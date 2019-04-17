PINKBIKE TECH

The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2019

Apr 17, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  









Rachel Strait on stage 4.



Andrew L Esperance on his way to third place this morning.
















Monterey mountain biking trails
Monterey, California mountain biking trails

MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic


Must Read This Week
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
59845 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
56852 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
55201 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
52708 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
50817 views
Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Mixed Wheel Size Polygon XquarOne DH
44353 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
42810 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
42788 views

5 Comments

  • + 10
 Retired from pro racing in 2001, Leigh Donovan qualified 2nd in Pro Slalom, ended up 5th...That was kinda cool. Signed, her biggest fan Wink
  • + 3
 How Rachel Strait sponsored by GT! She's a mid pack rider at best.
  • + 1
 Because her being mid-pack is still faster than 95% of female riders and probably faster than you.
  • + 1
 E-BIKES missing coverage, what's wrong with this picture? Wasn't all the hype about recently? Also, gearboxes?
  • + 1
 Love the helmet.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031074
Mobile Version of Website