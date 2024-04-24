The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2024

Mondraker Summum Proto





Tech

Vittoria Releases New Peyote & Mezcal XC Race Tires
Maxxis Team Spec Aspen ST Tire
New DT Swiss 240 DEG Hubs
Kali Protectives' New Full Face Helmets
Industry Nine's SOLiX M Hubs & Wheelsets
Michelin's Aggressive New Wild Enduro Tires
Praxis' New Flat Pedals, Stem, & Carbon Bottle Cage
Transmission Cage Upgrades from Kogel, Ceramicspeed, and Cascade Components
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
Madrone Cycles' SRAM Eagle Repair Kits & Prototype Derailleur
Vorsprung's New Telum Coil Shock
EXT's Vaia Inverted DH Fork & Updated Coil Shocks
Randoms Round 2: New Tools, Goggles, Grips, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2024
What's New in Women's MTB Apparel at Sea Otter 2024
Even More Randoms - Sea Otter 2024
Randoms Round 3: Dario's Treasures
What's New for the Kids at Sea Otter 2024
Deity Releases New Stems, Grips, & Pedals
Dario's Final Sea Otter Randoms
Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024





Videos




With roots dating back to 1991, the Sea Otter Classic is one of the biggest biking events and tradeshows each year and brings together all sides of the biking industry from athletes to brands, spectators and consumers. Taking place in April in the sunny hills of Monterey, California, that means this event really feels like the official start to the biking season in North America. Christina Chappetta covers why it’s much different to an indoor European biking tradeshow, a World Cup racing weekend or even Crankworx mountain bike festival, in that it encompasses nearly ALL of the biking disciplines, including road cycling, enduro, downhill, dual slalom, XC, trials riding and more.



In the past fortnight, we have seen large amount of new tech releases. However, Sea Otter 2024 represents some of the first opportunities for many riders to see these things in the flesh, as well as take a deeper dive into what the product aims to do.



Welcome to a video summary from Day 2 of the Sea Otter Classic.



There are so many giveaways, interesting new products and colourful characters at Sea Otter Classic that it's hard to stand out from the crowd. Ben Cathro takes a lap of the venue to find his favourites.




Course builder Kyle Strait made it to quarter finals


Racing & Events

The 2024 Lifetime Grand Prix Kicks Off with the Fuego XL 100km Today at the Sea Otter Classic
Kona Leaves Sea Otter Under Strange Circumstances
Video: WynTV from the 2024 Sea Otter Classic Slalom
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 2
3 Initiatives at Sea Otter Pushing for a More Inclusive Bike Industry
Results: Cody Kelly & Rae Morrison Win 2024 Sea Otter Enduro
Keegan Swenson & Sofia Gomez Villafane Win the Fuego XL at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic
Photo Report: Fun in the Sun at the 2024 Fuego XL
Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter 2024
Video: Official Highlights from the Fuego XL at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic
Results: Downhill - Sea Otter 2024
Photo Report: Fast & Loose at the 2024 Sea Otter Dual Slalom
Photo Story: 'Sea Otter Dual Slalom For Dummies' - A Play by Play of the Race From a First Time Watcher





Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds




Posted In:
Racing and Events Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,352 articles
Report
