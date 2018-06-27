Pinkbike.com
The Ultimate Recap of Crankworx Innsbruck and Les Gets 2018
Jun 27, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Track Preview
Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Inside the Tape
Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Crankworx Innsbruck Highlights 2018
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Oakley Official Alpine Whip-Off Championship
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Rockshox Pump Track Challenge
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Tech
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27
Bike Check: Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S
15 Whip-Off Championship Bikes
Tech Randoms: Part 1
Bike Check: Adrien Loron's Norco Rampage
Tech Randoms: Part 2
Video: 10 Pro DH Bike Checks
Innsbruck
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 Essential Guide
Innsbruck mountain biking trails
Crankworx Les Gets Downhill
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Inside The Tape
The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
The RockShox Les Gets Pump Track Challenge
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Inside The Tape
The Muc-Off Dual Speed & Style
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
100% Dual Slalom
Results
Photo Epic
Highlights Video
Mont-Chéry DH
Results
Tech
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's Devinci Django DS Bike
Bike Check: Eddie Masters' Pivot Mach 5.5
Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Tracer
Whip-Off Winning Bike Checks
Bike Check: Mitch Chubey's Morpheus VSlope
Winning Downhill Bike Check
Bernard Kerr's Winning DS Bike Check
Tech Randoms
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike
Winning Slope Bike
Bike Checks: 3 Slopestyle Bikes From Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
King & Queen Standings
Les Gets
Crankworx Les Gets 2018 Essential Guide
