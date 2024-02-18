The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 Gravity Racing Season

February

Costa Rican Open of Downhill



February 17-18

Pista El Cabuyal, Costa Rica

MTBNZ National DH Series



February 18

Cardrona, New Zealand

Red Bull Hardline Australia



February 24

Maydena, Australia

New Zealand National DH Championships



February 24-25

Queenstown, New Zealand

March

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo



March 1-3

Valparaíso, Chile

Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand



March 1-3

Christchurch, New Zealand

Australia National DH Championships



March 12-17

Newcastle, Australia

Crankworx Rotorua



March 16-24

Rotorua, New Zealand

Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo



March 23

Guanajuato, Mexico

Tennessee National



March 23-24

Oliver Springs, USA

April

Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series



April 5-7

Ride Rock Creek, USA

Oceanian Continental DH Championships



April 6-7

Illinbah, Australia

UK National Downhill Series Round 1



April 13-14

Rheola, UK

Sea Otter



April 18-21

Monterey, USA

iXS European Downhill Cup



April 28

Lošinj, Croatia

May

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 1



May 3-5

Fort William, UK

UCI Enduro World Cup Round 1



May 10-12

Finale Outdoor Region, Italy

UCI Masters World Championships



May 16-19

Cairns, Australia

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 2



May 17-19

Bielsko - Biała, Poland

UCI Enduro World Cup Round 2



May 17-19

Bielsko - Biała, Poland

Crankworx Cairns



May 22-26

Cairns, Australia

Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series



May 24-26

Mountain Creek Bike Park, USA

French National Enduro Championships



May 24-26

Brassac, France

UK National Downhill Series Round 2



May 25-26

Fort William, UK

June

Red Bull Hardline Wales



June 1-2

Machynlleth, UK

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 3



June 7-9

Leogang, Austria

UCI Enduro World Cup Round 3



June 7-9

Leogang, Austria

Crankworx Innsbruck



June 12-16

Innsbruck, Austria

4X ProTour



June 14

Val di Sole, Italy

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 4



June 14-16

Val di Sole, Italy

iXS European Downhill Cup



June 21-23

Lenzerheide, Switzerland

UK National Downhill Series Round 3



June 22-23

Antur Stiniog, UK

French Cup DH



June 23

TBC, France





UCI Downhill World Cup Round 5



June 28-July 7

Les Gets, France

UCI Enduro World Cup Round 4



June 28-July 7

Châtel, France

French Cup DH



June 29-30

Les Arcs, France

July

Megavalanche



July 1-7

Alpe d'Huez, France

Canada Cup DH



July 6-7

Fernie, Canada

Canada Cup DH



July 9-10

Panorama, Canada

UCI Enduro World Cup Round 5



July 12-14

Valais, Switzerland

4X ProTour



July 13

JBC, Czech Republic

Canada Cup DH



July 13-14

Golden, Canada

iXS European Downhill Cup



July 20-21

Panticosa, Spain

British National DH Championships



July 20-21

Rhyd-y-Felin, UK

Crankworx Whistler



July 19-28

Whistler, Canada

iXS European Downhill Cup



July 27-28

Les Deux Alpes, France

Canadian National Enduro Championships



July 28

Whistler, Canada

American National DH Championships



July 31-August 4

Zirconia, USA

American National Enduro Championships



July 31-August 4

Zirconia, USA

August

4X ProTour



August 3

Dobrany, Czech Republic

Canada Cup DH



August 3-4

Silver Star, Canada

UK National Downhill Series Round 4



August 3-4

Glencoe, UK

UEC European Continental DH Championships



August 9-11

Champéry, Switzerland

Canadian National DH Championships



August 10-11

Sun Peaks, Canada

Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series



August 16-18

Southern California Venue TBA, USA

British National Enduro Championships



August 17-18

Ae Forest, UK

French National DH Championships



August 21-24

Valberg, France

Malverns Classic



August 22-25

Malverns, UK

iXS European Downhill Cup



August 23-25

Maribor, Slovenia

Stevie Smith Memorial Canada Cup DH



August 24-25

Mt. Washington, Canada

UCI DH World Championships



August 28-September 1

Pal Arinsal, Andorra

September

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 6



September 6-8

Loudenvielle, France

UCI Enduro World Cup Round 6



September 6-8

Loudenvielle, France

4X ProTour



September 7

Szczawno Zdroj, Poland

iXS European Downhill Cup



September 13-15

Verbier, Switzerland

UK National Downhill Series Round 5



September 14-15

Rhyd y Felin, UK

French Cup DH



September 15

Les Orres, France

US Open of Mountain Biking



September 26-29

Killington, USA

American Continental DH Championships



September 26-29

La Libertad, El Salvador

iXS European Downhill Cup



September 27-29

Abetone Cutligliano, Italy

October

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 7



October 4-6

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

Australian National Enduro Championships



October 15-20

Perth, Australia

Red Bull Rampage



October TBC

Utah, USA





Red Bull Cerro Abajo



October TBC

TBC, Italy





As we head into the 2024 race season, let's look at what to expect over the next twelve months and the top gravity events to watch out for. We will update this article with any news, rescheduling or cancellations throughout the season.February kickstarts this year's racing with a packed month of events to keep an eye out for. Early this month, we had the first Snow Bike World Championships which raised a few eyebrows. There is also plenty of racing in New Zealand with multiple stops of the national series before the month closes out with the national championships. February also sees another first-time event with Red Bull Hardline making its way to Maydena in Australia.March starts with more Red Bull racing with its Urban DH series kicking off at the classic venue of Valparaíso in Chile. The second stop of the series in Mexico arrives on our screens at the end of the month. There is plenty more racing in New Zealand in March with both the Crankworx Summer Series and the opening round of the Crankworx World Tour in Rototura.While April is a big month for XC racing with the start of the World Cup series, it provides a little rest for gravity racers with a focus on more national-level racing. April sees the start of the new Monster Energy Pro series as well as the UK national races and the iXS European DH Cup. We should see plenty of new tech this month as Sea Otter once again returns to Monterey, California.May is a great month for race fans as both the Downhill and Enduro World Cups kick off with two rounds of racing across the UK, Italy and Poland. Crankworx heads to its second stop in May with a return to Cairns in Australia. There is also plenty of national racing with more UK racing and another stop of the Monster Energy Pro series.June is another stacked month of racing with Red Bull Hardline in Wales starting things off before the Downhill and Enduro World Cups head to Leogang and then Val di Sole, Les Gets and Châtel. Crankworx is back in Europe with its return once again to Innsbruck. Between the World Cups, there are plenty of other opportunities for racers to get between the tape with multiple French Cup races and more rounds of the iXS European Cup and UK national series.July is a quieter month for top-level downhill racing as the DH World Cup starts its mid-season break. In its absence, there is still the fifth round of the Enduro World Cup series in Valais and some national championship events. The end of the month brings one of the biggest events of the year as the Crankworx World Tour reaches its conclusion in Whistler.August is another month without any big international races until the very final weekend, when rainbow jerseys are on the line for downhill in Andorra. Starting August there is another stop of the 4X Pro Tour followed by the big race for European races with the Continental Championships in Champéry. The same weekend will see Canada's best riders battle for the downhill national title. August also sees the first National Championships for enduro taking place at Ae Forest.Coming straight off World Champs at the end of August, September starts with the sixth round of both the enduro and downhill World Cups with riders heading back to Loudenvielle in France. This is also the final round of the enduro series where we will see the 2024 champions crowned. While the World Cup downhill series takes another break before its final stop, there are plenty of other races to enjoy with more rounds of the iXs European Cup, French Cup and UK national series. September is also host to the US Open of Mountain Biking with a huge prize purse for riders who can go fastest between the tape.The final big month of racing is October when the World Cup series wraps up in Mont-Sainte-Anne after seven stops across Europe and North America. As well as World Cup racing, we expect to see Red Bull Rampage back on our screens as well as the Red Bull Urban DH series stopping in Italy.