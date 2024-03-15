The Ultimate Guide to the 2024 XC Racing Season

Mar 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Tom Pidcock adds another notch to his win list.

As the 2024 XC race season is heating up, let's see what you can expect over the next twelve months and the top events to watch out for. We will update this article with any news, rescheduling or cancellations throughout the season.

You can view our guide to 2024 Gravity events here or take a look at our spotlight on US racing.


March


during stage 2 of the 2023 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from Hermanus High School to Hermanus High School Hermanus South Africa on the 21th March 2023. Photo by Nick Muzik Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC
Photo by Nick Muzik/Cape Epic

With the World Cup season not too far away, March is a packed month of XC racing as riders attend national-level races to hone their race craft. The biggest race of the month is the gruelling week-long challenge of the Cape Epic kicking off on March 17.


Australia National Championships

Newcastle, Australia
March 12-17

Find out more here

French Cup

Marseille - Luminy, France
March 15-17

Find out more here

Copa Catalana

Gavá. Spain
March 16

Find out more here

Swiss Bike Cup

Gränichen, Switzerland
March 16-17

Find out more here

Cape Epic

Cape Town - Western Cape, South Africa
March 17-24

Find out more here

US Pro Cup

Temecula, USA
March 22-24

Find out more

Oceanian Continental Championships

Brisbane, Australia
March 23

Find out more here

Tennessee National

Oliver Springs, USA
March 23

Find out more here

Swiss Bike Cup

Rivera, Switzerland
March 24

Find out more here

Copa Catalana

Corró d'Amunt, Spain
March 24

Find out more here

Internazionali D'Italia

Esanatoglia, Italy
March 30-31

Find out more here


April


Rebecca McConnell leads the pack early on in the race.

April starts with a few national events for some last-minute racing before the World Cup circus heads to Brazil for back-to-back rounds in Mairipora and Araxá. April also sees Monterey, California, once again host the Sea Otter Classic between April 19 and 21.


US Pro Cup

Fayetteville, USA
April 3

Find out more here

Swiss Bike Cup

Lugano, Switzerland
April 6-7

Find out more here

UK National XC Series

Cannock Chase, UK
April 7

Find out more here

XC World Cup

Mairipora, Brazil
April 12-14

Find out more here

XC World Cup

Araxa, Minas Gerais, Brazil
April 19-21

Find out more here

Sea Otter Classic

Monterey, USA
April 19 - 21

Find out more here

UK National XC Series

Kirroughtree Forest, UK
April 21

Find out more here


May


Last year s overall World Cup winner Alessandra Keller will be content with her start to the 2023 season.

After the World Cup series kick-off in April, May doesn't slow things down for the world's best with multiple championship events. The French national championships start the month before we see the European, American, Asian and African continental champions crowned later in the month. Closing out May is the XC and XCM World Cup events at Nové Mesto.


French National Championships

Levens, France
May 2-5

Find out more here

Maja Wloszczowska MTB Race

Jelenia Góra, Poland
May 4

Find out more here

ÖKK Bike Revolution

Chur, Switzerland
May 5

Find out more here

European Continental Championships

Cheile Gradistei, Romania
May 8-12

Find out more here

American Continental Championships

Midway, USA
May 8-12

Find out more here

Asian Continental Championships

Putrajaya, Malaysia
May 8-12

Find out more here

African Continental Championships

Morocco
May 11-12

Find out more here

UK National XC Series

Margam Park, UK
May 12

Find out more here

Masters World Championships

Cairns, Australia
May 16-19

Find out more here

Ötztaler MountainBike Festival

Haiming, Austria
May 19-20

Find out more here

XC World Cup

Nové Mesto, Czech Republic
May 24-26

Find out more here

XCM World Cup

Nové Mesto, Czech Republic
May 24-26

Find out more here


June


photo

June sees a packed month of racing with three World Cup rounds in Val di Sole, Crans-Montana and the Haute-Savoie region. The final French stop of the three back-to-back World Cups will also feature an XCM race.


ÖKK Bike Revolution

Engelberg, Switzerland
June 2

Find out more here

French Cup

Ussel, France
June 7-9

Find out more here

Swiss Bike Cup

Leysin, Switzerland
June 8-9

Find out more here

UK National XC Series

Hamsterley Forest, UK
June 9

Find out more here

XC World Cup

Val di Sole, Italy
June 14-16

Find out more here

XC World Cup

Crans-Montana, Switzerland
June 21-23

Find out more here

XC World Cup

Haute-Savoie, France
June 28-7 July

Find out more here

XCM World Cup

Haute-Savoie, France
June 28-7 July

Find out more here

ÖKK Bike Revolution

Davos, Switzerland
June 30

Find out more here

UK National XC Series

Parkwood, UK
June 30

Find out more here


July


photo

July is another busy month as several national champions will be crowned before the biggest event of the year, the Paris Olympics. The spectacle of the Olympics will see Tom Pidcock and Jolanda Neff try to defend their gold medals from the Tokyo Games.


French Cup

Puy-Saint-Vincent, France
July 12-14

Find out more here

Swiss National Championships

Echallens, Switzerland
July 12-14

Find out more here

American National Championships

Macungie, USA
July 16-21

Find out more here

British National Championships

Dalby Forest, UK
July 19-21

Find out more here

Canadian National Championships

Kentville, Canada
July 20

Find out more here

Olympic Games

Paris, France
July 28-29

Find out more here


August


Puck Pieterse on her way to 7th place.

After some busy months of racing, August sees a break for riders as they will look to recollect their strength to face off at this year's World Championships in Andorra.


Leadville Trail 100

Leadville, USA
August 10

Find out more here

French Cup

Les Menuires - La Croisette, France
August 17-18

Find out more here

Swiss Epic

Engadin, Davos, Switzerland
August 20-24

Find out more here

Swiss Bike Cup

Basel, Switzerland
August 24-25

Find out more here

World Championships

Pal Arinsal, Andorra
August 28 - 1 September

Find out more here


September


The lead group up the far climb. Vidaurre was always in good company throughout the race.

As the season nears its conclusion, September sees the final rounds of several national series events and the Marathon World Champs in Snowshoe. The month ends with more top-level racing as the World Cup heads to Lake Placid.


ÖKK Bike Revolution

Gruyere, Switzerland
September 8

Find out more here

ÖKK Bike Revolution

Huttwil, Switzerland
September 15

Find out more here

French Cup

Agde, France
September 20-22

Find out more here

Marathon World Championships

Snowshoe, USA
September 21-22

Find out more here

Swiss Bike Cup

Crans Montana, Switzerland
September 21-22

Find out more here

XC World Cup

Lake Placid, USA
September 27-29

Find out more here

XCM World Cup

Lake Placid, USA
September 27-29

Find out more here


October


Lecomte diving into the rocks.

Finally, with the season at its conclusion for 2024, the World Cup ends just as it did in 2023 with an autumnal showdown at the classic venue of Mont-Sainte-Anne.


XC World Cup

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
October 4 - 6

Find out more here


