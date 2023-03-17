The Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Racing Season

As we head into the 2023 race season with new team signings and a refresh of World Cup racing, let's take a look at what to expect over the next twelve months and some events to watch out for. We will keep this article updated with any news, rescheduling and cancellations.
March
March kick starts the international race season with heavy hitters such as Crankworx Rotorua, Cape Epic and the opening two rounds of the new Enduro World Cup. The month also ends with the final round of Red Bull's new urban DH series with the racing coming to a close in Mexico.
Crankworx Rotorua
18-26
Rotorua, New Zealand
Tennessee National - Enduro
18-19
Windrock Bike Park, USA
Swiss Bike Cup
18-19
Gränichen, Switzerland
Cape Epic
19-26
Cape Town, South Africa
Taipei Cycle Show
22-25
Taipei, Taiwan
French Cup XC
24-26
Marseille, France
Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo
25
Guanajuato, Mexico
EDR World Cup
25-26
Maydena, Australia
Tennessee National Downhill
26
Windrock Bike Park, USA
EDR World Cup
31-1 April
Derby, Australia
April
While there are no big international races in April expect some of the big names to start prepping for the start of the XC and DH World Cups as we see some big national series in Europe start up for the year. Alongside national events, April also sees the Oceania continental championships, Masters World Championships and the industry gets together for Sea Otter Classic.
iXS European Downhill Cup
14-16
Losinj, Croatia
DHSE Rock Creek
14-16
Zirconia, USA
UK National DH Series
15-16
Rheola, UK
Oceania Continental Championships
15-16
Towoomba, Australia
Swiss Bike Cup
15-16
Schaan, Switzerland
Masters World Championships
19-23
Cerro Bayo, Argentina
Sea Otter Classic
20-23
Monterey, USA
French National EDR Championships
22-23
Levens, France
French Cup XC
28-30
Guéret, France
May
The XC World Cup final kicks off in May with the opening round in Nove Mesto. This month also sees the Crankworx World Tour arrive at its second stop of 2023 as it returns to Cairns.
DHSE Windrock Bike Park
5-7
Oliver Springs, USA
4X Pro Tour Rd1
6
Szczawno Zdroj, Poland
UK National DH Series
6-7
Fort William, UK
XC World Cup
11-14
Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic
Austrian National DH Championships
13-14
Windischgarsten, Austria
French Cup DH
14
La Grand-Combe, France
Crankworx Cairns
17-21
Cairns, Australia
iXS Dirt Masters
19-21
Winterberg, Germany
Swiss Bike Cup
19-21
Lugano, Switzerland
4X Pro Tour Rd2.
20
Winterberg, Germany
French Cup XC
26-28
Lons le Saunier, France
DHSE Mountain Creek Bike Park
26-28
Vernon, USA
June
After a very long winter, the DH World Cup finally gets into gear in June with the season opener at Lenzerheide. Followed by two more rounds in Leogang and Val di Sole. The EDR and XC World Cup season also continue with a packed month of top-level racing. But there is more as June also houses European continental championships, Crankworx Innsbruck and Eurobike.
Swiss National XC/XCC Championships
2-4
Crans Montana, Switzerland
EDR World Cup
2-4
Finale Outdoor Region, Italy
XC Marathon World Cup
2-4
Finale Outdoor Region, Italy
4X Pro Tour Rd3.
3
Dobřany, Czech Republic
XC World Cup
8-11
Lenzerheide, Switzerland
DH World Cup
8-11
Lenzerheide, Switzerland
DHSE Snowshoe Mountain
9-11
Snowshoe, USA
European XC Marathon Continental Championships
11
Laissac-Aveyron, France
XC World Cup
15-18
lLeogang, Austria
DH World Cup
15-18
lLeogang, Austria
EDR World Cup
15-18
lLeogang, Austria
Eurobike
21-25
Frankfurt, Germany
Crankworx Innsbruck
21-25
Innsbruck, Austria
Swiss Bike Cup
24-25
Savognin, Switzerland
EDR World Cup
24-25
Val Di Fassa Trentino, Italy
French Cup DH
25
Les Carroz, France
European XC Continental Championships
25
Krakow, Poland
XC World Cup
29-2 July
Val di Sole Trentino, Italy
DH World Cup
29-2 July
Val di Sole Trentino, Italy
4X Pro Tour Rd4.
30
Val Di Sole, Italy
July
July is another busy month with plenty of big national races alongside the return of Red Bull Hardline before Crankworx Whistler closes out the month ahead of Augusts World Championships.
BC Bike Race
3-9
British Columbia, Canada
Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez
3-9
Alpe d’Huez, France
French National DH Championships
5-8
Les Arcs, France
American National XC/XCC Championships
5-9
Macungie, USA
French Cup XC
7-9
Puy-Sant-Vincent, France
UK National DH Series
8-9
Llangollen, UK
French National XC/XCC Championships
13-16
Jeumont, France
iXS European Downhill Cup
14-16
Semmering, Austria
4X Pro Tour Rd5.
15
Jablonec, Czech Republic
Canadian National DH Championships
15-16
Fernie, Canada
Red Bull Hardline
15-16
Dyfi, UK
Canadian National XC/XCC Championships
22-23
Kentville, Canda
British National DH Championships
22-23
Rhyd-y-Felin, UK
British National XC/XCC Championships
22-23
Tong, UK
Crankworx Whistler
21-30
Whistler, Canada
Canadian National EDR Championships
30
Whistler, Canada
August
August may be light on races but the first few weeks will be packed as we get the XC, XCC, XCM and DH World Championships in Scotland. Following the battles for the rainbow jersey the month closes out with the continuation fo the World Cup season in Andorra.
DH World Championships
3-5
Fort William, UK
XC Marathon World Championships
6
Peebles, UK
XC World Championships
8-12
Peebles, UK
French Cup DH
12-13
Chatel, France
Swiss Epic
15-19
Lenzerheide/St Moritz/Davos, Switzerland
DHSE Massanutten Resort
18-20
McGaheysville, USA
UK National DH Series
19-20
Glencoe, UK
Swiss Bike Cup
19-20
Basel, Switzerland
French Cup XC & DH
19-20
Les Menuires, France
XC World Cup
24-27
Pal Arinsal, Andorra
DH World Cup
24-27
Pal Arinsal, Andorra
Malverns Classic
24-27
Malvern, UK
September
September is another stacked month with back-to-back World Cups across XC, DH and EDR. Following this XC racers will get a taste of next year's Paris Olympic course before the World Cup series heads across the pond to the penultimate round in Snowshoe.
DH World Cup
1-3
Loudenvielle, France
EDR World Cup
1-3
Loudenvielle, France
XC World Cup
7-17
Les Portes Du Soleil, France
XC Marathon World Cup
7-17
Les Portes Du Soleil, France
DH World Cup
7-17
Les Portes Du Soleil, France
EDR World Cup
7-17
Les Portes Du Soleil, France
iXS European Downhill Cup
15-17
Verbier, Switzerland
UK National DH Series
23-24
Antur Stiniog, UK
Paris Olympics Test Event
23-24
Paris, France
Sea Otter Europe
23-25
Girona, Spain
iXS International Rookie Championships
24
Schladming, Austria
XC World Cup
27-1 October
Snowshoe, USA
XC Marathon World Cup
27-1 October
Snowshoe, USA
DH World Cup
27-1 October
Snowshoe, USA
October
In what will probably be carnage the World Cup XC and DH season close out 2023 at Mont-Sainte-Anne, holding this race in October is definitely going to be interesting if the weather doesn't;t play fair. October will also see Red Bull Rampage return.
XC World Cup
5-8
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
DH World Cup
5-8
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
Australian National EDR Championships
14-15
Red Hill, Australia
Red Bull Rampage
TBC
Utah, USA
November
November is a lonely month as currently there is only the Pump Track World Championships in Argentina.
Pump Track World Championships
18
Neuquen, Argentina
