Jerome Clementz Rides Chile's Volcanic Park - Video

Clementz's riding down the Villarica bike parkPucon, situated in Chile, is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Chilean people. Above a huge lake the volcano, Villarica, overhangs a majestic forest. The locals started building some trails and invited Jérôme to ride them. Never against a new experience, we made the trip down to spend some good time on perfectly shaped terrain with so many natural features and a beautiful background. What an atmosphere! Riding on the sandy volcanic ground is an experience that Jérôme has again translated in style in his new video:Discover the "Volcanic Park" video - Filmed and edited by Radfocus and Quatro Vistas