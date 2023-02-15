Video: The Winner's Circle at Downieville Classic - An Event Nothing Short Of Legendary

Words: Giant Bicycles
You could say that mountain biking put Downieville on the map. Over the past quarter century, this sleepy mountain town in a remote zone of California's Sierra Nevada range has hosted an event that’s nothing short of legendary.
The Downieville Classic is an annual two-day event combining an old-school, point-to-point XC race and a white-knuckle DH race that plunges 5000 vertical feet in 15 miles. Put them together, and you have the All-Mountain World Championships. It’s not sanctioned by the UCI, or anyone else for that matter, but mountain bikers know: This is the ultimate test to determine the best all-around rider.
For the past decade plus, Giant Factory Off-Road Team riders have been regulars on the podium. Adam Craig, Carl Decker and Stephan Davoust have won 7 of the last 11 editions. Due to the pandemic, the Downieville Classic has been dormant since 2019. But this year it’s back. So, it seemed like a good time for Adam, Carl and Stephan to get together and reminisce.
Click here
to read the full story, told by five-time Downieville All-Mountain Champ Carl Decker.
Giant Bicycles#RideUnleashed
Adam Craig, 2009 Downieville All-Mountain Champion
Carl Decker, 2010-2014 Downieville All-Mountain Champion
Stephan Davoust, 2019 Downieville All-Mountain Champion
9 Comments