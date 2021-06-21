The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
Results
Photo Epic
Video: 10+ Insane Whips in Slow Motion





Vali H ll vs Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck
Results
Photo Epic
Replay





Last year s winner Mathilde Bernard had a really strong start and began gaining momentum.

RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge
Results
Photo Epic
Replay





It took no time to get into the swing of things in the first rounds. Genon whipping and Isted spinning.

CLIF Speed & Style
Results
Photo Epic
Replay














deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
Results
Photo Epic
Replay
Video




Harriet Burbidge-Smith making quick work of whoever she was facing.
Phoebe Gale is the newest addition to the FMD team and Phoebe deliveres the goods. first place for the junior

Huge backflip superman by Erik Fedko
Tomas Lemoine getting loose in practice.






King & Queen Standings



 what a splendid week of racing, tech and photo epics.

