EVENTS

The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Innsbruck and Les Gets 2018

Jun 27, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018


iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club

Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Track Preview



Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda

Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Inside the Tape



Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Crankworx Innsbruck Highlights 2018

Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video



Oakley Official Alpine Whip-Off Championship

Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video



Rockshox Pump Track Challenge

Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018




Innsbruck mountain biking trails




Crankworx Les Gets 2018





The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank

Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video



The RockShox Les Gets Pump Track Challenge

Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video






The Muc-Off Dual Speed & Style

Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video




Mont-Chéry DH

Results


Crankworx 2018
Crankworx 2018


King & Queen Standings




MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx @iXS @kendatires @monsroyale @Spank-Ind @oakley @SramMedia @pinkbikeoriginals @Fahhhmed @mucoff @ride100percent


Must Read This Week
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
55988 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
47209 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
46265 views
First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components
45106 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
36174 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
36036 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
33903 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
30465 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028925
Mobile Version of Website