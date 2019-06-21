RACING

The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 21, 2019
by Ed Spratt  



Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank

Results
Photo Epic





RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge

Results and Replay
Photo Epic


Mons Royale Speed & Style

Results and Replay
Photo Epic


iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club

Results and Replay
Photo Epic


Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

Results and Replay
Photo Epic
Winning Runs









King & Queen Standings



Crankworx Fantasy Contest


It's been an exciting week at Crankworx Innsbruck, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 3000 of you that played along throughout the week in the Fantasy Crankworx League, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy Crankworx Innsbruck winner?

Overall Winner: Crankworx Innsbruck: @seamanstephens21
Dual Slalom. Dual Speed & Style, Downhill, Slopestyle

CONGRATULATIONS @seamanstephens21 on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the week! After all 4 events, @seamanstephens21 is your overall winner and takes home the trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack.


Think you've got a hang of how it works now? See you in Whistler!



Good luck!


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @SramMedia / @trek / @monsroyale / @Spank-Ind / @100percent


