The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Whistler 2019

Crankworx Fantasy Contest
It's been an exciting week at Crankworx Whistler, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 2000 of you that played along throughout the week, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy Crankworx Whistler winner?
Overall Winner: Crankworx Whistler
Dual Slalom, Dual Speed & Style, Downhill, SlopestyleCONGRATULATIONS @maroski
on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the week! After all 4 events, @maroski
is your overall winner and takes home the trip for 2 to a Crankworx World Tour Stop in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap.
