Video: The Winner's Circle at Downieville Classic - An Event Nothing Short Of Legendary

Feb 15, 2023
by Giant Bicycles  

Words: Giant Bicycles

You could say that mountain biking put Downieville on the map. Over the past quarter century, this sleepy mountain town in a remote zone of California's Sierra Nevada range has hosted an event that’s nothing short of legendary.

The Downieville Classic is an annual two-day event combining an old-school, point-to-point XC race and a white-knuckle DH race that plunges 5000 vertical feet in 15 miles. Put them together, and you have the All-Mountain World Championships. It’s not sanctioned by the UCI, or anyone else for that matter, but mountain bikers know: This is the ultimate test to determine the best all-around rider.

For the past decade plus, Giant Factory Off-Road Team riders have been regulars on the podium. Adam Craig, Carl Decker and Stephan Davoust have won 7 of the last 11 editions. Due to the pandemic, the Downieville Classic has been dormant since 2019. But this year it’s back. So, it seemed like a good time for Adam, Carl and Stephan to get together and reminisce.

Click here to read the full story, told by five-time Downieville All-Mountain Champ Carl Decker.

Adam Craig, 2009 Downieville All-Mountain Champion
Carl Decker, 2010-2014 Downieville All-Mountain Champion
Stephan Davoust, 2019 Downieville All-Mountain Champion

Carl en route to his third straight Downieville title in 2012. Jake Orness photo

Adam (left) and Carl at the 2016 Downieville Classic. Teammates, friends, competitors.

Stephan (left) and Carl ahead of Stephan's win at the last edition of the Downieville Classic in 2019.


Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

Posted In:
Videos Giant


Must Read This Week
Six Ways To Make Mountain Biking Less Expensive
81911 views
11 Innovative Products That Inspired Other Brands To Follow
65911 views
Spotted: Prototype Ibis Enduro Bike
60303 views
A Closer Look at the High-Performance Steel Creations of Zoceli Bikes
47846 views
Trinity MTB's Latest Bike Places the Cassette In a Can
46348 views
Stefan Garlicki Has Also Signed with OnlyFans
42443 views
Spotted: A New RockShox Vivid Air Shock?
37377 views
Industry Digest: Specialized Closes Machines For Freedom Brand, Falling Sales & More
35716 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 glad to hear it will be back this year! despite the amount of vertical drop, the trail is remarkably pedal-y. even though it is the most fun to ride on an enduro rig, the fastest riders are almost always on shortish travel rigs.
  • 1 0
 That's why it's "allmountain title'
  • 3 0
 Sierra Buttes is something else, if you have not been there, do yourself a favor and get out there!
  • 1 0
 I actually enjoyed that more than some "Must Watch" videos. It was beautifully shot and really summed up what mountain biking is for me, it felt completely old school in thoroughly modern way.
  • 3 0
 Great to see riders from Giant, but Mark Weir is one of the kings of Downieville!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Minaar got 12th. he probably did it blind but i feel like that's the best testament to the physicality/endurance needed for the dh race. wild
  • 1 0
 These kind of dudes inspire me. Good all around, fit riders.
  • 1 0
 Couple of the best dudes right there! Loved this one.
  • 1 0
 These dudes rip!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039356
Mobile Version of Website