PINKBIKE REVIEWS

The World's Most Expensive Portable Plywood Jump - Review

Apr 1, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
MTB Hopper review

Remember what it was like to stack up pallets and cinder blocks and then huck yourself into oblivion? Or maybe you managed to find a hammer and some nails and created a rickety but endlessly entertaining plywood jump. Well, what if there was a way to replicate that experience, but in a slightly more complicated, and much more expensive way? Enter the MTB Hopper.

MTB Hopper Details
• CNC-machined waterproof plywood
• Zinc plated Protex latches
• Dimensions: 825 x 610 x 100 mm
• Weight: 33 lb
• MSRP: $368 USD / €345
mtbhopper.com

The MTB Hopper is a portable plywood jump that can be folded up and transported in the back of a car or truck. That vehicle is necessary because, with a total weight of 33 pounds, there's only so far you're going to want to walk while carrying this thing. Folded up, it's about the size of a large suitcase, so it's not that large, but also not something you could easily strap on your back for more remote jump missions.


MTB Hopper review
The MTB Hopper packs down to the size of a large suitcase when it's not in use.
MTB Hopper review
Ready for takeoff.


MTB Hopper review
Metal clasps attach the top sheet to the framework below.
MTB Hopper review
The height can be adjusted to account for uneven ground, or to add a little more kick to the ramp angle.


Assembly

Once the desired jumping zone is reached, a few minutes of assembly are required before you can take flight. It's sort of like assembling those dinosaur skeleton models they sell in natural history museum gift shops, although it does get easier with practice. Six slats of plywood slide into each other to form the basic shape of the jump, and then the folding top sheet is laid over the framework and latched into place.

There are four metal legs that can be adjusted a few inches in either direction to help level out the jump, and to increase or decrease the ramp angle in order to ensure the optimum trajectory. There are also cross-shaped feet that the legs can be stuck into in order to provide more support on wet ground.


MTB Hopper

Performance

Now for the fun part – actually using the MTP Hopper. An empty back alley was located, a crowd of participants and spectators rounded up, and a good old fashioned huck-to-flat contest ensued. The angle of the MTB Hopper is well suited for long distance hits, and after a few practice laps riders were sending it deep into the 30-foot zone. Although there was some skepticism about how sturdy those four metal legs would be, the jump stayed securely in place, without any slipping or sliding on the asphalt. The angle of the ramp can be adjusted a little bit via the metal legs, but you won't be creating a super lippy dirt jump-style takeoff out of it - it's more of a cheese wedge in all configurations.

Once all the shenanigans were complete, packing up the MTB Hopper only took a couple of minutes, and the fact that the top of the ramp faces inwards when it's folded means that dirty tire marks won't rub off on the inside of your vehicle.


MTB Hopper review
Sending it deep.



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesDoes the MTB Hopper work? Well, after an extended huck-to-flat competition, there's no doubt about it – it performs exactly as advertised. Is it worth $368? If you're the type of person that owns one of everything in the SkyMall catalog, and regularly find yourself looking in your wallet and wondering, “Why do I have so much money?”, then yes, this might be right up your alley. Otherwise, I'd say the DIY route is the way to go. Either way, there's no denying it – take one jump, add some friends, and you have a recipe for a good time.  Mike Kazimer





Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
102152 views
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
94440 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
73928 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
71597 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
60815 views
Wetworx Crash Fest - Video
58046 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
56841 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
56638 views

37 Comments

  • + 33
 Can't tell if April fools or serious...
  • + 9
 It seems ridiculous but I want it
  • + 5
 The website is pretty convincing too. It even looks like you can go through the buying steps and all. I think this may be real. Pinkbike may have picked to wrong day to review it. I just can't decide for myself if it's real or not. lol
  • + 3
 @piman:
Yeah, the website seems legit... Terms and conditions and everything.
  • + 2
 Its is real, been around for a while now
  • + 5
 @piman: oh it's real and PB picked the perfect day to review it!
  • + 5
 Even after digging deep in their site, going thru the whole order process, and seeing their FB page has been around for at least a year, I'm still expecting someone to pop out and say "Gotchya!"
  • + 12
 Love the MKI golf they're jumping over!
  • + 1
 Sent that picture to my brother the instant I saw it. That's on of his favorite cars.
  • + 9
 Way too expensive, but damn that gets me excited to go do some jumps like when I was a kid!
  • + 2
 Does it come with a bike.
  • + 4
 they are really stepping up with the April fool's jokes. It makes you doubt for a moment
  • + 1
 put yourselves out of the picture for a second, and for the parents that have biking kids a smaller of this would be a good fit, there's lots of kids out there on bikes but not all of them build jumps due to several reasons, but give one of this to your kid and he will be the cool kid on the block
  • + 3
 a little ironic in the last image they are sitting on the 2 things we grew up making jumps out of... and it was free, you left it there, and sketchy as hell....
  • + 1
 Bricks and 2x8s
  • + 1
 Looking at this though. How good would a nylon plastic foldable hucker be? It could be alot thinner - open up some fun new lines.
  • + 3
 Oh wait this is actually real
  • + 2
 Does it come in Carbon instead of this cheap plastic crap?
  • + 1
 Not an April Fools joke haha check out Gorizzly.com (one of the ramp decals)
  • + 2
 I used to build small ramps to take all over town for under $30.
  • + 2
 For that price should have titanium bolts
  • + 2
 Ridiculous! Grab some tools, wood or a shovel and man up! Jeeeeezus!!
  • + 1
 i went through the buying process and it was all legit but i'll never know for sure because i never bought it
  • + 2
 bricks and a plank of is what I used, with no helmet and a crapy BMX
  • + 4
 Land on your head much..
  • + 3
 Can't tell if....
  • + 1
 huck to flats all day err'day
  • + 1
 You know you only need that one friend to buy it.
  • + 1
 MORE REVIEWS LIKE THIS PLEASE!! Products people actually want!
  • + 1
 Debería ser metálica para una mayor duración.
  • + 1
 Lol!
  • + 0
 waste of money in my opinion id rather spend that on kit
  • + 1
 Why not real?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046615
Mobile Version of Website