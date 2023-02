Video: The Winner's Circle at Downieville Classic - An Event Nothing Short Of Legendary

Words: Giant Bicycles



Adam Craig, 2009 Downieville All-Mountain Champion Carl Decker, 2010-2014 Downieville All-Mountain Champion Stephan Davoust, 2019 Downieville All-Mountain Champion

Carl en route to his third straight Downieville title in 2012. Jake Orness photo

Adam (left) and Carl at the 2016 Downieville Classic. Teammates, friends, competitors.

Stephan (left) and Carl ahead of Stephan's win at the last edition of the Downieville Classic in 2019.

You could say that mountain biking put Downieville on the map. Over the past quarter century, this sleepy mountain town in a remote zone of California's Sierra Nevada range has hosted an event that’s nothing short of legendary.The Downieville Classic is an annual two-day event combining an old-school, point-to-point XC race and a white-knuckle DH race that plunges 5000 vertical feet in 15 miles. Put them together, and you have the All-Mountain World Championships. It’s not sanctioned by the UCI, or anyone else for that matter, but mountain bikers know: This is the ultimate test to determine the best all-around rider.For the past decade plus, Giant Factory Off-Road Team riders have been regulars on the podium. Adam Craig, Carl Decker and Stephan Davoust have won 7 of the last 11 editions. Due to the pandemic, the Downieville Classic has been dormant since 2019. But this year it’s back. So, it seemed like a good time for Adam, Carl and Stephan to get together and reminisce.Click here to read the full story, told by five-time Downieville All-Mountain Champ Carl Decker.