The World's Most Expensive Portable Plywood Jump - Review



Remember what it was like to stack up pallets and cinder blocks and then huck yourself into oblivion? Or maybe you managed to find a hammer and some nails and created a rickety but endlessly entertaining plywood jump. Well, what if there was a way to replicate that experience, but in a slightly more complicated, and much more expensive way? Enter the MTB Hopper.



MTB Hopper Details

• CNC-machined waterproof plywood

• Zinc plated Protex latches

• Dimensions: 825 x 610 x 100 mm

• Weight: 33 lb

• MSRP: $368 USD / €345

• mtbhopper.com

The MTB Hopper is a portable plywood jump that can be folded up and transported in the back of a car or truck. That vehicle is necessary because, with a total weight of 33 pounds, there's only so far you're going to want to walk while carrying this thing. Folded up, it's about the size of a large suitcase, so it's not that large, but also not something you could easily strap on your back for more remote jump missions.







The MTB Hopper packs down to the size of a large suitcase when it's not in use.







Metal clasps attach the top sheet to the framework below. The height can be adjusted to account for uneven ground, or to add a little more kick to the ramp angle.





Assembly



Once the desired jumping zone is reached, a few minutes of assembly are required before you can take flight. It's sort of like assembling those dinosaur skeleton models they sell in natural history museum gift shops, although it does get easier with practice. Six slats of plywood slide into each other to form the basic shape of the jump, and then the folding top sheet is laid over the framework and latched into place.



There are four metal legs that can be adjusted a few inches in either direction to help level out the jump, and to increase or decrease the ramp angle in order to ensure the optimum trajectory. There are also cross-shaped feet that the legs can be stuck into in order to provide more support on wet ground.









Performance



Now for the fun part – actually using the MTP Hopper. An empty back alley was located, a crowd of participants and spectators rounded up, and a good old fashioned huck-to-flat contest ensued. The angle of the MTB Hopper is well suited for long distance hits, and after a few practice laps riders were sending it deep into the 30-foot zone. Although there was some skepticism about how sturdy those four metal legs would be, the jump stayed securely in place, without any slipping or sliding on the asphalt. The angle of the ramp can be adjusted a little bit via the metal legs, but you won't be creating a super lippy dirt jump-style takeoff out of it - it's more of a cheese wedge in all configurations.



Once all the shenanigans were complete, packing up the MTB Hopper only took a couple of minutes, and the fact that the top of the ramp faces inwards when it's folded means that dirty tire marks won't rub off on the inside of your vehicle.







Sending it deep.







Pinkbike's Take



