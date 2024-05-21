The Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Early Season Trail Report

Whistler Mountain Bike Park - Early Season Trail Report
It’s go-time, riders! Whistler Mountain Bike Park opened for its 25th anniversary season over the weekend. This summer, WMBP is looking back on its history through the #ProgressIsThePurpose
campaign and is encouraging guests to join in using this hashtag when sharing content on social media. The anniversary will also bring many exciting surprises and activations throughout the summer – stay tuned for more information.
New this year, the freshly upgraded Fitzsimmons Express chairlift boasts the capability of transporting riders and bikes on the same chair, eliminating the need to use separate carriers as done in previous years. This increase in uphill capacity will be a game changer for WMBP guests looking to quickly access the popular Fitz Zone. WMBP is also stoked to offer a brand new, top-of-the-line rental fleet through its partnership with COMMENCAL. Additionally, the Gatorade Skills Zone has received two new trails, allowing more opportunity for riders to safely hone their skills. Other highlights include the return of the Phat Wednesday race series, and Crankworx Whistler – one of the world’s largest mountain bike festivals – taking center stage at WMBP from July 19 to 28. Season Passes and single-day lift tickets are available for purchase
.Operations Plan:
Fitz Zone open May 17 through October 14, 2024.
Creekside Zone open June 8 through September 22, 2024.
Garbo Zone open June 8 through September 29, 2024.
Peak Zone/Top of the World opening date TBD due to conditions. It will run through September, 2.Trail Report:
Trail crew has been hard at work over the last month prepping the Bike Park for opening weekend. Over the first weekend, trails were running smoothly, and there’s a ton of variety for riders. The new Fitz lift is also clearing lines much faster, ensuring riders are getting laps on laps. Due to maintenance work that took place in the fall and some heavy rainfall at lower elevations this winter, we had to hand-pack all machine trails which has delayed the opening of ALINE zones 1-4 slightly (4 is now open, however). Trail Crew is currently working on Zone 3 and will move up from there – it won’t be too much longer. Stay tuned to our social channels for updates.
Knowing which trail to ride next has now been made clear with the Trail Progression Scale. This handy tool separates technical and freeride trails and lists them from Beginner to Pro Line in the correct order of their difficulty.
View WMBP's Trail Status page
to see what's currently open.