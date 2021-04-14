The Vyper Chair Elevated Steel Max is Probably the Ultimate Shop Stool - Pond Beaver 2021

• Made in Green Bay, WI, USA with local materials

• Powdercoated steel construction

• Arms and wheels available in black, red, & blue

• Seat available in black, grey, brown, or custom

• Custom embroidery available

• Adjustable 24" to 32" seat height is made for higher workstations

• 4" industrial grade casters





• Equipped with a backrest designed to promote good posture

• Comes with quick release seat clamp that locks your height if needed

• Stools start at $299; the Elevated Steel Max version is priced from $579 USD

• More information at

