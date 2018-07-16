Pinkbike.com
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2018
Jul 16, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
Bikes
Video: 5 Carbon Enduro Bikes
Video: 5 Aluminium Enduro Bikes
An Air-Pressurized Frame For Adventure Bikes?
Kineticworks Quintessenz - The Most Adaptable Long-Travel Bike?
3 New Carbon 29ers From KTM, NS, & BH
Dropper Posts & Suspension
Fox's New Live Valve Spotted
Funn's New $39 Dropper Post Cartridge & More
Motion Ride's 170mm Linkage Fork
Brakes
Video: New Brakes From Magura, Shimano, & TRP
Trickstuff Aims To Retake 'Most Powerful' Crown With New Maxima Brakes
TRP's New G-Spec Trail SLC Brake
More Tech
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain
New CushCore Insert, Less Expensive HT Pedals, Smanie's N.spire Seat
Ceramicspeed Claims Their Bearings Could Outlast Your Frame
Welcome To Tire Town: Kenda, Goodyear, Schwalbe, Hutchinson, & WTB
Hutchinson's Real-Time Tire Pressure Monitor
Apparel, Helmets & Armor
Bell's New Full Face and Bargain MIPS Half Shell
TSG Protection & 100% Eyewear
23 Super Bright Kits
The New Five Ten x Adidas Shoes Explained
Evoc's Neo Protection Pack Is Seriously High Tech
Giro's Two-Shell Aether Helmet
Prototype Endura Lids & New Thule Backpacks
50to01-Inspired Clothing & Prototype Protection
Helmets, Protection, & Clothing From POC
A Closer Look At Troy Lee Designs' Stage Helmet
Oakley's New MTB Range Includes Clothing & A Greg Minnaar Helmet
Randoms
Media Days Randoms I: Paul Finally Finds a Bike That's Too Big
Media Days Randoms II
Eurobike Media Days Randoms: eMTB Overload
Eurobike Randoms I
Eurobike Randoms II
Eurobike Randoms III
More Randoms
Final Randoms
And More!
A Barely-There Glove, an Ultra-Adjustable Enduro Bike, & a Technical Flat Pedal Shoe
New Tech From FSA, Marin, Kask, & Koo
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
/
@rideTSG
/
@ride100percent
/
@GiroSportDesign
/
@LeattUSA
/
@AlpinestarsMTB
/
@endurasport
/
@LooseRiders
/
@troyleedesigns
/
@evocsports
/
@GiroSportDesign
/
@Endura
/
@Magura
/
@shimano
/
@MarinBikes
/
@Polygonbikes
/
@pivotcycles
/
@konaworld
/
@orangebikes
/
@wilderness-trail-bikes
/
@schwalbe
/
@foxracingshox
/
@oakley
/
@crankbrothers
/
@ns-bikes
/
@Royal-Racing
/
@sevenidp
/
@ROTORBikeComponents
/
@Magura
/
@SCOTT-Sports
/
@NicolaiUSA
/
@Ion
/
@syncros
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
almightybenners
(38 mins ago)
wheres the Intend fork? specifically clicked to read about it.
@pinkbike
have been doing this clickbaity crap more and more recently. Might as well have been called 'You'll never believe what we saw at eurobike"
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(30 mins ago)
This article was not intended to show it.
[Reply]
+ 1
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(20 mins ago)
Eurobike Randoms I
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
