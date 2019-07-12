The French Wolfpack: Bruni, Pierron & Vergier's Rise to the Top - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

When Loris won his first race it was just beautiful to see. I was not on pace that day so I was kind of a spectator. That was last year in Andorra. I knew he was going to win; the way he was riding was unreal and I think I had barely seen him ride like that before. It was beautiful and just like nothing could happen to him. When he crossed the line I was super happy. You never know when someone will win, but I had a good feeling and when Luca Shaw crossed the line I was like ‘woah’ this little kid won. I was really proud because I felt that he struggled for it and deserved it a lot. We didn’t have an easy learning process, crashing a lot and having mechanicals. It wasn’t like juniors to elite, winning races in one year. Amaury was different because in one year he started to get some podiums and the year after he was already winning so it was a faster way to the top for him. But it was the same; I was amazed and proud to be his friend. Proud to be sharing some stuff. And he told me he learned a lot from me, so I was happy to think maybe I played a small part in his preparation. — Loic Bruni