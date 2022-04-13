The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022

Mike Levy's Tech Videos
Come with us for a walk through the Sea Otter venue to look for new bikes and gear. Max and I find a prototype Polygon using a six-bar suspension layout, the Reeb SST with its 3D-printed frame components and flex-stays, Van Dessel's carbon trail bike, Revel's new 29" wheeled Rail, and Mondraker's 130mm-travel Raze that comes with their own suspension telemetry system.Announced back in February
, the Pinkbike racing team is tackling the 2022 World Cup downhill season with Ben Cathro at the helm as manager and coach while also still getting between the tape himself. With Cathro in California for his first Sea Otter, we thought it'd be a good time to talk to 'Line Guy' about his Santa Cruz V10 race bike and how he likes to set it up.
The Digit Datum is a 140mm-travel trail bike with a novel suspension system that sees the shock, which they also manufacture themselves in the US, tucked up inside the toptube. The load-bearing shock slides on a set of fork bushings - it's a structural member of the frame - and a short link rotates around the bottom bracket to connect the front and rear triangles together. It's a clever arrangement, so we tracked down Tim Lane, Digit's founder, to take a closer look.
The sun is out at Sea Otter and so are all the fresh bikes and shiny components, and that means it's time for us to take walk around the venue to see what's new. We spotted the 130mm and 170mm-travel versions of We Are One's Arrival, Orange's linkage-equipped Switch 7, a new down-country tire from Vittoria called the Syerra, 5 Dev's wild cranks and titanium stem that are both machined in San Diego, and X-Fusion's surprise E-Manic wireless dropper post.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 115 - WE ARE ONE'S CEO TALKS FUTURE DH BIKE, E-BIKES, & DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING
April 9th, 2022
"There are a lot of different carbon fiber rims on the market these days, but there's only one brand manufacturing their own mountain bike rims in the great white north: We Are One. Their first product, the Agent, was released back in 2017 and they've since added many more to its catalog... as well as a highly-regarded enduro bike that's also made in their Kamloops factory with domestically sourced ingredients.
Brian Park and I sat down with Dustin Adams, We Are One's founder and retired World Cup downhill racer, to talk about the challenges (and advantages) of doing it in Canada, locally sourced parts, knowing when to ask for help, if We Are One has plans to make a downhill bike or e-bike, and many other things." - Mike Levy
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 116 - NEW BIKES AND GEAR FROM SEA OTTER
April 11th, 2022
"Last week saw Sea Otter return to full strength for 2022, with a packed venue full of exhibitors, racing, and a lot of mountain bikers who were all happy to be back at Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway. And it wouldn't be an Otter without a bunch of new bikes and fresh gear, which is what Mike Kazimer, Alicia Leggett, and myself are on about in today's episode. We get into the details of Contra Bikes' steel high pivot machine, EXT's new air shock, a ton of fresh clothing, X-Fusion's wireless dropper post, and a whole bunch more." - Mike Levy
