4

Finale Outdoor Region, Italy





XC Marathon World Cup



2-4

Finale Outdoor Region, Italy



4X Pro Tour Rd3.



3

Dobřany, Czech Republic





XC World Cup



8-11

Lenzerheide, Switzerland



DH World Cup



8-11

Lenzerheide, Switzerland





DHSE Snowshoe Mountain



9-11

Snowshoe, USA



European XC Marathon Continental Championships



11

Laissac-Aveyron, France





XC World Cup



15-18

lLeogang, Austria



DH World Cup



15-18

lLeogang, Austria





EDR World Cup



15-18

lLeogang, Austria



Eurobike



21-25

Frankfurt, Germany





Crankworx Innsbruck



21-25

Innsbruck, Austria



Swiss Bike Cup



24-25

Savognin, Switzerland





EDR World Cup



24-25

Val Di Fassa Trentino, Italy



French Cup DH



25

Les Carroz, France





European XC Continental Championships



25

Krakow, Poland



XC World Cup



29-2 July

Val di Sole Trentino, Italy





DH World Cup



29-2 July

Val di Sole Trentino, Italy



4X Pro Tour Rd4.



30

Val Di Sole, Italy







July

BC Bike Race



3-9

British Columbia, Canada



Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez



3-9

Alpe d’Huez, France





French National DH Championships



5-8

Les Arcs, France



American National XC/XCC Championships



5-9

Macungie, USA





French Cup XC



7-9

Puy-Sant-Vincent, France



UK National DH Series



8-9

Llangollen, UK





French National XC/XCC Championships



13-16

Jeumont, France



iXS European Downhill Cup



14-16

Semmering, Austria





4X Pro Tour Rd5.



15

Jablonec, Czech Republic



Canadian National DH Championships



15-16

Fernie, Canada





Red Bull Hardline



15-16

Dyfi, UK



Canadian National XC/XCC Championships



22-23

Kentville, Canda





British National DH Championships



22-23

Rhyd-y-Felin, UK



British National XC/XCC Championships



22-23

Tong, UK





Crankworx Whistler



21-30

Whistler, Canada



Canadian National EDR Championships



30

Whistler, Canada







August

DH World Championships



3-5

Fort William, UK



XC Marathon World Championships



6

Peebles, UK





XC World Championships



8-12

Peebles, UK



French Cup DH



12-13

Chatel, France





Swiss Epic



15-19

Lenzerheide/St Moritz/Davos, Switzerland



DHSE Massanutten Resort



18-20

McGaheysville, USA





UK National DH Series



19-20

Glencoe, UK



Swiss Bike Cup



19-20

Basel, Switzerland





French Cup XC & DH



19-20

Les Menuires, France



XC World Cup



24-27

Pal Arinsal, Andorra





DH World Cup



24-27

Pal Arinsal, Andorra



Malverns Classic



24-27

Malvern, UK







September

DH World Cup



1-3

Loudenvielle, France



EDR World Cup



1-3

Loudenvielle, France





XC World Cup



7-17

Les Portes Du Soleil, France



XC Marathon World Cup



7-17

Les Portes Du Soleil, France





DH World Cup



7-17

Les Portes Du Soleil, France



EDR World Cup



7-17

Les Portes Du Soleil, France





iXS European Downhill Cup



15-17

Verbier, Switzerland



UK National DH Series



23-24

Antur Stiniog, UK





Paris Olympics Test Event



23-24

Paris, France



Sea Otter Europe



23-25

Girona, Spain





iXS International Rookie Championships



24

Schladming, Austria



XC World Cup



27-1 October

Snowshoe, USA





XC Marathon World Cup



27-1 October

Snowshoe, USA



DH World Cup



27-1 October

Snowshoe, USA







October

XC World Cup



5-8

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada



DH World Cup



5-8

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada





Australian National EDR Championships



14-15

Red Hill, Australia



Red Bull Rampage



TBC

Utah, USA







November

Pump Track World Championships



18

Neuquen, Argentina







As we head into the 2023 race season with new team signings and a refresh of World Cup racing, let's take a look at what to expect over the next twelve months and some events to watch out for. We will keep this article updated with any news, rescheduling and cancellations.March kick starts the international race season with heavy hitters such as Crankworx Rotorua, Cape Epic and the opening two rounds of the new Enduro World Cup. The month also ends with the final round of Red Bull's new urban DH series with the racing coming to a close in Mexico.While there are no big international races in April expect some of the big names to start prepping for the start of the XC and DH World Cups as we see some big national series in Europe start up for the year. Alongside national events, April also sees the Oceania continental championships, Masters World Championships and the industry gets together for Sea Otter Classic.The XC World Cup final kicks off in May with the opening round in Nove Mesto. This month also sees the Crankworx World Tour arrive at its second stop of 2023 as it returns to Cairns.After a very long winter, the DH World Cup finally gets into gear in June with the season opener at Lenzerheide. Followed by two more rounds in Leogang and Val di Sole. The EDR and XC World Cup season also continue with a packed month of top-level racing. But there is more as June also houses European continental championships, Crankworx Innsbruck and Eurobike.July is another busy month with plenty of big national races alongside the return of Red Bull Hardline before Crankworx Whistler closes out the month ahead of Augusts World Championships.August may be light on races but the first few weeks will be packed as we get the XC, XCC, XCM and DH World Championships in Scotland. Following the battles for the rainbow jersey the month closes out with the continuation fo the World Cup season in Andorra.September is another stacked month with back-to-back World Cups across XC, DH and EDR. Following this XC racers will get a taste of next year's Paris Olympic course before the World Cup series heads across the pond to the penultimate round in Snowshoe.In what will probably be carnage the World Cup XC and DH season close out 2023 at Mont-Sainte-Anne, holding this race in October is definitely going to be interesting if the weather doesn't;t play fair. October will also see Red Bull Rampage return.November is a lonely month as currently there is only the Pump Track World Championships in Argentina.