The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018

Jun 1, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Pole Proto
BIKE CHECK
Isak Leivvson's Pole Machine 200


Norwegian Isak Leivsson will be racing at Fort William aboard what may be the longest downhill bike currently in existence* – the Pole Machine 200. It's still in the prototype stage, but the bike is constructed using the same techniques as its more trail-oriented sibling, with two machined pieces of 7075 aluminum bolted and bonded together to create this eye-catching frame.

The bike has 29” wheels, and the 200mm of travel is delivered by Pole's Evolink suspension design, which has a link that rotates around the bottom bracket, and another that connects the downtube to the seat stays. The polished frame itself is enough to turn heads, but the massive wheelbase is also hard to miss. It measures 1360mm, which dwarfs every other DH bike on the market. The chainstays are a sprawling 460mm, and the head angle is 63-degrees.
Rider: Isak Leivvson
Height: 187 cm (6' 2")
Weight: 85 kg (187 lb)

Bike: Pole Machine 200
Wheelbase: 1360mm wheelbase,
Chainstay length: 460mm chainstay
Head angle: 63°
Rear shock : Fox DHX2
Fork: Fox 40 GRIP2 200mm
Brakes: SRAM Code
Wheels: Newman Evolution G-30
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" (25 psi front / 27 psi rear)
Weight: 18 kg / 39.7 lb

Even the handlebars are oversized – Isak has added in extentions to bring his bar width up to 830mm. It's probably a good thing that most of the trees in Scotland were cut down centuries ago... There also a stubby, 10mm stem in place, with a healthy stack of spacers underneath. At a hair under 40 pounds the Machine isn't especially light, but Isak says that that strength and durability are more important to him than counting grams.

Pole Proto
The Machine 200 uses Pole's Evolink suspension design.

Pole Proto
Pole Proto
Two sections of machined 7075 aluminum are bolted and bonded together to form the front triangle.


Pole Proto

Pole Proto
Pole Proto
There shouldn't be any lack of stability with those big wheels, long front center, and 460mm chainstays.


Pole Proto
Isak's running a short, 10mm stem.
Pole Proto
Extensions inserted into each end of the handlebar bring the length up to 830mm.


Pole Proto




* Nicolai's XXL G15 enduro bike does have a longer wheelbase, but when it comes to downhill bikes, at the moment it looks like the Machine is the longest.

62 Comments

  • + 48
 Bet it feels pretty good to ride a Pole that long.
  • + 3
 It's a pretty slick pole, that's for sure.
  • + 10
 Nicest tandem I have ever seen.
  • + 3
 I don't know, I feel like I would be too stretched out on it.
  • + 2
 Front triangle can fit a long one too.
  • + 1
 not much space to fit a bottle cage.....
  • + 22
 If shaq rode DH
  • - 1
 Nope, just normal sized men wanting properly sized bikes.
  • + 15
 I wish I had a Pole that long
  • + 0
 Winner!
  • + 1
 Pole in my pants!
  • + 9
 53.5 inches or nearly 4.5 feet wheelbase for all of us whose brains operate in inches and feet not metric. What tray style bike rack is that beast going to fit in?!

On a side note, being a therapist, it's very fascinating to me how I'm just fine at understanding things in metric but the emotional connection just isn't there. E.g., The dude's 200 kilos, "ok, meh." Versus, it's 440 lbs, "Whoa, that's huge!" Anybody relate to this?
  • + 24
 no.
  • + 15
 No, the imperial system is just weird. Sorry dude.
  • + 6
 No
  • + 10
 Nope. No 200 kilo / 440 lbs people here in Europe.
  • + 0
 Yes i always have to convert that values before they mean anything to me. 30 degrees C ? is that comfortable ? Can I go swimming ? Hmm, let's see, 86 degrees oh yeah that's pretty hot. 80 kilos ? Oh yeah, let's see, oh oky so not too heavy. The one that kills me is "he's 1.87 meters tall". I'm like uh...Which reminds me, do guys in the rest of the world brag in metric ? That's like an Aerosmith song, "She was talking about my big 20cm"
  • - 6
flag Yourworstnightmare (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @DHMF:

There's 2 types of countries: Those that use the metric system, and those that have been to the moon.

Smile
  • + 6
 @Yourworstnightmare: What about Liberia and Myanmar?
  • + 2
 It's fine if you grew up with it, but it's all based on dead Kings' thumbs and worms from the Middle Ages. Then Napoleon Bonaparte ripped through Europe, destroyed a bunch of stuff, and all the conquered countries adopted the Metric system (that early scientists had already established as a superior and unified system of measurement but couldn't get any other countries to abandon their individual long standing systems of measurement) since they had to start from scratch and it was so badass and cohesive. It was one of the great gifts that Napoleon gave to the world. The first being syphilis (I know, just to dozens of people, not to the world, nor was he the inventor Smile )
  • + 1
 @preston67: Alomst everybody uses the metric system all the time. Even for bragging and dick comparisons!
  • + 1
 @Yourworstnightmare: When NASA landed on the moon, they were using both metric and imperial system simultaneously Razz
  • + 1
 @Yourworstnightmare: Please, look up the name "Wernher von Braun"
  • + 3
 Metric is beautiful.
@preston67: 0c is kinda freezing, 100c is kinda boiling.
  • + 8
 The first XL DH bike actually designed for XL people.
  • + 1
 Since when did 187cm become xl... it more just L I guess...
  • + 7
 I think Mondraker has warped my sense of perspective. This doesn't look overly long anymore
  • + 1
 29inch wheels and 'longer than a Geometron' looks in proportion again. It is quite amazing how DH bikes have suddenly leapt forward after what seems like forever of being more or less the same year after year.
  • + 7
 The first mountain bike to be produced with a wheelbase measured in light-years.
  • + 7
 This thing is triggering my Napoleonic complex.
  • + 1
 The head angle looks quite steep. I hope they went under 60.
  • + 4
 We need a picture of this and Minnaar's V10 side by side! That being said, this is a beautiful bike.
  • + 1
 Looks in proportion to the wheels. But then I'm the same height as this dude and riding a trail bike with a 1283mm WB and 515mm reach and it feels 'right', so maybe I'm weird.
  • + 3
 Hmm, longest DH bike in the world, still a shorter reach than my trail bike!
  • + 3
 what are these bar extensions you talk of here. Wouldn't mind trying some
  • + 2
 10mm stem with 830mm handlebar. So basically the rider’s hands are aft of the steer tube. Not ideal for stability, it it?
  • + 3
 40LBS !!! That's not very Pole-light !!! Ok iam done...
  • + 1
 That heavy it‘s even more stable - waggon wheel truck. Avoid tight corners if possible...
  • + 1
 Sigmund Freud would encourage all his patients to ride this Pole. But in all seriousness, what a absolutely gorgeous bike. Hopefully I can afford it.
  • + 1
 So the back wheel is in John O'Groats and the front wheel is in Lands End. Sounds epic!!!
  • + 2
 Sorry but that thing looks plain funny. Big Grin
  • + 2
 Give it to Greg Minaar for a test
  • + 2
 i would love to own a machine Smile
  • + 1
 I like how there are more and more asymetric frame designs while the new Demo is normal again.
  • + 1
 can someone explain to me the deal with frames just going to one side of the shock?
  • + 1
 We might get some NBA players to start riding with that size of bike.
  • + 1
 fuckin wild man, love it!
  • + 1
 “Longest machine, the Pole”
Thats what she said!
  • - 1
 I love the design though the suspension looks amazing. And it is made of metal unlike all that glorified cloth and glue crap thats all the rage these days
  • + 1
 He works on a pole..the Dh pole bike
  • + 2
 Reach?
  • + 1
 510mm, according to the singletrackworld article
  • + 2
 Treesak!! Send it dude!
  • + 2
 I’m ‘Pole-axed’
  • - 1
 Best looking bike DH bike ever! I am guessing the reach must be around 540mm. I want one!
  • + 1
 The reach is 510mm, according to the singletrackworld article about it.
  • + 1
 Nice looking bike.
  • + 1
 Should be black
  • + 1
 F1
  • + 0
 insane Wheelbase: 1360mm. no thanx!
  • - 3
 I know im an American and...I apologize but, I think they meant "counting lbs" not "grams".

Were they in a hurry and just decide not to hollow it out?
  • + 1
 Nope.

Post a Comment



