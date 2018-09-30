Interview: The Winner of Last Year's #fcancerup Evil Wreckoning - This Could Be You!

Last year Pinkbike readers raised over $80,000 USD in the quest to FCANCERUP , and this year we want to break that record. We caught up with last year's winner of the Evil Wreckoning, Nicholas DiRienzo, to find out why he felt compelled to donate to the campaign in 2017, and how he's enjoying his new bike.

Why did you donate to the campaign in 2017?

I donated because I like the goal of the Young Survivors Coalition and their grassroots focus. Reading the Pinkbike comments afterward about members' experiences with cancer at a young age, as well as recently having a young friend get cancer, further emphasized why organizations such as the YSC are critical. If people want a non-altruistic reason to donate, last year about $80,000 was raised, which means there were around 16,000 entries... Those make for some pretty good odds in my book, so pretty much everybody should donate!"

What was it like to win the bike?

So, despite the emails back and forth saying I won the bike and getting the size set up, I didn't actually think it was real until it was finally in my work stand! The bike has been absolutely fantastic. It climbs great with that X2 out back, and the XTR kit is crazy smooth even after being abused. I can't say enough good things about the Shimano PRO kit either. Far and away the comfiest cockpit and saddle I have ever ridden. It gets on dirt 3-4 times a week, and completely eats up all the super chunky, rocky terrain here in Southern Arizona. It's for sure a bike that you are willing to toss into crazy lines at high speeds and then just chuckle when you come on fine on the other side.

Any last thoughts you want to tell the readers of Pinkbike?

One of the coolest things about winning the bike is how many people, cyclists and non-cyclists alike, have responded so positively to the message when they see the bike. Cancer is something that has impacted virtually everyone in one way or another, and I don't know a single person who wouldn't say 'f*ck cancer.' So, go donate $5 and put a smile on some people's faces if you win!