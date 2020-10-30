Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll

Oct 30, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Cornelius Kapfinger and Gustav Gullholm have names that wouldn't be out of place in a James Bond film, but they're not villians or spies, at least as far as I can tell. Instead, they're both bike nerds to the nth degree, riders and tinkerers who like nothing better than taking an ordinary mountain bike and elevating it to something very, very special. Gustav "Dangerholm" is obsessed with weight and aesthetics, while Cornelius takes a more engineering oriented approach, searching for performance-enhancing solutions wherever possible.

Earlier this year, with a little extra time on his hands due to the coronavirus lockdown in Germany, Cornelius issued a challenge to Dangerholm - create the world's finest downhill bike. Dangerholm accepted, as he was already deep into the paint-stripping portion of his quest to create the world's lightest DH bike, and the creations that emerged are below.

What does the winner get? Well, once the poll results are in the victor will be receiving a one-of-kind rarity - a part of the Grim Donut, after it's pulled apart during the destructive testing that it's scheduled to undergo (in a lab, not out on the trails).

Browse through the details and don't forget to cast your votes in this battle of the super bikes. It should also be mentioned that the "World's Finest" title is partly tongue-in-cheek - there are undoubtedly other wild builds out there that could vie for the title. This was simply an informal internet battle that was worthy of being viewed by a wider audience. After all, when's the last time you saw a downhill bike that could be shifted without pedaling?


Cornelius Kapfinger's Pivot Phoenix 29

In the beginning of the corona lockdown here in Germany, I got a pair of DLC coated lowers from Fraunhofer Institute of Freiburg. A bike enthusiast who works there offered me to make some prototypes. As all events were cancelled, more eyes than ever were fixed on social media and the internet, so I thought, "What could I do with this nice fork with DLC lowers ?

Ah… I could challenge Gustav to see who could created the better downhill bike, because he has no chance only with pulling off the paint from his frame, while I can engineer my personal dream bike, one that will for sure beat his bike. So sitting at home in corona lockdown, I opened the challenge with this video:


The color scheme of my bike was clear, with my Corona seatpost clamp which I had in stock as a single piece.

The fork was going to be a red grey black fork. To be honest, this color scheme was in my mind a long time ago, because once I was in the lift of a bike park and thought “How would RockShox make the colors of an upside down fork?” That leads to these awesome colors with full DLC – black coating


My didn't need to be the absolute lightest - I wanted the lowest friction and best functioning suspension, large, 223mm rotors, a heavy 20mm fork axle with 2.5mm wall thickness out of pure steel. There's no friction from the rear derailleur clutch thanks to the use of a used 9-speed Blackbox SRAM X.0 derailleur.

I’ve chosen Pivot Phoenix 29 frame, which is in my eyes the most beautiful downhill frame on the market. The lines are great, the shock sits nicely, geometry is long and modern. JUST awesome… But of course, that is not enough to win a challenge with custom-mastermind Dangerholm.



So there had to follow some hard nerdy engineering stuff. Brake adapter, rotors, chainguide, cranks. Oh, yeah, the cranks. Maybe the engineering-heart of this bike. I call them Intend Rocksteady Magic. There is a ratchet system inside(with some help of Michi Grätz from Newmen), which allows the chainring to spin freely clockwise.

The idea is not new and was originally developed by Shimano in the late 70’s. So that was not my idea, but it is meant to be able to shift without pedaling. It does not sound spectacular, but once you get used to it you will not go back to a normal system. So the rear cassette got locked (with a clutch, so in case of damage is will move freely) and now the chain is always spinning with the help of the front freewheel, and as you can imagine you can shift without pedaling.


The system gets a little help from the new chainguide, which was the first ever product of “Intend”. Way before Intend was born when I started to make and sell chainguides in my garage when I was 18. The new chainguide was made specifically for this project.


For the big prototype 223mm rotors with around 1000 holes I needed some adapters as well, nice and smart in PMPM+20 and PMPM+43mm, which already found their way in Intend's portfolio.

Frame: Pivot Phoenix 29" Large
Fork: Intend Infinity 210mm
Shock: Intend Hover
Hubs: Industry Nine Hydra Boost
Rims: Beast DH30
Spokes: DT Swiss Competition
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Gravity
Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola Levers with Magura 4 piston calipers
Rotors: Intend Aero 223mm prototypes
Cranks: Intend Rocksteady Magic prototypes
Pedals: SB One
Headset: Intend Blackline Stiffmaster
Derailleur: SRAM X.0 9speed
Cassette: SRAM 7-speed DH
Shifter: SRAM 11-speed X0
Chainring: Garbaruk 32 T
Chainguide: Intend - still nameless
Stem: Intend Grace DH
Handlebar: Beast Carbon DH 35mm
Seatpost: Easton EC70
Seatpost clamp: Intend Corona
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR
Weight: 15.8 kg / 34.8 lb w/ pedals




Scott Gambler world s lightest

Gustav Gullholm's Scott Gambler

When Cornelius challenged me on building the "World's Finest DH Bike" I was already long underway trying to build the World's Lightest DH Bike. But to me form and function always have to go hand in hand, and I tend to obsess over every detail aesthetically as well. So without hesitation I accepted. He may be a genius engineer, but can he engineer great taste?

The main goal was always to build a lightweight and truly fast bike, all while making it visually striking. With the raw carbon frame at the heart of the bike, I went for a raw minimalist beauty to match. While the carbon components blend in with the frame, the raw and gold suspension is what makes the bike pop. And while it would've been easy to go crazy with a lot more gold, to me it was a perfect example of less is more. To top it off and give it a little extra racing spirit, I went for simple contrasting white stripes and decals.

Because that racing spirit is what I wanted to bring out. Finest can mean a great many things, and it doesn't have to be the most luxurious or perfectly crafted. You can have a truly beautiful sports car, but it may still fade compared to the raw powerful looks of its race version with naked carbon panels and every detail optimized for speed.

Highlights:
- The raw carbon frame, saving weight while giving the bike an unique look.
- The matching finish of the components, down to the carbon/raw aluminum derailleur
- Custom made suspension, with the CNC machined Trickstuff brakes to go with the crowns and dropouts
- No detail too small, such as the carbon air cap and adjusters on the fork
- The white seat, stripes and decals add contrast without clashing


Scott Gambler world s lightest


Scott Gambler world s lightest



Scott Gambler world s lightest
Scott Gambler world s lightest


Scott Gambler world s lightest
Scott Gambler world s lightest



Cornelius Kapfinger vs Gustav Gullholm. Remember, it's a bike, not body, contest.

Who should take the 'World's Finest DH Bike' win?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Poll DH Bikes Pivot Scott Pivot Phoenix Scott Gambler Cornelius Kapfinger Gustav Gullholm


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
109075 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
73463 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
55616 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
51484 views
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
44831 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
36563 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
33678 views
Öhlins Updates TTXAir Platform with New Single Can TTX1Air
29229 views

70 Comments

  • 86 0
 To truly determine the winner they need to send me both bikes and I'll let you know in about 2 years time.
  • 29 3
 @brianpark You can have mine for 6 months starting now under one condition - you have to wear my Lemmy shorts when you ride it. Let me know your address.
  • 5 0
 @bicyclerider: HAHA! Not immediately agreeing to this is blasphemy!
  • 2 1
 @bicyclerider: I'm down.
  • 1 0
 @bicyclerider: sounds like Brian Park is a pass, I will 100% do this!!!
  • 4 0
 @bicyclerider: In 2020 men's short shorts are the norm, so this hardly seems like a negotiation. Congrats on your new bike @brianpark
  • 3 0
 @bicyclerider: whahahabring on the Lemmy’s!!

The gambler gets my vote! Danger for President(oh wait that is Tuesday, making Lemmy shorts great again
  • 12 0
 @bicyclerider: I'm in. Your move Kapfinger.
  • 2 0
 @christiaan: grrrrrrr Wink
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: no money, need to sell that bike after the poll to be able to to buy new shorts
  • 29 0
 The only thing this article has convinced me of is that you two need to make a DangerFinger (TM) build.

It will be the bicycle equivalent of adding 2+2 and getting 10.

It is clear that you could be the power rangers of bicycle building, with Dangerholm's thighs being the missing team members.

Do it. Unleash bicycle Megazord.
  • 8 0
 You had me at DangerFinger (used without permission)
  • 1 0
 @humanpowered: Only looking to reserve it for @bicyclerider and Kapfinger for the inevitable collaboration!
  • 2 0
 @humanpowered: I played DangerFinger once.... everyone loses.
  • 2 0
 We will call James Bond for getting DangerFinger as the next villain.
  • 2 0
 @tkrug I'm currently doing DangerPubes with the mighty Bicyclepubes (check him out on instagram), once that's finished DangerFinger is definitely possible. Let us know what kind of royalty payments we have to give you for coming up with the name.
  • 1 0
 @bicyclerider: The sheer joy(?) the resulting bike-porn will bring is enough for me!

Let me be very clear - I am not looking for anyone to mail me their resulting joy(?) you can keep that.
  • 16 3
 Euro fashion is so strange.
  • 5 0
 Here is an interesting thought: if you'd substitute the Intend suspension from the Gambler, with another manufacturer of your choice that's been fully blacked or any anodization you fancy, how sassy would that bike be?

Actually, in both cases I feel that the suspensions designed by Cornelius are a huge factor into the bikes' aesthetic appeal
  • 3 0
 Pedal less shifting, yes!

I’m giving it to the Pivot, just a beautiful bike and for me a better suspension design.

Soooo, I’m not really into DH bikes, but a nice mid travel ultimate bike build would be cool.

My next bike is a high pivot Pinion drive.
  • 1 0
 Skip the pinion. Too much friction. But absolutely go high pivot. My Forbidden Druid has changed my life.
  • 6 1
 What do these dudes do to be able to drop that kind of cash and time on a hobby like this....
  • 6 0
 Cornelius (Intend) designs his stuff and sells it too. He's an engineer. Seems to work out pretty well for him.
  • 3 1
 Dentistry or Drug runners probably.
  • 2 0
 Dangerholm works at a bike shop I believe
  • 2 0
 Industry discount lol
  • 2 0
 Hobby? I'm religious about MTB, and so aren't these guys.
  • 2 0
 Just buy used stuff like they do. Just because stuff isn't the latest doesn't mean it can't be made to work. 9sp rear mech, 7sp cassette, 11sp shifter... just slap together what you can get your hands on and rock up at the local no-chains (DH or pumptrack) race. Shouldn't hold you back as long as you're having a bit of a laugh, innit? Shouldn't take this sport too seriously, it is all for fun after all.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, I think to refer to mountain bike customizing as a hobby for @bicyclerider is like saying Michael Jordan "played a bit of basketball".
  • 6 0
 I based my decision purely on thigh definition
  • 2 0
 Apparently that bike takes more effort to pedal
  • 2 0
 I know wheel material is a polarizing topic, especially in DH. BUT, I think Gustav should have gone for some carbon hoops. If you're building a hyper bike with a limitless budget - carbon hoops have to be part of that equation, at least for me. At the end of the day it's Gustav's bike, not mine, sadly.
  • 1 0
 This guy is a weight weenie to the extreme, and seemingly spares no expense on his builds, yet he still opts for the trusty ex471 on his dh rig. I think that says a lot.
  • 2 0
 Damn, this is a tough decision. Gustav's bike has a more artisan approach and his efforts really show through. Also, I feel threatened by his quads so I'm afraid to vote against him. But... I have to give the slight edge here to Cornelius as the tech he came up with could be applied to any race bike and the rider would benefit. The suspension on both bikes though... *Chef's kiss*
  • 5 0
 The stem on the pivot ruins it for me
  • 3 1
 Have to give this one to Dangerholm. I agree more with his approach to make everthing as lightweight as possible and I also much prefer his color scheme. That Scott is just such a gorgeous bike. Sorry, Kornelius!
  • 4 0
 I'm trying to figure out why they both choose to wear their sisters shorts...
  • 1 0
 You know, just this past weekend I had my front wheel slip off the side of a wet rock and my fork lower clipped the side of the next large rock. I didn't go down or even slow down that much, but I did manage to scratch the shit out of my lower. Rider error, sure.... but if I had one of those forks, it'd be toast. Absolute sick rides though!
  • 1 0
 I was thinking about that too, but I've dented lowers and scratched uppers. Both are really rare but I'm not sure if one is safer than the other. Maybe it's time to revisit shock boots! lol
  • 4 0
 Can I vote for the short shorts?
  • 4 1
 That pedal-less shifting is ideal for DH. Both bikes are unreal, well done.
  • 2 0
 Although both are amazing I'll take innovation over weight all day! The Intend stiffmaster headset is working flawlessly so far!
  • 4 1
 "Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger" sounds like a battle royale between Bond Supervillians.
  • 3 0
 Should we vote on quads instead? Gustav bike can’t handle his legs!
  • 4 0
 After the recent surge of e-bike specific/rated components - Dangerholm specific is next. There will be dual half-link BMX chain setups to handle the torque, but my bench is weak AF so the handlebars will probably be extra flexy.
  • 2 0
 Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so I'd say he does quads better than he does bikes.
  • 3 0
 Most important vote I'll cast this year.
  • 2 0
 I would never agree to posing in short shorts beside Dangerholm. Brave man!
  • 1 0
 That scitt in a medium with a dropper , wide range cassette ,longer der cage, and climb switch on the shock and that could be my do it all bike at under 31lbs
  • 2 0
 I swear Dangerholm only does this to have a picture of his quads on pinkbike two times a year
  • 1 0
 Haha to Kapfinger's picture! Kool thighs DH, but standing there is total flex mode is a bit much. . . . Love the pivot!!!! Give it to Bernard for Lousa #2!
  • 1 0
 Both are awesome but the white details kill the Scott for me. I also wish it was monochrome (no gold)...but I'm old and boring.
  • 1 0
 Both the bikes are amazing! But I gave the nod to Kapfinger because he designed the suspension for both bikes and his chainring freewheel looks fun!
  • 2 0
 It's not a firebird it's a phoenix
  • 1 0
 LOVE THE PIVOT!!!! But had to go with the Scott because it just looks better.
  • 1 0
 No thanks on the manta ray handlebars. Looks like an episode of Street Sharks.
  • 1 0
 Gustav wins for me, but largely because of the brakes and the fact that his shifting components match.
  • 1 0
 appreciate both builds but had to pick the Scott, raw carbon just does it for me
  • 1 0
 Had no idea Jack Dorsey was into bikes
  • 2 1
 That pivot got me with color scheme and front freewheel.
  • 1 0
 I think I like the yellow/beige over that red.
  • 1 0
 I so very much want those red cranks, They are gorgeous!
  • 1 0
 It's only one arm though.
  • 1 0
 The lack of chain retention on Dangerholm's bike is making my eye twitch.
  • 1 0
 Is it a short shorts contest
  • 1 0
 Content like this is why I love you, PB.
  • 2 3
 Scott bikes are just lame. Don't care how well they perform. Wouldn't ride one.
  • 3 1
 What girls say about @fullendurbro
  • 1 0
 Gambler looks slacker.
  • 1 0
 ThunderThighs

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017282
Mobile Version of Website