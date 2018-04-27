The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2018
Apr 27, 2018
by Sarah Moore
Tech Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged PrototypeSunday RandomsFriday Randoms: Wooden XC Racer, Run-Flat Inserts, and the Most Expensive Tire at the ShowRandoms: Shoes, Sealant Solutions, and Suspension SquishingNew Wide Range Drivetrain, Manitou Dirt Jump Fork, and a Dirt Cheap DH BikeEllsworth Truth Gets a RemakeKona's New Carbon Process 153 29, Big Honzo, and MoreCody Kelley's Patriotic Alchemy Arktos 29 Bike CheckRandoms: Ibis' Dropper Post Drop-Bar Bike, a Tiny Foot Pump & MoreFirst Look: Jamis' New 3VO SuspensionQuarq's TyreWiz Lets You Check Your Tire Pressure With Your PhoneGT Bicycles' Timeline MuseumKirt Voreis' Niner 27.5 PrototypeRandoms: A Plethora of Grips, Multicoloured Lock Nuts, Anodized Rotors, & MoreMRP's New Dual Crown Fork and Coil ShockSyncros Silverton SL One-Piece Carbon WheelsNew Funn UpDown Stealth Dropper5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018Checking Out The 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers - VideoWomen's Round UpOne Last Walk Through the Biggest Bike Show in CaliforniaMonterey mountain biking trailsMonterey, California mountain biking trails
