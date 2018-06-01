The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018





The bike has 29” wheels, and the 200mm of travel is delivered by Pole's Evolink suspension design, which has a link that rotates around the bottom bracket, and another that connects the downtube to the seat stays. The polished frame itself is enough to turn heads, but the massive wheelbase is also hard to miss. It measures 1360mm, which dwarfs every other DH bike on the market. The chainstays are a sprawling 460mm, and the head angle is 63-degrees.

Height: 187 cm (6' 2")

Weight: 85 kg (187 lb)



Bike: Pole Machine 200

Wheelbase: 1360mm wheelbase,

Chainstay length: 460mm chainstay

Head angle: 63°

Rear shock : Fox DHX2

Fork: Fox 40 GRIP2 200mm

Brakes: SRAM Code

Wheels: Newman Evolution G-30

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" (25 psi front / 27 psi rear)

Weight: 18 kg / 39.7 lb



The Machine 200 uses Pole's Evolink suspension design.

Two sections of machined 7075 aluminum are bolted and bonded together to form the front triangle.

There shouldn't be any lack of stability with those big wheels, long front center, and 460mm chainstays.

Isak's running a short, 10mm stem. Extensions inserted into each end of the handlebar bring the length up to 830mm.

* Nicolai's XXL G15 enduro bike does have a longer wheelbase, but when it comes to downhill bikes, at the moment it looks like the Machine is the longest.

Even the handlebars are oversized – Isak has added in extentions to bring his bar width up to 830mm. It's probably a good thing that most of the trees in Scotland were cut down centuries ago... There also a stubby, 10mm stem in place, with a healthy stack of spacers underneath. At a hair under 40 pounds the Machine isn't especially light, but Isak says that that strength and durability are more important to him than counting grams.