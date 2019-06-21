The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Crankworx Fantasy Contest
It's been an exciting week at Crankworx Innsbruck, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 3000 of you that played along throughout the week in the Fantasy Crankworx League, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy Crankworx Innsbruck winner?
Overall Winner: Crankworx Innsbruck: @seamanstephens21
Dual Slalom. Dual Speed & Style, Downhill, SlopestyleCONGRATULATIONS @seamanstephens21
on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the week! After all 4 events, @seamanstephens21
is your overall winner and takes home the trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack
.
Think you've got a hang of how it works now? See you in Whistler!
Good luck!
