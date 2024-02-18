The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 Gravity Racing Season

As we head into the 2024 race season, let's look at what to expect over the next twelve months and the top gravity events to watch out for. We will update this article with any news, rescheduling or cancellations throughout the season.
February
February kickstarts this year's racing with a packed month of events to keep an eye out for. Early this month, we had the first Snow Bike World Championships which raised a few eyebrows. There is also plenty of racing in New Zealand with multiple stops of the national series before the month closes out with the national championships. February also sees another first-time event with Red Bull Hardline making its way to Maydena in Australia.
Costa Rican Open of DownhillFebruary 17-18Pista El Cabuyal, Costa RicaFind out more here MTBNZ National DH SeriesFebruary 18Cardrona, New ZealandFind out more here Red Bull Hardline AustraliaFebruary 24Maydena, AustraliaFind out more here New Zealand National DH ChampionshipsFebruary 24-25Queenstown, New ZealandFind out more here
March
March starts with more Red Bull racing with its Urban DH series kicking off at the classic venue of Valparaíso in Chile. The second stop of the series in Mexico arrives on our screens at the end of the month. There is plenty more racing in New Zealand in March with both the Crankworx Summer Series and the opening round of the Crankworx World Tour in Rototura.
Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro AbajoMarch 1-3Valparaíso, ChileFind out more here Crankworx Summer Series New ZealandMarch 1-3Christchurch, New ZealandFind out more here Australia National DH ChampionshipsMarch 12-17Newcastle, AustraliaFind out more here Crankworx RotoruaMarch 16-24Rotorua, New ZealandFind out more here Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro AbajoMarch 23Guanajuato, MexicoFind out more here Tennessee NationalMarch 23-24Oliver Springs, USAFind out more here
April
While April is a big month for XC racing with the start of the World Cup series, it provides a little rest for gravity racers with a focus on more national-level racing. April sees the start of the new Monster Energy Pro series as well as the UK national races and the iXS European DH Cup. We should see plenty of new tech this month as Sea Otter once again returns to Monterey, California.
Monster Energy Pro Downhill SeriesApril 5-7Ride Rock Creek, USAFind out more here Oceanian Continental DH ChampionshipsApril 6-7Illinbah, AustraliaFind out more here UK National Downhill Series Round 1April 13-14Rheola, UKFind out more here Sea OtterApril 18-21Monterey, USAFind out more here iXS European Downhill CupApril 28Lošinj, CroatiaFind out more here
May
May is a great month for race fans as both the Downhill and Enduro World Cups kick off with two rounds of racing across the UK, Italy and Poland. Crankworx heads to its second stop in May with a return to Cairns in Australia. There is also plenty of national racing with more UK racing and another stop of the Monster Energy Pro series.
UCI Downhill World Cup Round 1May 3-5Fort William, UKFind out more here UCI Enduro World Cup Round 1May 10-12Finale Outdoor Region, ItalyFind out more here UCI Masters World ChampionshipsMay 16-19Cairns, AustraliaFind out more here UCI Downhill World Cup Round 2May 17-19Bielsko - Biała, PolandFind out more here UCI Enduro World Cup Round 2May 17-19Bielsko - Biała, PolandFind out more here Crankworx CairnsMay 22-26Cairns, AustraliaFind out more here Monster Energy Pro Downhill SeriesMay 24-26Mountain Creek Bike Park, USAFind out more here French National Enduro ChampionshipsMay 24-26Brassac, FranceFind out more here UK National Downhill Series Round 2May 25-26Fort William, UKFind out more here
June
June is another stacked month of racing with Red Bull Hardline in Wales starting things off before the Downhill and Enduro World Cups head to Leogang and then Val di Sole, Les Gets and Châtel. Crankworx is back in Europe with its return once again to Innsbruck. Between the World Cups, there are plenty of other opportunities for racers to get between the tape with multiple French Cup races and more rounds of the iXS European Cup and UK national series.
Red Bull Hardline WalesJune 1-2Machynlleth, UKFind out more here UCI Downhill World Cup Round 3June 7-9Leogang, AustriaFind out more here UCI Enduro World Cup Round 3June 7-9Leogang, AustriaFind out more here Crankworx InnsbruckJune 12-16Innsbruck, AustriaFind out more here 4X ProTourJune 14Val di Sole, ItalyFind out more here UCI Downhill World Cup Round 4June 14-16Val di Sole, ItalyFind out more here iXS European Downhill CupJune 21-23Lenzerheide, SwitzerlandFind out more here UK National Downhill Series Round 3June 22-23Antur Stiniog, UKFind out more here
French Cup DH
June 23
TBC, France
UCI Downhill World Cup Round 5June 28-July 7Les Gets, FranceFind out more here UCI Enduro World Cup Round 4June 28-July 7Châtel, FranceFind out more here French Cup DHJune 29-30Les Arcs, FranceFind out more here
July
July is a quieter month for top-level downhill racing as the DH World Cup starts its mid-season break. In its absence, there is still the fifth round of the Enduro World Cup series in Valais and some national championship events. The end of the month brings one of the biggest events of the year as the Crankworx World Tour reaches its conclusion in Whistler.
MegavalancheJuly 1-7Alpe d'Huez, FranceFind out more here Canada Cup DHJuly 6-7Fernie, CanadaFind out more here Canada Cup DHJuly 9-10Panorama, CanadaFind out more here UCI Enduro World Cup Round 5July 12-14Valais, SwitzerlandFind out more here 4X ProTourJuly 13JBC, Czech RepublicFind out more here Canada Cup DHJuly 13-14Golden, CanadaFind out more here iXS European Downhill CupJuly 20-21Panticosa, SpainFind out more here British National DH ChampionshipsJuly 20-21Rhyd-y-Felin, UKFind out more here Crankworx WhistlerJuly 19-28Whistler, CanadaFind out more here iXS European Downhill CupJuly 27-28Les Deux Alpes, FranceFind out more here Canadian National Enduro ChampionshipsJuly 28Whistler, CanadaFind out more here American National DH ChampionshipsJuly 31-August 4Zirconia, USAFind out more here American National Enduro ChampionshipsJuly 31-August 4Zirconia, USAFind out more here
August
August is another month without any big international races until the very final weekend, when rainbow jerseys are on the line for downhill in Andorra. Starting August there is another stop of the 4X Pro Tour followed by the big race for European races with the Continental Championships in Champéry. The same weekend will see Canada's best riders battle for the downhill national title. August also sees the first National Championships for enduro taking place at Ae Forest.
4X ProTourAugust 3Dobrany, Czech RepublicFind out more here Canada Cup DHAugust 3-4Silver Star, CanadaFind out more here UK National Downhill Series Round 4August 3-4Glencoe, UKFind out more here UEC European Continental DH ChampionshipsAugust 9-11Champéry, SwitzerlandFind out more here Canadian National DH ChampionshipsAugust 10-11Sun Peaks, CanadaFind out more here Monster Energy Pro Downhill SeriesAugust 16-18Southern California Venue TBA, USAFind out more here British National Enduro ChampionshipsAugust 17-18Ae Forest, UKFind out more here French National DH ChampionshipsAugust 21-24Valberg, FranceFind out more here Malverns ClassicAugust 22-25Malverns, UKFind out more here iXS European Downhill CupAugust 23-25Maribor, SloveniaFind out more here Stevie Smith Memorial Canada Cup DHAugust 24-25Mt. Washington, CanadaFind out more here UCI DH World Championships August 28-September 1Pal Arinsal, AndorraFind out more here
September
Coming straight off World Champs at the end of August, September starts with the sixth round of both the enduro and downhill World Cups with riders heading back to Loudenvielle in France. This is also the final round of the enduro series where we will see the 2024 champions crowned. While the World Cup downhill series takes another break before its final stop, there are plenty of other races to enjoy with more rounds of the iXs European Cup, French Cup and UK national series. September is also host to the US Open of Mountain Biking with a huge prize purse for riders who can go fastest between the tape.
UCI Downhill World Cup Round 6September 6-8Loudenvielle, FranceFind out more here UCI Enduro World Cup Round 6September 6-8Loudenvielle, FranceFind out more here 4X ProTourSeptember 7Szczawno Zdroj, PolandFind out more here iXS European Downhill CupSeptember 13-15Verbier, SwitzerlandFind out more here UK National Downhill Series Round 5September 14-15Rhyd y Felin, UKFind out more here French Cup DHSeptember 15Les Orres, FranceFind out more here US Open of Mountain BikingSeptember 26-29Killington, USAFind out more here American Continental DH ChampionshipsSeptember 26-29La Libertad, El SalvadorFind out more here iXS European Downhill CupSeptember 27-29Abetone Cutligliano, ItalyFind out more here
October
The final big month of racing is October when the World Cup series wraps up in Mont-Sainte-Anne after seven stops across Europe and North America. As well as World Cup racing, we expect to see Red Bull Rampage back on our screens as well as the Red Bull Urban DH series stopping in Italy.
UCI Downhill World Cup Round 7October 4-6Mont-Sainte-Anne, CanadaFind out more here Australian National Enduro ChampionshipsOctober 15-20Perth, AustraliaFind out more here
Red Bull Rampage
October TBC
Utah, USA
Red Bull Cerro Abajo
October TBC
TBC, Italy
