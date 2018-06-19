VIDEOS

Video: The Wright Line With Keegan Wright - EP4 Te Tihi o Tawa Trail

Jun 19, 2018
by Cycles Devinci  


Whether ripping trails on the bike or chilling aboard a tiny, scary-fast boat, Unior Devinci’s Keegan Wright is always down to cruise. Here, in what may be the dampest installment of “The Wright Line” yet, our favorite Kiwi shredder is transported via mini-jetboat into a secluded bay, which marks the gateway to a primordial trail known as Te Tihi o Tawa. From there, it’s a full on pump-and-flow session through ferns, berms and senders. And like all good days, this one ends dirty—back at the Laundromat. Enjoy the spin-cycle.






Rider: Keegan Wright Film: John Colthorpe Photos: Phil Harris.

For those of you who missed them, here are Episode 1, Episode 2 & Episode 3.

Special Thanks to John Colthorpe for the entire series.

MENTIONS: @eivomedia @devinci @UniorDevinciFactoryRacing


Must Read This Week
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
52576 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
37874 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
37332 views
Ryan Leech On How the Risk Paradox Affects Mountain Bikers
36597 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
35536 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
34034 views
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31739 views
Video: The Gnarliest Enduro Race Section?
30489 views

2 Comments

  • + 3
 where is the front wheel stored on the boat ? I have a feeling that is a set up...
  • + 1
 What's the the tune? Tried using 'Shazam' but no results....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025053
Mobile Version of Website