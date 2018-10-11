USER GENERATED

Video: The Ultimate Vintage GT Bike Collector

Oct 11, 2018
by Paul Rayner  
by interrobangmotionpictures
Lucio Rivas is an Argentinian born Queenstown local and he collects vintage GT mountain bikes

16 Comments

  • + 5
 I was 17 in 1991 and my LBS (Larkfield cycles) had a Zaskar with Suntour XC Pro throughout in the window. I'd never seen anything like it, I used to drive up there at night and stare at it, and I worked my tits off doing evening jobs while I was at college to buy that bike. I'm 45 now and that frame is hanging on the wall of my office. I loved in then and I love it now.
  • + 5
 Awesome. I too lusted over many of those bikes as a teenager and have occasionally found myself wanting to buy old mountain bikes and parts just because I couldn't afford them when I was younger. I love seeing small, intimate stories like this mixed in between bike reviews, "edits", and race reports.
  • + 2
 After my commuter/city bike was stolen I wanted a stealthy old rigid mountain bike that would not attract any attention from thieves and found an early ‘90’s Tequesta in well used condition. The FIRST day locking it up in downtown Vancouver a junkie passing by stopped to inquire about my cool bike and reminisced about the triple triangle frame. ....there’s something about old GT’s...
  • + 1
 I had a 1982 'Bike of the Year' black chrome GT bmx, (in '82), full Cromoly - no front brake hole on the forks. Brakes only slow you down anyway, a thing of beauty, should of never sold it, I get where this guy is coming from
  • + 3
 Awesome! Someone find him the Zaskar with the ping pong paddle decals! And yes the parts were made to last just a few years ago!
  • + 1
 Got a LTS in the loft which have not seen in a while, was my dream bike back in 1986 & have not got round to build it up
But do not ride as well as bikes built in last few years
  • + 1
 Man, I had that green Timberline@ 1:06 and the HOT pink Backwoods @ 0:51!
Great memories, terrible bike compared to modern kit, but I'd still like a nice LTS 1 with the Ti linkage.
  • + 2
 I cant wait to show this video to my wife!! I can completely justify that extra hack now, this just shows how many miles away I am from being obsessed
  • + 2
 You cant beat a good bike obsession
  • + 1
 My first real mountain bike was a 1991 GT Karakoram that cost me around $600 CND. The burnt orange paint job was the best part on that bike.
  • + 1
 saw my first real bike in there, GT backwoods, purchased in 1998 from Island Sports,Middletown, RI
  • + 1
 Now, imagine where ended up all those tens of thousands of unused bikes that haven't found their collector?
  • + 3
 No lobo?
  • + 1
 Still kicking myself for getting rid of my lava red Karakoram...
  • + 1
 Bike Nerd level 9000
  • + 1
 ahh im sooo jealous!

