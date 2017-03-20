Jerome Clementz Rides Chile's Volcanic Park - Video

Clementz's riding down the Villarica bike park
Pucon, situated in Chile, is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Chilean people. Above a huge lake the volcano, Villarica, overhangs a majestic forest. The locals started building some trails and invited Jérôme to ride them. Never against a new experience, we made the trip down to spend some good time on perfectly shaped terrain with so many natural features and a beautiful background. What an atmosphere! Riding on the sandy volcanic ground is an experience that Jérôme has again translated in style in his new video:
Discover the "Volcanic Park" video - Filmed and edited by Radfocus and Quatro Vistas
The local community is pushing to create trails! They've already built a nice pumptrack for kids near the Villarica lake! MTB is growing everywhere, expect to see more talented Chilean riders in the future! Thanks a lot to Antonio Leiva for the guiding, Refugio 555 for the trail building and Memos Portales families for the warm welcome!
Pucon is as busy as a city center during summer times with lots of shops opened until midnight to match the Chilean way of living.
0 Comments
Post a Comment