Priority Bikes Announces New High Pivot Enduro with Pinion Smart.Shift & Gates Belt Drive

Oct 31, 2025
by Priority Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Priority Bikes

The Vanth is our gravity-focused enduro featuring Pinion Smart.Shift, Gates Belt Drive, 165mm travel and mixed wheel set.

Capable of lapping the bike park to topping podiums, the Vanth features the patent-pending Stillpoint High Pivot Platform, with ideally-positioned suspension points for a ride that’s faster, smoother, and more capable over the most heinous trails.

Its Pinion gearbox cuts unsprung mass with its centralized weight placement while freeing riders of vulnerable, maintenance-intensive chains and derailleurs with the Gates Belt Drive’s silent power transfer.

Priority Bicycles creates low-maintenance bicycles featuring a Gates Carbon Drive Belt, backed by 7-day-a-week customer service, shipped directly to your door.

Learn more on our Website: http://www.prioritybicycles.com

Questions?
Email us at [email protected]
Reach us via text or phone at (917) 819-1665

