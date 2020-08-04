The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Summer Series - Week1

Aug 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Miranda Miller





Mark Wallace with a unique course inspection technique.

SilverStar Dual Slalom
Results
Photo Epic









All eyes on the prize for Finn Iles.







Miranda Miller







Overall Standings After Week 1:

Men:

1st. Finn Iles: 370
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 315
3rd. Kasper Woolley: 276
4th. Remi Gauvin: 204
5th. Mckay Vezina: 188
6th. Lucas Cruz: 186
7th. Kirk McDowall: 183
8th. Rhys Verner:175
9th. Jesse Melamed: 174
10th. Seth Sherlock: 165
11th. Henry Fitzgerald: 152
12th. Mark Wallace: 144
13th. Elliot Jamieson: 122
14th. Fabien Cousinié: 122
15th. Trevor Burke: 105
16th. Brett Rheeder: 70
17th. Jakob Jewett: 56

Women:

1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 385
2nd. Casey Brown: 330
3rd. Miranda Miller: 280
4th. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 245
5th. Georgia Astle: 205
6th. Leonie Picton: 195
7th. Lucy Schick: 160
8th. Ainhoa Ijurco: 70



