The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 Gravity Racing Season

Feb 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
As we head into the 2024 race season, let's look at what to expect over the next twelve months and the top gravity events to watch out for. We will update this article with any news, rescheduling or cancellations throughout the season.


February


photo

February kickstarts this year's racing with a packed month of events to keep an eye out for. Early this month, we had the first Snow Bike World Championships which raised a few eyebrows. There is also plenty of racing in New Zealand with multiple stops of the national series before the month closes out with the national championships. February also sees another first-time event with Red Bull Hardline making its way to Maydena in Australia.

Costa Rican Open of Downhill

February 17-18
Pista El Cabuyal, Costa Rica
Find out more here


MTBNZ National DH Series

February 18
Cardrona, New Zealand
Find out more here


Red Bull Hardline Australia

February 24
Maydena, Australia
Find out more here


New Zealand National DH Championships

February 24-25
Queenstown, New Zealand
Find out more here



March


Loic Bruni

March starts with more Red Bull racing with its Urban DH series kicking off at the classic venue of Valparaíso in Chile. The second stop of the series in Mexico arrives on our screens at the end of the month. There is plenty more racing in New Zealand in March with both the Crankworx Summer Series and the opening round of the Crankworx World Tour in Rototura.

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

March 1-3
Valparaíso, Chile
Find out more here


Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand

March 1-3
Christchurch, New Zealand
Find out more here


Australia National DH Championships

March 12-17
Newcastle, Australia
Find out more here


Crankworx Rotorua

March 16-24
Rotorua, New Zealand
Find out more here


Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo

March 23
Guanajuato, Mexico
Find out more here


Tennessee National

March 23-24
Oliver Springs, USA
Find out more here



April


Gold medal winner and three-time back to back champ Mitch Ropelato.

While April is a big month for XC racing with the start of the World Cup series, it provides a little rest for gravity racers with a focus on more national-level racing. April sees the start of the new Monster Energy Pro series as well as the UK national races and the iXS European DH Cup. We should see plenty of new tech this month as Sea Otter once again returns to Monterey, California.

Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series

April 5-7
Ride Rock Creek, USA
Find out more here


Oceanian Continental DH Championships

April 6-7
Illinbah, Australia
Find out more here


UK National Downhill Series Round 1

April 13-14
Rheola, UK
Find out more here


Sea Otter

April 18-21
Monterey, USA
Find out more here


iXS European Downhill Cup

April 28
Lošinj, Croatia
Find out more here



May


A track suited to the bulldog s style. 35th today.

May is a great month for race fans as both the Downhill and Enduro World Cups kick off with two rounds of racing across the UK, Italy and Poland. Crankworx heads to its second stop in May with a return to Cairns in Australia. There is also plenty of national racing with more UK racing and another stop of the Monster Energy Pro series.

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 1

May 3-5
Fort William, UK
Find out more here


UCI Enduro World Cup Round 1

May 10-12
Finale Outdoor Region, Italy
Find out more here


UCI Masters World Championships

May 16-19
Cairns, Australia
Find out more here


UCI Downhill World Cup Round 2

May 17-19
Bielsko - Biała, Poland
Find out more here


UCI Enduro World Cup Round 2

May 17-19
Bielsko - Biała, Poland
Find out more here


Crankworx Cairns

May 22-26
Cairns, Australia
Find out more here


Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series

May 24-26
Mountain Creek Bike Park, USA
Find out more here


French National Enduro Championships

May 24-26
Brassac, France
Find out more here


UK National Downhill Series Round 2

May 25-26
Fort William, UK
Find out more here



June


Ratty Bryce floating the gap.

June is another stacked month of racing with Red Bull Hardline in Wales starting things off before the Downhill and Enduro World Cups head to Leogang and then Val di Sole, Les Gets and Châtel. Crankworx is back in Europe with its return once again to Innsbruck. Between the World Cups, there are plenty of other opportunities for racers to get between the tape with multiple French Cup races and more rounds of the iXS European Cup and UK national series.

Red Bull Hardline Wales

June 1-2
Machynlleth, UK
Find out more here


UCI Downhill World Cup Round 3

June 7-9
Leogang, Austria
Find out more here


UCI Enduro World Cup Round 3

June 7-9
Leogang, Austria
Find out more here



Crankworx Innsbruck

June 12-16
Innsbruck, Austria
Find out more here


4X ProTour

June 14
Val di Sole, Italy
Find out more here


UCI Downhill World Cup Round 4

June 14-16
Val di Sole, Italy
Find out more here


iXS European Downhill Cup

June 21-23
Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Find out more here


UK National Downhill Series Round 3

June 22-23
Antur Stiniog, UK
Find out more here


French Cup DH

June 23
TBC, France


UCI Downhill World Cup Round 5

June 28-July 7
Les Gets, France
Find out more here


UCI Enduro World Cup Round 4

June 28-July 7
Châtel, France
Find out more here


French Cup DH

June 29-30
Les Arcs, France
Find out more here



July


Patrick Laffey corner smashing

July is a quieter month for top-level downhill racing as the DH World Cup starts its mid-season break. In its absence, there is still the fifth round of the Enduro World Cup series in Valais and some national championship events. The end of the month brings one of the biggest events of the year as the Crankworx World Tour reaches its conclusion in Whistler.

Megavalanche

July 1-7
Alpe d'Huez, France
Find out more here


Canada Cup DH

July 6-7
Fernie, Canada
Find out more here


Canada Cup DH

July 9-10
Panorama, Canada
Find out more here


UCI Enduro World Cup Round 5

July 12-14
Valais, Switzerland
Find out more here


4X ProTour

July 13
JBC, Czech Republic
Find out more here


Canada Cup DH

July 13-14
Golden, Canada
Find out more here


iXS European Downhill Cup

July 20-21
Panticosa, Spain
Find out more here


British National DH Championships

July 20-21
Rhyd-y-Felin, UK
Find out more here


Crankworx Whistler

July 19-28
Whistler, Canada
Find out more here


iXS European Downhill Cup

July 27-28
Les Deux Alpes, France
Find out more here


Canadian National Enduro Championships

July 28
Whistler, Canada
Find out more here


American National DH Championships

July 31-August 4
Zirconia, USA
Find out more here


American National Enduro Championships

July 31-August 4
Zirconia, USA
Find out more here



August


Erica Van Leuven did the business here in Vallnord to christen her rainbow stripes.

August is another month without any big international races until the very final weekend, when rainbow jerseys are on the line for downhill in Andorra. Starting August there is another stop of the 4X Pro Tour followed by the big race for European races with the Continental Championships in Champéry. The same weekend will see Canada's best riders battle for the downhill national title. August also sees the first National Championships for enduro taking place at Ae Forest.

4X ProTour

August 3
Dobrany, Czech Republic
Find out more here


Canada Cup DH

August 3-4
Silver Star, Canada
Find out more here


UK National Downhill Series Round 4

August 3-4
Glencoe, UK
Find out more here


UEC European Continental DH Championships

August 9-11
Champéry, Switzerland
Find out more here


Canadian National DH Championships

August 10-11
Sun Peaks, Canada
Find out more here


Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series

August 16-18
Southern California Venue TBA, USA
Find out more here


British National Enduro Championships

August 17-18
Ae Forest, UK
Find out more here


French National DH Championships

August 21-24
Valberg, France
Find out more here


Malverns Classic

August 22-25
Malverns, UK
Find out more here


iXS European Downhill Cup

August 23-25
Maribor, Slovenia
Find out more here


Stevie Smith Memorial Canada Cup DH

August 24-25
Mt. Washington, Canada
Find out more here


UCI DH World Championships

August 28-September 1
Pal Arinsal, Andorra
Find out more here



September


Richie Rude could really do not better than 2nd in the overall so with the pressure off was managing an injury and riding with fun in training.

Coming straight off World Champs at the end of August, September starts with the sixth round of both the enduro and downhill World Cups with riders heading back to Loudenvielle in France. This is also the final round of the enduro series where we will see the 2024 champions crowned. While the World Cup downhill series takes another break before its final stop, there are plenty of other races to enjoy with more rounds of the iXs European Cup, French Cup and UK national series. September is also host to the US Open of Mountain Biking with a huge prize purse for riders who can go fastest between the tape.

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 6

September 6-8
Loudenvielle, France
Find out more here


UCI Enduro World Cup Round 6

September 6-8
Loudenvielle, France
Find out more here


4X ProTour

September 7
Szczawno Zdroj, Poland
Find out more here


iXS European Downhill Cup

September 13-15
Verbier, Switzerland
Find out more here


UK National Downhill Series Round 5

September 14-15
Rhyd y Felin, UK
Find out more here


French Cup DH

September 15
Les Orres, France
Find out more here


US Open of Mountain Biking

September 26-29
Killington, USA
Find out more here


American Continental DH Championships

September 26-29
La Libertad, El Salvador
Find out more here


iXS European Downhill Cup

September 27-29
Abetone Cutligliano, Italy
Find out more here



October


Two in a row for Goldstone here in MSA.

The final big month of racing is October when the World Cup series wraps up in Mont-Sainte-Anne after seven stops across Europe and North America. As well as World Cup racing, we expect to see Red Bull Rampage back on our screens as well as the Red Bull Urban DH series stopping in Italy.

UCI Downhill World Cup Round 7

October 4-6
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
Find out more here


Australian National Enduro Championships

October 15-20
Perth, Australia
Find out more here


Red Bull Rampage

October TBC
Utah, USA


Red Bull Cerro Abajo

October TBC
TBC, Italy




2 Comments
  • 3 0
 This is really useful cheers!

How feasible to add a race calendar tab to the webdite so it's easy to come back and check through the year?
  • 2 0
 Looking unlikely that the crankworx summer series at the start of march is gonna happen after the wild fires in christchurch, hope they can get it sorted but its not looking good







