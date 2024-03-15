The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 XC Racing Season

As the 2024 XC race season is heating up, let's see what you can expect over the next twelve months and the top events to watch out for. We will update this article with any news, rescheduling or cancellations throughout the season.You can view our guide to 2024 Gravity events here or take a look at our spotlight on US racing.
March
With the World Cup season not too far away, March is a packed month of XC racing as riders attend national-level races to hone their race craft. The biggest race of the month is the gruelling week-long challenge of the Cape Epic kicking off on March 17.
Australia National ChampionshipsNewcastle, AustraliaMarch 12-17
French CupMarseille - Luminy, FranceMarch 15-17
Copa CatalanaGavá. SpainMarch 16
Swiss Bike CupGränichen, SwitzerlandMarch 16-17
Cape EpicCape Town - Western Cape, South AfricaMarch 17-24
Oceanian Continental ChampionshipsBrisbane, AustraliaMarch 23
Tennessee NationalOliver Springs, USAMarch 23
Swiss Bike CupRivera, SwitzerlandMarch 24
Copa CatalanaCorró d'Amunt, SpainMarch 24
Internazionali D'ItaliaEsanatoglia, ItalyMarch 30-31
April
April starts with a few national events for some last-minute racing before the World Cup circus heads to Brazil for back-to-back rounds in Mairipora and Araxá. April also sees Monterey, California, once again host the Sea Otter Classic between April 19 and 21.
US Pro CupFayetteville, USAApril 3
Swiss Bike CupLugano, SwitzerlandApril 6-7
UK National XC SeriesCannock Chase, UKApril 7
XC World CupMairipora, BrazilApril 12-14
XC World CupAraxa, Minas Gerais, BrazilApril 19-21
Sea Otter ClassicMonterey, USAApril 19 - 21
UK National XC SeriesKirroughtree Forest, UKApril 21
May
After the World Cup series kick-off in April, May doesn't slow things down for the world's best with multiple championship events. The French national championships start the month before we see the European, American, Asian and African continental champions crowned later in the month. Closing out May is the XC and XCM World Cup events at Nové Mesto.
French National ChampionshipsLevens, FranceMay 2-5
Maja Wloszczowska MTB RaceJelenia Góra, PolandMay 4
ÖKK Bike RevolutionChur, SwitzerlandMay 5
European Continental ChampionshipsCheile Gradistei, RomaniaMay 8-12
American Continental ChampionshipsMidway, USAMay 8-12
Asian Continental ChampionshipsPutrajaya, MalaysiaMay 8-12
African Continental ChampionshipsMoroccoMay 11-12
UK National XC SeriesMargam Park, UKMay 12
Masters World ChampionshipsCairns, AustraliaMay 16-19
Ötztaler MountainBike FestivalHaiming, AustriaMay 19-20
XC World CupNové Mesto, Czech RepublicMay 24-26
XCM World CupNové Mesto, Czech RepublicMay 24-26
June
June sees a packed month of racing with three World Cup rounds in Val di Sole, Crans-Montana and the Haute-Savoie region. The final French stop of the three back-to-back World Cups will also feature an XCM race.
ÖKK Bike RevolutionEngelberg, SwitzerlandJune 2
French CupUssel, FranceJune 7-9
Swiss Bike CupLeysin, SwitzerlandJune 8-9
UK National XC SeriesHamsterley Forest, UKJune 9
XC World CupVal di Sole, ItalyJune 14-16
XC World CupCrans-Montana, Switzerland June 21-23
XC World CupHaute-Savoie, FranceJune 28-7 July
XCM World CupHaute-Savoie, FranceJune 28-7 July
ÖKK Bike RevolutionDavos, SwitzerlandJune 30
UK National XC SeriesParkwood, UKJune 30
July
July is another busy month as several national champions will be crowned before the biggest event of the year, the Paris Olympics. The spectacle of the Olympics will see Tom Pidcock and Jolanda Neff try to defend their gold medals from the Tokyo Games.
French CupPuy-Saint-Vincent, FranceJuly 12-14
Swiss National ChampionshipsEchallens, SwitzerlandJuly 12-14
American National ChampionshipsMacungie, USAJuly 16-21
British National ChampionshipsDalby Forest, UKJuly 19-21
Canadian National ChampionshipsKentville, CanadaJuly 20
Olympic GamesParis, FranceJuly 28-29
August
After some busy months of racing, August sees a break for riders as they will look to recollect their strength to face off at this year's World Championships in Andorra.
Leadville Trail 100Leadville, USAAugust 10
French CupLes Menuires - La Croisette, FranceAugust 17-18
Swiss EpicEngadin, Davos, SwitzerlandAugust 20-24
Swiss Bike CupBasel, SwitzerlandAugust 24-25
World ChampionshipsPal Arinsal, AndorraAugust 28 - 1 September
September
As the season nears its conclusion, September sees the final rounds of several national series events and the Marathon World Champs in Snowshoe. The month ends with more top-level racing as the World Cup heads to Lake Placid.
ÖKK Bike RevolutionGruyere, SwitzerlandSeptember 8
ÖKK Bike RevolutionHuttwil, SwitzerlandSeptember 15
French CupAgde, FranceSeptember 20-22
Marathon World ChampionshipsSnowshoe, USASeptember 21-22
Swiss Bike CupCrans Montana, SwitzerlandSeptember 21-22
XC World CupLake Placid, USASeptember 27-29
XCM World CupLake Placid, USASeptember 27-29
October
Finally, with the season at its conclusion for 2024, the World Cup ends just as it did in 2023 with an autumnal showdown at the classic venue of Mont-Sainte-Anne.
XC World CupMont-Sainte-Anne, CanadaOctober 4 - 6
