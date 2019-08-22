The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 22, 2019
Garbanzo DH

Results
Photo Epic
















100% Dual Slalom

Results
Replay
Photo Epic








Crankworx Whistler Whip-Off presented by Spank

Results
Photo Epic





RockShox Ultimate Pump Track Challenge

Results
Replay
Photo Epic





CLIF Speed & Style

Results
Replay
Photo Epic





Best Trick

Photo Epic










Canadian Open DH presented by IXS

Results
Replay
Photo Epic

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
Meeshka prepping her outfit for the 80s themed Pinkbike party.







King & Queen Standings



Crankworx Fantasy Contest


It's been an exciting week at Crankworx Whistler, and we can't believe it's already over. There were over 2000 of you that played along throughout the week, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy Crankworx Whistler winner?


Overall Winner: Crankworx Whistler
Dual Slalom, Dual Speed & Style, Downhill, Slopestyle

@maroski

CONGRATULATIONS @maroski on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the week! After all 4 events, @maroski is your overall winner and takes home the trip for 2 to a Crankworx World Tour Stop in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap..







