The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 XC Racing Season

Australia National Championships



Newcastle, Australia

March 12-17



French Cup



Marseille - Luminy, France

March 15-17



Copa Catalana



Gavá. Spain

March 16



Swiss Bike Cup



Gränichen, Switzerland

March 16-17



Cape Epic



Cape Town - Western Cape, South Africa

March 17-24



US Pro Cup



Temecula, USA

March 22-24



Oceanian Continental Championships



Brisbane, Australia

March 23



Tennessee National



Oliver Springs, USA

March 23



Swiss Bike Cup



Rivera, Switzerland

March 24



Copa Catalana



Corró d'Amunt, Spain

March 24



Internazionali D'Italia



Esanatoglia, Italy

March 30-31



April

US Pro Cup



Fayetteville, USA

April 3



Swiss Bike Cup



Lugano, Switzerland

April 6-7



UK National XC Series



Cannock Chase, UK

April 7



XC World Cup



Mairipora, Brazil

April 12-14



XC World Cup



Araxa, Minas Gerais, Brazil

April 19-21



Sea Otter Classic



Monterey, USA

April 19 - 21



UK National XC Series



Kirroughtree Forest, UK

April 21



May

French National Championships



Levens, France

May 2-5



Maja Wloszczowska MTB Race



Jelenia Góra, Poland

May 4



ÖKK Bike Revolution



Chur, Switzerland

May 5



European Continental Championships



Cheile Gradistei, Romania

May 8-12



American Continental Championships



Midway, USA

May 8-12



Asian Continental Championships



Putrajaya, Malaysia

May 8-12



African Continental Championships



Morocco

May 11-12



UK National XC Series



Margam Park, UK

May 12



Masters World Championships



Cairns, Australia

May 16-19



Ötztaler MountainBike Festival



Haiming, Austria

May 19-20



XC World Cup



Nové Mesto, Czech Republic

May 24-26



XCM World Cup



Nové Mesto, Czech Republic

May 24-26



June

ÖKK Bike Revolution



Engelberg, Switzerland

June 2



French Cup



Ussel, France

June 7-9



Swiss Bike Cup



Leysin, Switzerland

June 8-9



UK National XC Series



Hamsterley Forest, UK

June 9



XC World Cup



Val di Sole, Italy

June 14-16



XC World Cup



Crans-Montana, Switzerland

June 21-23



XC World Cup



Haute-Savoie, France

June 28-7 July



XCM World Cup



Haute-Savoie, France

June 28-7 July



ÖKK Bike Revolution



Davos, Switzerland

June 30



UK National XC Series



Parkwood, UK

June 30



July

French Cup



Puy-Saint-Vincent, France

July 12-14



Swiss National Championships



Echallens, Switzerland

July 12-14



American National Championships



Macungie, USA

July 16-21



British National Championships



Dalby Forest, UK

July 19-21



Canadian National Championships



Kentville, Canada

July 20



Olympic Games



Paris, France

July 28-29



August

Leadville Trail 100



Leadville, USA

August 10



French Cup



Les Menuires - La Croisette, France

August 17-18



Swiss Epic



Engadin, Davos, Switzerland

August 20-24



Swiss Bike Cup



Basel, Switzerland

August 24-25



World Championships



Pal Arinsal, Andorra

August 28 - 1 September



September

ÖKK Bike Revolution



Gruyere, Switzerland

September 8



ÖKK Bike Revolution



Huttwil, Switzerland

September 15



French Cup



Agde, France

September 20-22



Marathon World Championships



Snowshoe, USA

September 21-22



Swiss Bike Cup



Crans Montana, Switzerland

September 21-22



XC World Cup



Lake Placid, USA

September 27-29



XCM World Cup



Lake Placid, USA

September 27-29



October

XC World Cup



Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

October 4 - 6



As the 2024 XC race season is heating up, let's see what you can expect over the next twelve months and the top events to watch out for. We will update this article with any news, rescheduling or cancellations throughout the season.With the World Cup season not too far away, March is a packed month of XC racing as riders attend national-level races to hone their race craft. The biggest race of the month is the gruelling week-long challenge of the Cape Epic kicking off on March 17.April starts with a few national events for some last-minute racing before the World Cup circus heads to Brazil for back-to-back rounds in Mairipora and Araxá. April also sees Monterey, California, once again host the Sea Otter Classic between April 19 and 21.After the World Cup series kick-off in April, May doesn't slow things down for the world's best with multiple championship events. The French national championships start the month before we see the European, American, Asian and African continental champions crowned later in the month. Closing out May is the XC and XCM World Cup events at Nové Mesto.June sees a packed month of racing with three World Cup rounds in Val di Sole, Crans-Montana and the Haute-Savoie region. The final French stop of the three back-to-back World Cups will also feature an XCM race.July is another busy month as several national champions will be crowned before the biggest event of the year, the Paris Olympics. The spectacle of the Olympics will see Tom Pidcock and Jolanda Neff try to defend their gold medals from the Tokyo Games.After some busy months of racing, August sees a break for riders as they will look to recollect their strength to face off at this year's World Championships in Andorra.As the season nears its conclusion, September sees the final rounds of several national series events and the Marathon World Champs in Snowshoe. The month ends with more top-level racing as the World Cup heads to Lake Placid.Finally, with the season at its conclusion for 2024, the World Cup ends just as it did in 2023 with an autumnal showdown at the classic venue of Mont-Sainte-Anne.