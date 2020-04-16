The Ultimate Recap of Pond Beaver 2020

We had a ton of fun making Pond Beaver happen, and it seems like it was pretty well received. We had more videos, more articles, significantly more reads, and nearly double the comments compared to last year's spring trade shows.



That said, we sincerely hope to be back in Monterey next April to see our friends, get sunburns, and make questionable decisions at the Crown & Anchor.

Pond Beaver 2020 Quick Stats



Tech Videos : 8

Total Stories : 52

Total Reads : 1.5M (so far)

Total Comments : 6,271

Introduction



Tech Videos



Tech



Wheels & Tires



Apparel, Packs, & Protection



Bikes



Randoms



Best for Last



A huge THANK YOU to everyone who's been checking out our Pond Beaver coverage. I hope you've enjoyed it! With the whole world at various levels of lockdown this spring, we knew we wanted to do something to keep everyone at home informed while we're missing out on trade shows.What did you guys think? Should we do this again in the future if trade shows get cancelled? What would you like to see more of? Do we need to figure out how to do a virtual t-shirt cannon?If you missed any stories, a recap of all our Pond Beaver coverage is below.