The Very First: IXS European Downhill Cup 4 - Finals Photo Epic and Video

Jul 23, 2017
by Racement  

After his big crash in the finish area Rastislav Baranek had to go to the hospital but still celebrated his big win in some style
THE VERY FIRST
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert


The fourth round of the IXS European Downhill Cup is in the history books. With some heavy rain during the night, the track conditions were crucial this morning and the riders were all over the place. After a solid last practice session, the surface got dryer and the finals were about to start.

Sandra Ruebesam repeated her great performance from yesterday's seeding taking her first ever IXS European Downhill Cup win. It was fellow compatriot Nina Hoffmann who settled for second followed by Jana Bartova.

In the Elite Men category, all eyes were on Matt Walker and Jure Zabjek but both would be unlucky and finish outside the top three. Meanwhile, it was Rastislav Baranek who stormed into the finish area after a phenomenal run, winning his first ever EDC, just like Ruebesam did. Unfortunately, he slipped off his bars after the finish line and crashed hard, forcing him to leave for the hospital. Second place went to Andreas Kolb followed by Felix Klee.


There might have been some rain last night

It was one of the mornings when you just do not want to get out of bed

The clouds were low but started to slowly disappear during the last practice session

Matt Walker looked great all day but had not the luck which is sometimes needed

The wide open grass turns were pretty slippery this morning

The dirt dried quick and the riders were loving the new conditions

Ziga Pandur making the inside line work

The fans did a great job cheering the riders down the track

The Kiwi Ross Blake took the win in the U17 male category

The fastest junior of the day was Valentin Ricca from Argentina

It took some time but finally Frank Hedwig took his first win of the season in the Master's category

Vali Hoell making it four out of four

Just before the women were about to start rain was pouring down and changed the conditions rapidly

Filipa Peres just could not handle the tough conditions and finished 8th

Nina Hoffmann surprised herself with a great second place

The main favourite, Monika Hrastnik could not put it together and finished just off the box in fourth

The Czech national champion Jana Bartova rode into third

Sandra Ruebesam said she had an average run but that was still enough to take her first win

Boris Tetzlaff was not able to repeat his great performance from Schladming and would end up eighteenth respectively

Jakub Riha stormed into a great tenth place

A thirteenth place finished for the Brit Harry Molloy

Last year's overall winner Slawomir Lukasik finished seventh

Riders would start to take off the side of the wooden kicker but not Jannis Lehmann who sent it big into the finish area

Joshua Barth missed the podium by just one tenth of a second

It was not supposed to be. Some mistakes would put the overall leader Jure Zabjek into 5th

A small wooden fence which was on course during Matt Walkers run destroyed his hopes for the win

Eyes on the prize for Felix Klee who finished in a strong third place

Andreas Kolb came out swinging and was just 0.082 off the win

Rastislav Baranek put together one hell of a run and took his first ever IXS European Downhill Cup win

Silas Grandy would finish with a great sixth place

After his big crash in the finish area Rastislav Baranek had to go to the hospital but still celebrated his big win in some style

Podium Masters with Dominik Dierich, Frank Hedwig and Fabian Buschor

Podium U17 female with Anna Newkirk, Vali Hoell and Ottilia Jones Johansson

Podium U17 male with Martin Brza, Blake Ross and Anton Metsaerinta

Podium Elite Women with Nina Hoffmann, Sandra Ruebesam and Jana Bartova

Podium U19 male with Rudi Pintar, Valentin Ricca and Pascal Reusser

Podium Elite Men with Andreas Kolb, Rastislav Baranek and Felix Klee (Baranek himself could not make it to the award ceremony)

The leftover of one of the most exciting and thrilling racing days this season

iXS Pure EDC #4 Spicak 2017 finals day

by Racement
ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram

2017 iXS Sponsors




MENTIONS: @iXSsports / @Racement


