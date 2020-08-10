The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Summer Series - Week 2

Aug 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  






Overall Standings After Week 2:

Men:

1st. Finn Iles: 661
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 473
3rd. Rhys Verner: 450
4th. Kirk McDowall: 428
5th. Lucas Cruz: 425
6th. Jesse Melamed: 415
7th. Mckay Vezina: 384
8th. Henry Fitzgerald: 375
9th. Remi Gauvin: 364
10th. Kasper Woolley: 361
11th. Mark Wallace: 337
12th. Seth Sherlock: 279
13th. Elliot Jamieson: 278
14th. Fabien Cousinié: 260
15th. Trevor Burke: 159
16th. Brett Rheeder: 100

Women:

1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 690
2nd. Casey Brown: 640
3rd. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 580
4th. Miranda Miller: 545
5th. Georgia Astle: 445
6th. Leonie Picton: 320
7th. Lucy Schick: 320
8th. Ainhoa Ijurco: 95



Posted In:
Racing and Events Ultimate Recap Crankworx Summer Series 2020


