The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2018

Apr 27, 2018
30 Second Sells

Part I
Part II
Tech

Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype
Sunday Randoms
Friday Randoms: Wooden XC Racer, Run-Flat Inserts, and the Most Expensive Tire at the Show
Randoms: Shoes, Sealant Solutions, and Suspension Squishing
New Wide Range Drivetrain, Manitou Dirt Jump Fork, and a Dirt Cheap DH Bike
Ellsworth Truth Gets a Remake
Kona's New Carbon Process 153 29, Big Honzo, and More
Cody Kelley's Patriotic Alchemy Arktos 29 Bike Check
Randoms: Ibis' Dropper Post Drop-Bar Bike, a Tiny Foot Pump & More
First Look: Jamis' New 3VO Suspension
Quarq's TyreWiz Lets You Check Your Tire Pressure With Your Phone
GT Bicycles' Timeline Museum
Kirt Voreis' Niner 27.5 Prototype
Randoms: A Plethora of Grips, Multicoloured Lock Nuts, Anodized Rotors, & More
MRP's New Dual Crown Fork and Coil Shock
Syncros Silverton SL One-Piece Carbon Wheels
New Funn UpDown Stealth Dropper
5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018
Checking Out The 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers - Video
Women's Round Up
Monterey mountain biking trails
