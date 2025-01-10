Powered by Outside

The Velo Podcast with Mike Levy: Cobble Crushing, Night Riding, & Heavenly Climbing on Our Favorite Rides of 2024

Jan 10, 2025
by Mike Levy  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bKvB1-itwM

Are AI coaching tools coming for the jobs of cycling coaches? What's going on in cyclocross? How is a video game designer fighting Ontario's premier on bike lanes? And why does Brompton have a gravel bike?

3 Comments
  • 10
 It's nice to hear levy again
  • 10
 WHAAAAT!?
  • 10
 I'll take it







