Video: The Wright Line With Keegan Wright - EP4 Te Tihi o Tawa Trail

Whether ripping trails on the bike or chilling aboard a tiny, scary-fast boat, Unior Devinci’s Keegan Wright is always down to cruise. Here, in what may be the dampest installment of “The Wright Line” yet, our favorite Kiwi shredder is transported via mini-jetboat into a secluded bay, which marks the gateway to a primordial trail known as Te Tihi o Tawa. From there, it’s a full on pump-and-flow session through ferns, berms and senders. And like all good days, this one ends dirty—back at the Laundromat. Enjoy the spin-cycle. Rider:
Keegan Wright Film:
John Colthorpe Photos:
Phil Harris.
Special Thanks to John Colthorpe for the entire series.
