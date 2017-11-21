The Wright Line With Keegan Wright: EP1

VIDEOS

Keegan Wright is fresh off a status quo-wrecking 2017 season, piling on the enduro podiums and turning plenty of heads by winning the New Zealand Elite Downhill National Championship against a stacked lineup of World Cup movers and shakers. Here, Keegan faces off against some equally formidable characters—a pack of fierce Maori warriors. Their spear-wielding Wero challenge marks the beginning of a ceremonial Powhiri greeting. And passing test means a ticket to ride. It’s a blessing this New Zealand native puts to good use across Rotorua’s raw, rugged trail systems.

This multipart series has Keegan test-driving his new Spartan across a few favorite trails, while showing you some of NZ’s best riding terrain.



More tangled roots and moss per square inch than, well, anywhere. Welcome to NZ.
Threading it through the biosphere.


Pure stoke. Everything's all right these days for Mr. Wright.


  • + 1
 I'm stoked for Keegan and great to see someone with an obvious passion for riding getting some payback for all their hard work.

However... having 'grown up' hiking and biking in the forests that contain these trails I'd be very pissed off if everyone started taking lines like that and needlessly destroying the forest undergrowth. Maybe I'm just getting old (34)!!!
  • + 2
 Could have used another 2 minutes!
  • + 1
 I like the tractor!

