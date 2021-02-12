The Vulcain Cycles Magma Isn't Another Single Pivot Steel Bike



We first featured Vulcain Cycles in our ' Boutique European Downhill Bikes that Dare to be Different ' article in 2019. The project is the brainchild of Julien Verbicaro, a former World Cup junior racer who went off to study mechanical design, started his own bike company at the age of 25 and designed and built the Magma downhill bike in Auvergne, France. Since that article, he's been testing his bike alongside a test rider and ensuring it is refined and ready for production. Vulcain Magma Details



Intended Use: Downhill

Frame Material: Steel (aluminium rocker)

Travel: 200mm

Head Tube Angle 63.5°

Sizes: Custom (450mm reach pictured)

Weight: 16.75kg (no pedals)

More info: vulcain-cycles.fr

Julien has been through 4 further prototype stages since we first featured his bike in 2019.

Reynolds tubing of various shapes and sizes is the bread and butter of many a steel frame fabricator

Julien uses Reynolds 921 for the front triangle and 853 for the swingarm

3D printed parts finish the frame off and allow Julien to design a four-bar system.

The production model will have a few further changes including black anodisation on the aluminum parts and a bolted, not welded, lower shock bracket.

Julien's propensity for the raw metal aesthetic goes as far as this crankset from Hope and braided hoses.

Test rider, Tristan Bohn, has been putting the Magma through its paces and Julien has plans for a race team in future.