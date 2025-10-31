Priority Bikes Announces New High Pivot Enduro with Pinion Smart.Shift & Gates Belt Drive

PRESS RELEASE: Priority Bikes
The Vanth is our gravity-focused enduro featuring Pinion Smart.Shift, Gates Belt Drive, 165mm travel and mixed wheel set.
Capable of lapping the bike park to topping podiums, the Vanth features the patent-pending Stillpoint High Pivot Platform, with ideally-positioned suspension points for a ride that’s faster, smoother, and more capable over the most heinous trails.
Its Pinion gearbox cuts unsprung mass with its centralized weight placement while freeing riders of vulnerable, maintenance-intensive chains and derailleurs with the Gates Belt Drive’s silent power transfer.
