The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Ed Masters on the way to taking the win.

Giant Toa Enduro Presented by Camelback
Results
Photo Epic
Video: 5 Minutes of Raw Enduro Racing





Rotorua AirDH presented by Bosch
Results
Photo Epic





100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
Results
Photo Epic
Replay






Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK
Results
Photo Epic
Video: Mic'd Up at Whip Offs





What a final round for the ladies both Vaea and Jordy had some big tricks but in the end Jordy took the win by a narrow margin.


CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale
Results
Photo Epic
Replay




Godziek triple truckdriver.

Best Trick presented by Transdiesel
Video




Timoth Bringer tucking it up on the large on-off.

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
Results
Photo Epic
Replay




Bubba Warren on his way to 3rd place.

Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7
Results
Photo Epic
Replay




Sick Mick Hannah joined his sister on the top step of the podium.




Crankworx Rotorua 2020







King & Queen Standings



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 When it comes to articles its funny to see how much more focus there is on Tech than racing during Crankworx.
  • 1 0
 I like to ride my bike! Yay!

