The Union Announces 2024 Roster & New Title Sponsor

There’s nothing permanent except change, and for 2024 we’re stoked to announce our new partner in crime, Trek Bikes, as our frame and title sponsor. It’s rad to think that we’ll be included amongst their lineup of insane teams and athletes, whilst the wider brand support means we can think bigger and faster as we head into the future.



We’re also so stoked to say that we’ll be spoiled by SRAM and RockShox for drivetrain, brakes and suspension. We’ve always looked up to both brands in how they support, market and develop everything from products to athletes, so being a part of that family now is a crazy-good feeling. Main bonus? Their coffee machine is way nicer than ours too.



Handmade in the USA and rounding out the new partners will be ENVE wheelsets and keeping Hauser’s chainring straight will be E-Thirteen guides. Phew.