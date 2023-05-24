The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

The Official Australian Whip-Off Championships
Photo Epic





Caroline Buchanan

Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style
Results
Photo Epic
Replay





Jackson Frew

Crankworx Cairns Dual Slalom
Results
Photo Epic
Replay





Caroline Buchanan

Crankworx Cairns Pump Track
Results
Photo Epic
Replay





Emil Johansson


Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle
Results
Photo Epic
Replay





Emil Johansson


RockShox Downhill Cairns
Results
Photo Epic
Replay




COUDERC Paul

Bas Van Steenbergen
Jenna Hasting

Winning Runs
Downhill
Slopestyle



King & Queen Standings



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Ultimate Recap Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Cairns 2023


Must Read This Week
Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel
39634 views
Review: 2023 Canyon Neuron CF 9
37217 views
First Look: Pivot's New Mach 4SL
37044 views
Revisited: The Specialized Status 140 After One Year With a Guest Editor
35304 views
First Ride: Archibald Cycles' AC1 Doomsday Machine
34151 views
Opening Day Survey 2023: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
33908 views
Red Bull Formation Cancelled For 2023
32271 views
Slack Randoms: Full-Face Commuter Helmets, Breaking Frames, XC Parodies & More
29757 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035770
Mobile Version of Website